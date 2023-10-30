Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Francesco Francavilla, graphic novel, kickstarter, steve niles

Four Days To Hit Steve Niles & Francesco Francavilla Kickstarter Goal

Creature Feature leads with 30 Days Of Night's Steve Niles and Black Beetle's Francesco Francavilla, for Dracula Meets The Wolfman.

At Bleeding Cool, we run quite a lot of stories about Kickstarter comic book projects. Some are raising money to create a project, and others are using it to create awareness and orders for a project already completed.

And, with the right PR company behind them, they often his their goal in days, hours, or even minutes from launch.

But that doesn't seem to be the case for Creature Features, a new flip graphic novel that leads with two monster-sized talents, 30 Days Of Night's Steve Niles and Black Beetle's Francesco Francavilla, for Dracula Meets The Wolfman.

"The year 1849, in the Haunted Woodlands of Moldavia. Nicholai Bulinski, washed in the light of a swollen moon, cannot return to his beloved Marta. Though his heart longs for her, the cursed blood pulsing through his veins carries the taint of the wolf. Marta, faced with Nicholai's sudden disappearance, accompanies her mother to the grim Castle Peles, deep in the Carpathian Mountains. A new romance has been arranged…an extravagant one…with a mysterious foreign count. Dodging peasants' traps, raging through the nighted woodlands of legend-haunted eastern Europe, the wolf who walks as a man will face the fangs of one of legend's oldest vampires…to fight for the only thing that makes him human! Who will win this battle between these two horror icons?"

And on the flip side, from '68 creators Mark Kidwell, Jay Fotos, and Jeff Zornow comes Tyrannosaurus Rex

"In the steaming jungles of a world too young for a name, man and dinosaur share the food chain. When a rogue Tyrannosaurus tramples the luckless village of Taka-Na one time too many, the delicate balance is destroyed, leaving one man to face the deadly god-lizard alone. For the preservation of his village, the safety of his tribe and the love of a hot stone-age mama in a fur bikini, he will risk it all. What is this guy thinking? TYRANNOSAURUS REX…these aren't your granddaddy's dinosaurs!"

Their goal is a mere $10,000, but with four days to go, they have only raised $8901 on Kickstarter, from 174 donors. It is possible, I suppose that lots of people who would be inclined to back such a book may not be aware of it. Well. let's see if I can help with that. Creature Features is the first in a collected horror anthology series of comics and includes a custom, Kickstarter-exclusive collector's folio to store this inaugural volume and all future volumes in the Creature Features line, complete with its own board game.

