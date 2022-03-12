Flash #780 Preview: Wally's Kids Have Mommy Issues

Wally's kids have some real Mommy Issues in this preview of Flash #780. Specifically, that she's going to kill them. Life as a runaway in the DC universe can't be that bad, can it? Check out the preview below.

FLASH #780

DC Comics

0122DC070

0122DC071 – Flash #780 Max Dunbar Cover – $4.99

(W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Rafa Sandoval

Even the Fastest Man Alive can't outrun all the danger of the War for Earth-3. Enlisted by his former teammates on the Teen Titans, Wally West helped bring the Titans to Earth-3 but will any of them make it home? Chased by Earth-3's Johnny Quick, the Scarlet Speedster quickly finds himself running out of options.

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

