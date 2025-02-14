Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black cat, frank miller

Frank Miller Draws Black Cat For Amazing Spider-Man #70

Frank Miller draws Black Cat for Amazing Spider-Man #70 variant cover, for the 26tmh of March, 2025.

At Bleeding Cool, we are always happy to run a Frank Miller cover or three, a look at how he interprets or re-interprets characters, often in a way very different to his past stylings. Today, that means his variant cover for the final issue Amazing Spider-Man #70, ahead of the title's relaunch in April.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 FRANK MILLER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV247038

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness, CAFU (CA) Frank Miller

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONCLUDES!

• ENTER THE SPIDER-NAUT!

• But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?!

RATED T In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $5.99

Rob Liefeld, on Frank Miller's current style, says; "It's the exact style he's been utilizing for the past 25 years since his final days on Sin City, prior to his Dark Knight Strikes Again, the sequel to Dark Knight released in 2001. It was during his press cycle for DK2 that Frank invoked the independent influences that were informing his own stylings circa 2001. He cited Tony Millionaire and Paul Pope as talents that were turning him on at that period. Frank is fluid, as Bruce Lee encouraged, be like water. Frank is. During a lengthy phone conversation with Frank in 1996, Frank told me he utilizes an "ugly style". He said, "Y'know Rob, I don't draw pretty, never have, never did." Why on earth would he? He changed the world with his unique, ugly approach."

"Frank Miller, two months shy of Sixty-Eight years old, is still putting pen to paper and stirring the masses. He has illustrated my own creation, Deadpool, twice in the past year, two striking cover images, both thrilled me. They gave me goosebumps. It's electric seeing one of my favorite creators and one of my biggest influences produce modern, relevant work. It's modern because it's happening right now, it's relevant because you can't stop talking about it at this very minute… He's not moving backward; he's deliberately crafting this new style as he has been evolving over the past 3 decades. His younger self incorporated vast servings of Gil Kane figure work and Will Eisner storytelling, but those works stand on their own merits and his new work is defining its place in the artistic pantheon. It's far more underground than mainstream by design. Enjoy the work as it arrives. Appreciate it while it flows. And thank him for all the oxygen he gave us. Comics wouldn't be breathing without the air he provided."

