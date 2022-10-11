First Of The Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs Begin?

An e-mail from Warner Bros. Discovery junior publicist, Sarah Sindlinger, was received in the early hours, "I'm writing to let you know I will be leaving WB for a new great adventure. It has been a pleasure working with you and I will be sure to reach out once I am settled into my new gig. Wishing you all the best, and speak soon! Sarah". It's the kind of e-mail people moving from one job to another commonly send out, but with the news that Warner Bros. are to announce more staff made redundant, it seems well-timed for that announcement.

Sarah Sindlinger, co-founder of Sarah & Cait's Cupcakes in Oregon, interned at Warner Bros. in International Distribution, and Domestic Distribution and Finance, studied at Santa Clara University with a BA in Communication and Media Studies, and she joined Warner Bros full-time in 2015 as an Executive Assistant, to the VP of Digital Marketing. From there, she became a Digital Publicity Coordinator, an Apprentice Publicist, and from 2020, a Junior Publicist working with press for theatrical, HBO Max and awards campaigns, as well as work concerning DC Comics. Sorry, they like to call it DC these days.

Hollywood Reporter has stated that "as part of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's effort to find $3 billion in post-merger cost savings, that layoffs will impact several departments in the merged companies. Among those expected to be impacted are Channing Dungey's Warner Bros. Television Group (which includes scripted, unscripted and alternative studios); possibly DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and other units." but that "the Warner Bros. film group is likely not going to be impacted as part of Tuesday's layoffs as its new executive regime needs time to acclimate."

Deadline has stated "Another wave of Warner Bros. Discovery post-merger layoffs is coming. We hear multiple divisions of the merged company will be impacted, with Warner Bros. Television Group considered a main target. The staff reductions are expected this week, as soon as (and likely) Tuesday."

Expect more, many more, from Warner Bros. Discovery later today.