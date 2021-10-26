Foxes, Fire, And Other Magic OGN by Kyla Smith Picked Up By Macmillan

Foxes, Fire, And Other Magic is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Kyla Smith about Yuuki, a curious young fox spirit who stumbled into the human world during the annual Obon Festival and became trapped. And Nao, a nonbinary noodle maker struggling to keep their parents' legacy alive. They must learn to trust each other to save Nao's udon shop and get Yuuki home before the spirit gate closes for good.

Kyla tweeted out "I'm excited to announce FOXES, FIRE, AND OTHER MAGIC. Set during Obon, it follows a lost fox spirit and the nonbinary noodle maker who helps him find his way home. FOXES will be my debut mg graphic novel, and I'm very happy to share it with you :)"

Emily Settle and Erin Siu at Feiwel and Friends/Macmillan have bought world rights to Foxes, Fire, And Other Magic, and publication is tentatively scheduled for spring 2024. Kyla Smith's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary negotiated the deal.

Kyla Smith's work can also be seen in the upcoming graphic novel anthology Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs from Z2 Comics and as a lettering assistant in Everything is Fine, a Webtoon Original by Mike Birchall.

Feiwel and Friends is a publisher of innovative children's fiction and nonfiction literature, including hardcover, paperback series, and individual titles. The list is eclectic and combines quality and commercial appeal for readers ages 0-16. The imprint is dedicated to "book by book" publishing, bringing the work of distinctive and outstanding authors, illustrators, and ideas to the marketplace.

Jennifer Azantian established Azantian Literary in 2014 and focuses primarily on fiction across genres for mg, YA, and adult readers. She represents bestselling and award-winning writers and is always on the lookout for new talent. She is currently open for children's graphic novels (young reader through YA) across genres and is looking for emotionally complex projects from contemporary to fantasy and everything in-between, with a particular soft spot for inter-generational stories, immigrant stories, and magical realism.