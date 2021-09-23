From Dark Horse Receptionist To Their Managing Editor – Freddye Miller

This is quite the journey. Dark Horse Comics has announced the promotion of editor Freddye Miller to Managing Editor. Miller joined Portland's Dark Horse seven years ago in 2005 as their receptionist. Three years later, she was brought into the Editorial Department as an Assistant Editor in 2008. Soon after she was moved to the role of Editorial Coordinator and then Editor and now Managing Editor. Good to know that there is a strong career path at Dark Horse Comics, from all across the building.

Freddye Miller has already worked on many popular titles during her time with Dark Horse, including Sin City, Xerxes, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, in addition to shepherding Dark Horse's partnership with Disney publishing. Dark Horse stated that "Miller's strong attention to detail, knowledge of the editorial responsibilities, and dedication to the team makes her the perfect person to fill the Managing Editor Role." She states that "As the company has grown, we all have more going on than ever, so we have to build the best teams we can, and be as streamlined as we can, wherever we can. I am looking forward to supporting communication both within my own department and between editorial and other departments, and coordinating efforts so we can all work together better and more efficiently." Dark Horse Comics Editor-In-Chief states "Already a trusted and respected leader, Freddye has long been a role model at Dark Horse. The precision, acumen, and dedication with which she has successfully edited comics for licensors such as Fox, Lucasfilm, and Disney over the years will now be brought to bear on the processes and procedures of the editorial department, to our extraordinary benefit, I have no doubt."

Who knows where Dark Horse's next Managing Editor will come from?