Frank Miller Comes To Harrogate For Thought Bubble In November

We knew that Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV were lining up to come to Thought Bubble in Harrogate this November. Now we get the confirmation that they will be joined by Frank Miller and many more. Quite a Bat-heavy show it seems…

The Thought Bubble Festival will take place in and around the city of Harrogate in Yorkshire from the 8th to the 14th of November, withe the main comic convention taking place at the Harrogate Convention Centre on the 13th and 14th of November. Other newly-named creators will include Joelle Jones, Christian Ward, Magdalene Visaggio, Henry Barajas, Matt Ferguson, Sarah Graley, Emma Vieceli, Silenn Thomas, B. Mure, Doug Braithwaite, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Rachael Stott and Peter Krause. They will join previously announced guests including Chuck Palahniuk, Gail Simone, Becky Cloonan, Ram V, Marc Bernardin, Babs Tarr, Rafael Albuquerque, David Aja, Zainab Akhtar, Sanford Greene, Hamish Steele, Ronald Wimberly G. Willow Wilson and many more.

There was no in-person Thought Bubble convention last year, they do appear to be coming back with a bang. They also promise that this year's convention will take place over more of Harrogate Convention Centre than ever before, allowing for more space and less congestion, while the number of exhibitors has been reduced to allow for easier movement throughout the convention halls. They state that over the next few months Thought Bubble will continue to work with the convention centre, the Association of Independent Festivals and their partners to ensure that any event hosted is not only fully compliant and safe, but comfortable, relaxed and enjoyable for everyone.

They also state that alongside the main festival and comic convention, Thought Bubble will also be working on a number of special projects across the summer in Leeds and Yorkshire, including a series of 'Thought Bubble Socials' with the Belgrave Music Hall and Pop-up Bubs Lounge at The Beck and Call pub in Leeds and Deershed Festivals 'Base Camp' event in North Yorkshire with more to be announced.

Tickets for Thought Bubble Comic Convention are on sale now with admission for under 12s, carers and over 65s totally free. Tickets give access to all events within the comic convention; panels, workshops, guest signings, as well as the three halls of comic creating exhibitors, publishers and more. And yes, Bleeding Cool will be there, as ever…