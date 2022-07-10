Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #2 Preview: Armor Measuring Contest

Iron Man and Foundation butt heads over who gets to be the leader in this preview of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #2… but eventually they find a compromise. Check out the preview below.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #2

by Christos Gage & Sergio Dávila, cover by Leinil Yu

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH FORTNITE! The hunt for the Zero Shard leads Spider-Man and his allies to the outskirts of Wakanda – but no one said getting in would be easy! Meanwhile, Iron Man and the Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation! Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620430400211

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620430400221 – FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 2 RON LIM VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620430400231 – FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 2 BARENDS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620430400241 – FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 2 NAKAYAMA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620430400251 – FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 2 MEDINA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620430400261 – FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR 2 ZULLO VARIANT – $4.99 US

