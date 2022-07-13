First Marvel Studios' I Am Groot Collectibles Arrive with Hot Toys

I Am Groot debuts on August 10, 2022, giving Marvel fans a series of original shorts featuring the lovable tree. I do believe these shirts are not canon to the ongoing Marvel Studios films but feature the baby version of Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. Just like every other Marvel television series, new collectibles are on the way for the collection of shorts and Hot Toys is kicking it off. Perfectly fitting in their Cosbaby line, Groot is captured in an assortment of hilarious activities. Each I Am Groot Cosbaby will come in at roughly 3.35 inches and will come in its own packaging.

Four figures have been revealed with Groot Dancing, Reading, and two versions of the baby tree as a hilarious Dolphin. If these are what the collectibles are, then I can't even imagine what these shorts will consist of. The Grass Dolphin is flocked and it is just so damn adorable. Most Cosbaby figures are usually $19.99 – $24.99, and while most of these usually end up overseas, all of the Disney+ versions have been offered through Sideshow here as well as shopDisney here. Pre-orders are releases are not live just yet, and I can imagine more are on the way. I am Groot.

"Marvel Studios is set to debut the next series, I Am Groot. The series follows our adorable Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy as he grows up and goes on adventures with new and unusual characters. Hot Toys is delighted today to present the I Am Groot Cosbaby collection recreating the living tree in iconic costume and poses, features Groot Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head with Dancing Version, Reading Version, Dolphin Version crafted with velvet hair, and Glitter Dolphin Version. Each collectible measure is approximately 8.5cm tall; designed with bobble-head function.

"Our adorable Groot in pajamas is learning a few cute dance move moves to impress fans; and having some reading before bed. The character also grows a little grassy and transformed into the most majestic creatures of the sea; features a Glitter version for sophisticated collectors. Brighten up your day with the Groot Cosbaby!"