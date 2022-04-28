Fist Look At Franco's Deadman Tells The Spooky Tales From DC Comics

Deadman Tells The Spooky Tales is a Hallowe'en-timed DC Comics graphic anthology with middle-grade Hallowe'en audiences in mind. And here's a look inside the first few pages, the full Deadman Tells The Spooky Tales collection will be published at the end of September 2022. Written by Franco, stories will be drawn by Sara Richard, Isaac Goodhart, Agnes Garbowska, Derek Charm, Christopher Uminga, and more.

DEADMAN TELLS THE SPOOKY TALES

Written by FRANCO

Art by SARA RICHARD, ISAAC GOODHART,

AGNES GARBOWSKA, DEREK CHARM,

CHRISTOPHER UMINGA, and others

Cover by SARA RICHARD

9.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-384-8

ON SALE 9/27/22

Ever had the feeling that you were being watched? Ever taken a dark shortcut on the way home? Wondered what might just be living under your bed? Well, Deadman knows…has always known…and he's here to shed some light on those spine-tingling adventures and things that go bump in the night.

Written by New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning writer Franco and featuring art by some of DC Comics' favorite artists, Deadman Tells the Spooky Tales is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat through these hair-raising stories.

Read at your own risk…

Deadman, or Boston Brand, first appeared in Strange Adventures #205 in 1967, and was created by Arnold Drake and Carmine Infantino. A dead circus trapeze artist, when Brand is murdered, he gains the power to possess any living being by a Hindu god named Rama Kushna, who Deadman believes is the supreme being of the universe. To be fair, the evidence – at least for Boston Brand – is pretty substantial. And now he is graduating to campfire storyteller -but who did he have to possess to get that position?