Follow Me Down, The Fifth Reckless OGN by Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips

Follow Me Down is the name of the fifth Reckless graphic novel by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. It will follow Reckless, Friend of the Devil: A Reckless Book, Destroy All Monsters: A Reckless Book and the upcoming The Ghost in You: A Reckless Book which will be published in April.

Here's the Amazon listing;

The FIFTH BOOK in the best-selling Reckless series is here! Bestselling crime noir masters Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips bring us another original graphic novel starring troublemaker-for-hire Ethan Reckless. In the wake of the 1989 earthquake, Ethan takes a trip to San Francisco to search for a missing woman. But almost immediately he finds himself going down a path of darkness and murder in her wake, in a case unlike anything he's faced before. FOLLOW ME DOWN is the most intense of the Reckless books so far, and yet another hit from the most-acclaimed team in comics, creators of PULP, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, CRIMINAL, THE FADE OUT, and KILL OR BE KILLED. A must-have for all Brubaker and Phillips readers!

"Reckless comes from my love of pulp heroes and private eyes," said Brubaker. "When I'm craving escapism, I pick up a Jack Reacher book… or a Lew Archer, or a Claire DeWitt, or a Travis McGee, or an Easy Rawlings, or a Parker… and I get taken away by these characters and their worlds. I wanted to bring that feeling over to comics, with a series of graphic novels that each tell a complete story, a thriller or mystery… and also, for as long as Sean and I have been working together, we've almost never focused on a hero. So Reckless is a big left turn for us, but it's still our version of a 'hero'—so sometimes more of an anti-hero, probably." Initially, Ed Brubaker said "Sean and I have been putting out our comics for decades now, and we don't miss deadlines. So I realized we could actually do something unheard of in comics—put out three full-length graphic novels in under a year. I hope that'll help put this series on the map and keep readers coming back for more." Well, that's now at least five volumes… and more to come.

 

