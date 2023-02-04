Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #10 FOC Preview: Neanderthals! In his journey through hell in this preview of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #10, the titular Death Dealer encounters the most frightening enemy of all: comic book readers!

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #10—Cover A: Simone Bianchi

Mitch Iverson (W) • Esau & Isaac Escorza (A) • Simone Bianchi (CA) Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson (Dota: Dragon's Blood) and world-renowned artists Esau & Isaac Escorza and Luis Antonio Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin) chronicle the next chapter in our hero's twisted life, where in order to atone for a terrible deed, he must literally go through Hell—both of them! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #10—Cover B: Frank Frazetta

Mitch Iverson (W) Esau & Isaac Escorza (A) • Frank Frazetta (CA) *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: March 8, 2023 *Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Valentine variant cover by Dennis Calero

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one variant cover by Andrea Mutti

For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Andrea Mutti

