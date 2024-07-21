Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Image | Tagged: canto, The Feeder

From Canto To The Feeding by David M Booher & Drew Zucker

Article Summary 'The Feeding' by Booher & Zucker is a horror one-shot from Image Comics.

Crowdfunded success, the eerie comic moves away from 'Canto's' all-ages appeal.

A man's dark past resurfaces through a sinister, people-eating painting.

The creative team unites for a throwback to horror classics like 'TALES FROM THE CRYPT'.

Canto by David M Booher and Drew Zucker was an all-ages rating hit for IDW. But their new book from Image Comics, The Feeding, is anything but. Crowdfunded on Zoop, with an ashcan released for New York Comic Con last year, it is now coming to Image from October.

"The team that brought you CANTO has put together a darker tale of a tortured man who's been haunted all his life by a painting that eats people… and it's hungry. THE FEEDING is a twisted new one-shot horror story that you'll have to read to believe.

"Investment banker Nolan Ward is on top of the world–wealthy, fit, attractive, and available. Yet, his drug-fueled partying masks a darker past. When he meets a mysterious art gallery owner, he'll come face-to-face with the ghost that has haunted him all his life. It's a painting called The Feeding. It has returned… and it's ready for its next meal.

"Drew and I have talked almost daily for four years while making CANTO," said David M. Booher. "We've always batted around ideas for other stories, especially horror, since we're both horror hounds. When we landed on the concept behind THE FEEDING, we knew it was the one. Eerie and disturbing in the best possible way, this is our love letter to CREEPSHOW, TWILIGHT ZONE, TALES FROM THE CRYPT, and all the horror stories that keep us up at night."

"David and I have always been big horror fans," said Drew Zucker. "It's a genre that we both have a strong draw to, and before CANTO did work in. When the opportunity came along to do THE FEEDING, it was a chance to not only take a story that started as an actual nightmare for me, but pull in the entire CANTO team and see what we could do together. The end result has been exciting, being able to take all of these lessons from the last few years and apply them into a brand new horror story."

FEEDING #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) David M. Booher (A/CA) Drew Zucker

In this extra-length horror one-shot, Nolan Ward has done everything to forget his disturbing past. Drinking. Drugs. Day-trading. Sex. And still, that past has caught up with him in the form of a twisted painting called The Feeding…which eats people. And it's hungry. Can Nolan stop this demon, or will he be devoured like so many others before him?

From the team behind the hit series Canto, Eisner and GLAAD Award-nominated writer DAVID M. BOOHER (Canto, Ghostbusters_, _RAIN) and fan-favorite artist DREW ZUCKER (Canto, The House) take you on a surreal journey into one man's bloody psyche. A throwback to the vibes of Tales from the Crypt and Creepshow…when art is dangerous, no one is safe. "Chilling, nightmarish, and beautifully presented, THE FEEDING is exactly what you want from a horror one-shot. In keeping with the title, I devoured it." —Rio Youers (Sleeping Beauties, No Second Chances) Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

