Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: from one side of the show to the other, mcm

From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con Spring 2025 To The Other

From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con Spring 2025 To The Other from the moment that the show opened...

Today is the first day of MCM London Comic Con Spring 2025, being held as ever at the London ExCel Centre in the Docklands. I made it in, just about, though my voice is shot. Last night I made the possible mistake of hosting a comic book creator drinks meet up in a West End pub, for visiting guests and locals, which got packed and went late. And certain people propping up the bar didn't seem to be at their tables when the doors opened this morning… I am sure they have turned up by now though. Sorry, everyone. This show also featured the first ComicsPRO programming rather than Diamond UK… I have to say the attendance might be on the low side. It seems that many of the industry folk who signed up to attend, found more things to do on the studio floor, but Shannon Live is giving it her all. She is an absolute comic book retailer star, and hey, she was in the pub last night and made it in, so what's everyone else's excuse? But the ComicsPRO programming is all happening up on high, the video is how it looks down below…. on Earth a it is in heaven. YouTube at the top, TikTok at the bottom.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) runs twice yearly at the ExCel Centre, usually on the last weekend in May and October. So this one is a week early! The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. And even comic books as well. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), in 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

