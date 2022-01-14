First Vault of Horror in EC's War Against Crime #10, Up for Auction

The most famous comic book horror line of all time, EC Comics horror did not start with a jump scare. Like the Pre-Code Horror genre itself, the line practically snuck up on its readership in late 1949 and early 1950. The now-infamous Crypt Keeper and Crypt of Terror first appeared in Crime Patrol #15, cover-dated Dec/Jan 1949/50, followed quickly by War Against Crime #10 with its debut of the Vault Keeper and Vault of Horror, cover-dated the same month. This quickly resulted in those two titles turning into the now-legendary Crypt of Terror and Vault of Horror titles respectively, which along with Haunt of Fear kicked EC Comics horror into overdrive. A historically important EC Comic and Pre-Code Horror issue, there's an affordable War Against Crime #10 (EC, 1949) CGC FR/GD 1.5 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in Monday's 2022 January 16-17 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122203 from Heritage Auctions.

"We had come on to this thing of doing horror and scary stuff," Al Feldstein would tell the fanzine Squa Tront in 1983. "Bill and I had remembered 'The Witch's Tale' and 'Lights Out' from radio — this is all old hat, I know — and we tried it out in the comics. I had written a couple for Crime Patrol and War Against Crime, and then we decided to change titles, and I think that The Vault of Horror took over from War Against Crime."

Feldstein had written and drawn the eight-page Vault of Horror story "Buried Alive" in War Against Crime #10, as well as the seven-page story "Return from the Grave" in Crime Patrol #15 which debuted the Crypt Keeper. An historically important moment in Pre-Code Horror history as well as comic book history overall, there's an affordable War Against Crime #10 (EC, 1949) CGC FR/GD 1.5 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in Monday's 2022 January 16-17 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122203 from Heritage Auctions.

War Against Crime #10 (EC, 1949) CGC FR/GD 1.5 Cream to off-white pages. First appearances of the Vault of Horror and the Vault Keeper. Johnny Craig story, cover, and art. Al Feldstein art.