Frank Miller Presents The Geek In January 2023 Solicitations

Frank Miller Presents, the new comic book publisher from Frank Miller, Silenn Thomas and Dan DiDio the existence of which Bleeding Cool broke in April this year, even if THR thought it was them, has two books upon for their January 2023 solicits and solicitations. No new launches, but Ancient Enemies will include Frank Miller debuting his new character, The Geek

FRANK MILLERS RONIN BOOK TWO #2 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Frank Miller (A) Frank Miller, Philip Tan, Daniel Henriques

Part Two in a Six-Part series. Following their encounter with the demon Agat, Casey and her child find there are more sinister evils awaiting them in the ravaged landscape of America. Evils that appear to be connected to the original Ronin!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 7.99

ANCIENT ENEMIES #2 (OF 6)

(W) Dan DiDio, Frank Miller (A) Danilo Beyrouth, Frank Miller

Tensions rise between the two cities, Citadel and Americana, as the recent destruction caused by the alien invaders forces The Wraith to relive painful memories of the past and her first encounter with the creature known as, The Geek! This issue also features a special Geek origin story, written and drawn by the character's creator, Frank Miller. Not to be missed!! In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: 7.99

ANCIENT ENEMIES #2 (OF 6) 1:25 FRANK MILLER INCV VAR

(W) Dan DiDio, Frank Miller (A) Danilo Beyrouth, Frank Miller

Here is the current publishing schedule for Frank Miller Presents.

Ronin Book Two written by Frank Miller, penciled by Philip Tan and inked by Daniel Henriques from layouts by Miller A Sin City one shot, Sin City in Color, written by Frank Miller with art by Milo Manara, 1858, a Sin City Western looking at the roots of the city, written and drawn by Frank Miller. Pandora, a dark take on fairy tales conceived by Miller and written by Star Trek: Discovery writers Anthony Maranville and Chris Silvestri with art by Emma Kubert for December 2022. Ancient Enemies, by Dan DiDio and Daniel Beyruth.