Wally's kids have some real Mommy Issues in this preview of Flash #780. Specifically, that she's going to kill them. Life as a runaway in the DC universe can't be that bad, can it? Check out the preview below.
FLASH #780
DC Comics
0122DC070
0122DC071 – Flash #780 Max Dunbar Cover – $4.99
(W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Rafa Sandoval
Even the Fastest Man Alive can't outrun all the danger of the War for Earth-3. Enlisted by his former teammates on the Teen Titans, Wally West helped bring the Titans to Earth-3 but will any of them make it home? Chased by Earth-3's Johnny Quick, the Scarlet Speedster quickly finds himself running out of options.
In Shops: 3/15/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0122DC070 Flash #780 Rafa Sandoval Cover, by (W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Rafa Sandoval, in stores Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0122DC071 Flash #780 Max Dunbar Cover, by (W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Max Dunbar, in stores Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0122DC070 Flash #780 Rafa Sandoval Cover, by (W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Rafa Sandoval, in stores Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0122DC070 Flash #780 Rafa Sandoval Cover, by (W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Rafa Sandoval, in stores Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0122DC070 Flash #780 Rafa Sandoval Cover, by (W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Rafa Sandoval, in stores Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0122DC070 Flash #780 Rafa Sandoval Cover, by (W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Rafa Sandoval, in stores Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0122DC070 Flash #780 Rafa Sandoval Cover, by (W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Rafa Sandoval, in stores Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0122DC070 Flash #780 Rafa Sandoval Cover, by (W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Rafa Sandoval, in stores Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.