Fred Perry's Gold Digger Returns in Antarctic's March 2024 Solicits

Fred Perry's Gold Digger returns from Antarctic Press in March 2024, as well as Mike Baron's crowdfunded Thin Blue Line

Fred Perry's Gold Digger concluded earlier this year with issue 300, matching Dave Sim's record (then an additional one, beating it). But just like Dave Sim and Cerebus In Hell, Fred can't leave well alone, and now Gold Digger returns in an adults-only version, taking on the world of Dejah Thoris, with Gold Digger: Warmistress Of Mars. While The Badger's Mike Baron brings his crowdfunded Thin Blue Line story about police being challenged over shooting suspects to Antarctic Press, all part of their March 2024 solicits and solicitations.

GOLD DIGGER WAR MISTRESS OF MARS #1 (OF 4) (MR)

JAN241385

(W) Fred Perry (A/CA) Fred Perry

IN THE GRAND TRA-DEN-TION OF RICHARD CORBEN! FULL-FRONTAL ASSAULT WRESTLING ON ANOTHER WORLD! ADULTS ONLY

It's Fred Perry's first Gold Digger project following the close of the main series, and he's BUSTING out the BIG GUNS with an ADULTS-ONLY miniseries!

The Engi Shamans of Marz have gotten themselves in trouble again, but are wary of summoning Gina (who got really ticked at them the last time they dragged her from her continuum). So they reach out and grab a couple of "nearby heroes"! Can Battle Cheets and Warmistress rescue their "summoners"…the only ones who can send them home?

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: $9.99

THIN BLUE LINE ONESHOT

JAN241386

(W) Mike Baron (A) Jeff Siemons (A/CA) Joseph Arnold

FROM EISNER-WINNING BADGER/NEXUS CREATOR MIKE BARON!

TRUE-BLUE STREET COP'S TEST OF CHARACTER!

In the middle of a long, hot summer, a fatal police shooting makes national news. Cities across the country erupt into violence as well-organized activist groups mix in with opportunists and provocateurs and begin to riot, loot, burn — and kill! One rookie cop is caught in the middle and is forced to choose between protecting her daughter, and serving her community. Will she survive the chaos?

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: $9.99

MONKEY PEAK GN VOL 01

JAN241388

(W) Koji Shinasaka (A) Akihiro Kumeta

THE HIT SURVIVAL HORROR MANGA!

MAN VS. NATURE AND UNNATURAL TERROR!

After a public scandal at the Fujitani Pharmaceutical Company, the new CEO takes 44 of the employees on a mountain-climbing/camping trip as a team-building exercise. But the corporate group finds itself in bad company, faced with dangers far deadlier than negative publicity. Antarctic Press and Phase 6 team up to bring you this hit horror manga series!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: $24.99

FURRLOUGH #194

JAN241389

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Holly Daughtrey

CLASH OF ANIMAL DEITIES AND FALLEN ANGELS!

COMICS' LONGEST-RUNNING ANTHROPOMORPHIC TITLE!

30+ (HUMAN) YEARS AND STILL GOING STRONG!

"Blinth" (Jason Dubes, Noel Serrato), "The Chosen One" (Charles Brubaker)

The kid gloves are off as Antarctic's anthro' action title has returned to the roost!

"Blinth" (Jason Dubes, Noel Serrato): The fallen angels have rebelled and now look to their lord Lucifer for guidance,. However, the cat goddess Bast and the dark lord Anubis withhold information from their leader, something that will give rise to a potential new deity. "The Chosen One" (Charles Brubaker): Fox boy Dewey DeSmall is tasked by an ostrich to save the day from a great danger. But what can a small librarian's assistant do?

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: $4.99

JUNGLE COMICS #26

JAN241390

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Alex Genaro

CLASSIC JUNGLE BEAUTY ADVENTURES FROM ITALY AND BRAZIL!

POWERFUL BEAUTIES RULE THE WILD!

"Valkiria:" (Alex Mir, Alex Genaro): Valk ria, the savage sensation from Brazil, drives her enemies before her in "Eyes of Crystal" by Alex Genaro and Alex Mir! Stephen Died and Steven Ross's "Kyla: The Goddess Who Walks the Earth" returns! Plus more classic Euro thrills with "The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" by Giuseppe Pederiali and Roberto Renzi!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: $4.99

INTERSTELLAR DUST #4 (OF 4)

JAN241391

(W) C.J. Hudson (A) Moy Rodriguez (CA) Igor Wolski

PRISON BREAK IN OUTER SPACE!

HARD TIME WAS NEVER THIS MUCH FUN!

Time is running out! Can the gang make it out of prison alive, or will the Warden exact his final revenge? The second arc of Interstellar Dust comes to a bloody conclusion!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: $4.99

FATED FAERIES ONE SHOT

JAN241392

(W) Garison Dunn (A/CA) Garison Dunn

FAE VS. FAE ON HOLY GROUND!

SMALL HEROINES VS. HUGE ODDS!

A small elf woman named Freesia and her even smaller faerie companion Ilithiya stumble upon a quaint church village, learning of the malevolent forces hidden within its holy walls. The breakout one-shot by Garison Dunn!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: $4.99;

EXCITING COMICS #43

JAN241393

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Aan Sulistyo

ACTION! ADVENTURE!

SUPER-SIZE SUPERHEROINE!

SUPERHERO TEAM TRAPPED IN TIME!

"Fatgirl, Pt. 2" (John Rhodes, Evan Quiring), "Terror Family" (Michael Norwitz, Aan Sulistyof)

"Fatgirl, Pt. 2" (John Rhodes, Evan Quiring): Overweight, all-too-human Skylar idolizes her world's powerful and gorgeous super-beings. But when they destroy Paradise City before her eyes, she decides to fight back!

"Terror Family" (Michael Norwitz, Aan Sulistyof): The Black Terror and his international allies are thrown back into the 17th century by the sorceress Sycorax. There they must defeat Terreur Noir to unravel the mystery Sycorax has posed for them.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: $4.99

TOMORROW GIRL #5

JAN241394

(W) Ben Dunn, David Furr (A/CA) Ben Dunn

SUPERVERSE TITLE!

SUPER-ALLY GONE ROGUE?

AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

Crimson Scorpion is back! When last they met, he fought alongside Tomorrow Girl as an ally, but now he's traveled to Sky City and is attacking her teammates. Has Crimson Scorpion gone bad? Is he friend, enemy, or maybe frenemy?

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: $4.99

