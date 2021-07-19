Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Federici Launch New Jennifer Blood Series

After taking over from Declan Shalvey on DIE!Namite after the events of comicsgategate, Fred Van Lente launched its sequel for Dynamite, DIE!Namite Lives and is now launching a new Jennifer Blood series from Dynamite with artist Vincenzo Federici. The series created by Garth Ennis and developed by Al Ewing hasn't seen publication for a few years, and now the assassin at large is – at large again.

Once upon a time, Jennifer Blood was just like any other suburban housewife – except that she took vengeance to the streets, cleaning up the criminals connected to her past. Now she's dead, or so it seems. That nail in the coffin doesn't seem so conclusive when suddenly people start dropping like flies in the quiet cul-de-sacs of the town of Bountiful, Utah. When Bountiful just so happens to be an undercover town completely full of mobsters, Blood's possible return could start a whole war! Who will end up as the apex predator in this concentrated pond of criminality? The neatly trimmed lawns and white picket fences of Bountiful are no less a facade than Jennifer Blood's old secret identity. Behind each window is a grizzled, semi-retired mafioso, but when neighbors start dying, they turn to new character and legendary assassin Giulietta Romeo to hunt down the suspected killer. In this showdown of femme fatales, with wiseguys in the middle, will Jennifer Blood live to tell the tale?

Writer Fred Van Lente (Marvel Zombies, Wolverine) tackles this new tale, following Jennifer's guest appearance in the smash hit DIE!namite Lives. He's joined by Italian artistic maestro Vincenzo Federici (Red Sonja). The creative team has had fun researching and comparing notes to make sure the Italian slang of the mobsters strives for authenticity. "To bring back Jennifer Blood I really wanted to come up with a setting worthy of her," said writer Fred Van Lente. "The town of Bountiful is like the suburb at the end of Goodfellas, full of Ray Liottas who have cut a deal with the Feds. But Jennifer Blood doesn't cut deals, she just brings spectacularly gory vengeance to criminals who thought they'd escaped justice. Vincenzo Federici brings such a raw, grindhouse energy to this, readers are going to have such a bloody good time." Federici added, "This opportunity is incredible for many reasons! First of all Jennifer Blood is a Garth Ennis character! Then, I'm in love with Fred's work after I had the opportunity to work with him previously. This new story is totally crazy! Stay tuned, you'll see!"