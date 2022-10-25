Five Marvel Superheroes Who Are Definitely Hardcore Crypto Bronies

Cryptocurrency is all the rage right now, and it seems like everyone is getting involved. But did you know that some of your favorite Marvel superheroes are also into crypto? Following a strict editorial mandate to produce more clickbait listicles here at Bleeding Cool, we've compiled a list of five of them, though we're betting there are dozens more… or even enough for dozens more clickbait listicles! Here are five Marvel superheroes who are definitely hardcore crypto bronies.

1. Spider-Man is probably a major crypto (web) swinger

Spider-Man is always ahead of the curve, so it's no surprise that he's into cryptocurrency. Plus, we all know Spider-Man has got a thing for web-based technologies. He's probably invested in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Oscoin, and is always on the lookout for the next big thing. After all, with great power comes great responsibility… to make a profit. But everyone knows that Spider-Man is cursed by that well-known Parker luck, so if you see Spider-Man investing in a certain crypto technology, it might be time to sell. Just saying.

2. Iron Man would be one of the first to jump on the crypto bandwagon

Tony Stark is a tech genius, so it stands to reason that he would be interested in cryptocurrency. He's also an overbearing, obnoxiously self-centered narcissist, so he would fit in perfectly with the crypto culture. He's probably invested heavily in Bitcoin and Ethereum, and is always looking for new ways to use blockchain technology, probably with the goal of getting laid. After all, Tony Stark is nothing if not an early adopter. Plus, with the help of crypto, Tony Stark can keep his finances hidden from the prying eyes of both SHIELD and Hydra.

3. Captain America might not be a cryptobrony… but he's definitely got the most NFTs

Captain America isn't known for his technical acumen, especially since he grew up in the 1930s and doesn't even know how to use MySpace. But that makes ol' Steve Rogers the perfect target for exploiting by one of his friends — probably the aforementioned Tony Stark. Stark has probably minted an entire series of Captain America NFTs and Cap may not even know about them, even as ol' Shellhead is raking in the crypto-dough from these patriotic works of art and capitalism. But no one tell Steve, or we might end up with a Civil War III.

4. Doctor Strange is a master of the blockchain arts

As sorcerer supreme, Doctor Strange loves magic, and what could be more magical than getting filthy stinking rich trading cryptocurrency. He's probably been mining Bitcoin in the dark dimension since the early days and has made a fortune doing so. And who knows, maybe he's even created his own cryptocurrency to use in his spells. By the hoary hosts of hoggoth, we don't know about you, but following the advice of Stephen Strange, we're definitely investing in The Coin of Agamatto.

5. The Hulk smashes economic barriers by investing all his "green" into crypto

The Hulk is known for smashing things, but he's also into smashing the traditional financial system. And since he's so into causing rampant destruction all over the world, he would leap at the chance to destroy the environment without leaving the comfort of his own computer. The Hulk probably spends hours on social media evangelizing the technology and arguing with like-minded cryptobronies about which currency is "the strongest one there is."

What other Marvel superheroes do you think are big cryptobronies? Let us know in the comments, true believers!

