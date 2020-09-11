Frankenstein Alive, Alive #2 Page 1 On Auction At Heritage

Frankenstein Alive, Alive is one of the best projects to come out in the last few years of comics, done by artist icon Bernie Wrightson. The hyper-detailed art, the grey washes, the deep blacks. All of it made for a compelling read, that is for sure. One of the best horror comics you can pick up, there is not a ton of artwork from the books floating around available at the moment. However, one page is. Currently on auction at Heritage, part of Dallas Lot #7234, is Frankenstein Alive, Alive #2, page 1. An amazing splash page, it currently sits at $6,000 with bids continuing for the next 24 hours or so. Check out the page below.

Frankenstein & Wrightson Are A Match Made In Heaven

"Bernie Wrightson Frankenstein Alive, Alive #2 Splash Page 1 Original Art (IDW, 2012). Incredible opening splash page featuring the hyper-detailed artwork Wrightson is known for — revisiting one of the most acclaimed properties he contributed to — Frankenstein's Monster! Here an enormous sarcophagus is uncovered, later revealed to be housing the huge homunculus. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image size of 10.5" x 15.75". Light smudging and in Excellent condition."

One of the all-time best horror artists, Wrightson and Frankenstein's Monster go together beautifully. It would be a dream to own any pages from this project, let alone a splash page. While this one is out of my price range, that doesn't mean it is out of yours. This page of art is available for bidding for the next 24 hours over at Heritage Auctions, part of Dallas Lot #7234. You can go here to place a bid on it right now and try your luck. While there, check out the other games, original artwork, comics, and more accepting bids over the next couple days before the auction's end.