From Dark Ages to Night Of Cadillacs, Thank FOC It's Saturday

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Beasts Of Burden: Occupied Territory from Sarah Dyer, Evan Dorkin and Ben Dewey gets its hardcover collection for November, but FOCing now.

How did Moon Knight #1, The Last Book You'll Ever Read #1, Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika #1, Transformers: King Grimlock #1, Lucky Devil #1 and Groo Meets Tarzan #1 do? #2 for all is up.

Marc Guggenheim and Eduardo Ferigato 's Last Flight Out launched from Dark Horse, returnable for those who order 10 or more.

Beauty returns for a one-shot from Image, by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley, Matthew Dow Smith.

Destroy All Monsters, the third Reckless OGN is up, by Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips, Jacob Phillips. For every twenty copies ordered, retailers can get twenty signed bookplates to place inside the copies.

Dark Ages #1 is up for FOC, a year after its original intended date… with many a cover.

Demon Days: Cursed Web, the latest from Peach Momoko is up, with lots of tiered variants including 1 1:500 cover, pictured above.

Fantastic Four #35 has its sixtieth anniversary.

Hellfire Gala gets its Red Carpet hardcover collection

J. Michael Straczynski and Steve Epting launch their new series, Telepaths #1.

A.C. Esguerra's Eighty Days hardcover graphic novel gets its FOC from Boom Studios.

Mark Russell and Ben Tiesma's Deadbox launches from Vault Comics. It is fully returnable.

Red Sonja #1 by Mirka Andolfo and Giuseppe Cafaro launches from Dynamite with tiered covers up to 1:50.

Night Of Cadillacs #1 by Jake Hearns, Jeff Marsick, and Kirk Manley launches from Scout Comics.

Hath No Fury #1 by Steph Cannon, Luke Martinez, and Judd Abinuman, launches from Action Lab.

and , launches from Action Lab. DC Comics has graphic novels Amethyst Princess Of Gemworld, Batman Noel, and Batman And Robin And Howard all up for FOC.

DC also sees the return of Batman/Catwoman #7 and the launch of Batman Fear State Alpha for Batman Day,

Also joined by Batman Day Special Editions of Batman Fortnite, Knightwatch, and Batman: The World.

Lots of DC Annuals for Fifth Week

Scout Comics has the launch of Corset, Impossible Jones, and the launch of the Comic Tag digital comic in print.

What's on your FOC?

