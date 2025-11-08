Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dave Elliott, deadline, frazer brown, Tales From The Quarantine

Frazer Brown Returns To Contest Stories In A1 Deadline Magazine

Frazer Brown of Tales From The Quarantine returns to Contest stories planned to appear in A1 Deadline Magazine

As much-teased on Bleeding Cool, Dave Elliott and Chris Northrop are merging two of the most influential UK comic magazines of the eighties and nineties, A1 and Deadline, and currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, as A1 Deadline, an 80-page special with comics, culture, music, and art, promising "no algorithmic storytelling. No censorship. No compromise. No AI. Real voices from legends alongside new stories, the book revisits classic material while bridging the anarchic energy of the originals with the next wave of creators pushing the medium forward." They also included a number of comic strips, old and new. Some of which it appears were planned to first be published in the Tales From The Quarantine charity anthology graphic novel, previously featured on Bleeding Cool in 2020, which raised tens of thousands of pounds, and plenty of headlines, but which was never published, leading to criticism.

Now, A1 Deadline reports, "For full transparency, we want to address a situation involving a small number (4) of single-page works. These works were originally set to appear 5 years ago in the Tales From the Quarantine kickstarter book. The creators contend that they retained full copyright on their contributions. Those beliefs are contested by the publisher of TFTQ. Out of fairness and respect to all parties, Atomeka are paying these creators to contribute new short works in place of those pages. There is no content connected to the Tales From the Quarantine Kickstarter in this campaign. We appreciate everyone's continued support for A1 Deadline. We still represent over 80 pages of creator-owned stories from some of the most talented writers and artists in comics. With over 60 years combined editorial experience at the major publishers, our focus remains where it's always been: supporting the creators and delivering exceptional books!"

Tales From The Quarantine was a planned charity book from theatre producer and publisher Frazer Brown, an anthology of comics work, provided free by creators to raise money for the Hero Initiative and help comic book creators, especially those affected by the pandemic and lockdown. Many comic book creators, high and low profile, had created and donated pages to appear in the anthology. This was all work created for free and volunteered by the many comic book creators, a number of which have since been published elsewhere.

As part of this, Dave Elliott asked Bleeding Cool to replace the image from a previous article featuring Above Below by San Whitehead and Steve Pugh, and The Core by Ummar Ditta and PJ Holden, with one for No Kings by Roger Langridge. Which we did. But there are more. ‪Lucy Sullivan states that she and Fraser Campbell were also hit by this. Frazer Brown continues to block Bleeding Cool on social media and does not return emails.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!