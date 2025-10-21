Posted in: Comics | Tagged: a1, deadline, Glenn Fabry, jamie hewlett, kickstarter, tank girl

A1 Deadline Kickstarter Launches, Brings Back Tank Girl

A1 Deadline Kickstarter launches, brings back Jamie Hewlett on Tank Girl, alongside Glenn Fabry, Alison Sampson, and more

Article Summary A1 Deadline Kickstarter launches with Jamie Hewlett returning to illustrate new Tank Girl stories

Oversized 80-page debut issue features talent like Glenn Fabry, Alison Sampson, and Rufus Dayglo

Magazine revives the spirit of classic A1 and Deadline, championing creator-owned comic art

Backers on Day One receive an exclusive limited print by Tank Girl artist Rufus Dayglo

The Kickstarter for A1 Deadline has just launched. And they have confirmed that Tank Girl will be returning to its pages for the first issue, the magazine where she first appeared. And featuring work by Shaky Kane, Rufus Dayglo, Alison Sampson, Alan Martin, Jamie Hewlett, Mark A Nelson, Rhoald Marcellius, Steve Pugh, Glenn Fabry, Laura Martin, ILYA, Evan Dorkin, Eryk Donovan, WH Rauf, Brett Ewins, Mohammed Umar Ditta and more. It will be an oversized 80-page launch issue containing some of the following:

TANK GIRL by Alan Martin & Jaime Hewlett

CARPE DIEM by WH Rauf and Rhoald Marcellius

THE CORE by Mohammed Umar Ditta

THE BEARD by Alison Sampson

LOVEBOY LOVES LOVEGIRL by Glenn Fanry and Brett Ewins

SELF-AWARE IN AISLE 5 by Mark Schey, Eryk Donovam

Those who back it on Day One will get an exclusive limited-edition launch print by Rufus Dayglo.

A1 was originally created by Dave Elliott and Garry Leach in 1986, and launched in 1989, was a creator-owned anthology including the likes of Moebius, Alan Moore, Eddie Campbell, and Bill Sienkiewicz ran wild. Deadline was created by Brett Ewins and Steve Dillon in 1988, mashed comics, youth culture, and indie music into a punk-fueled magazine that gave the world Tank Girl.

"The last few years have been a hell-hole for creators, publishers, and retailers. So we decided not to take a traditional publisher/distributor route," says Dave Elliott, co-creator of A1Deadline. "Working with Horrible Future and building this Kickstarter ourselves lets us put the artists first, creating a space to make art and tell stories without censorship, in a place where everything between the covers is creator-owned. A place where they can truly feel free. With A1Deadline, a new or unknown talent can have their work sandwiched between a Tank Girl and a Bill Sienkiewicz strip. We're just here to elevate and amplify. Comics need a magazine like this. Since we started talking to creators, the project has grown massively — beyond anything we could have imagined."

"This isn't just a book I'm proud to work on — it's fearless, loud, and alive," adds Chris Northrop, the project manager and designer. "A1Deadline Special Edition is a place to mouth off, push back, and speak to the world we're living in, just like A1Deadline did in the '90s."

