Full FCBD Free Comic Book Day 2021 Solicits and Solicitations

Bleeding Cool scooped the details on all the fifty Free Comic Book Day FCBD 2021 titles the other day, but we didn't have all the solicitation details and credits for each issue. Now we do.

FCBD 2021 WE LIVE LAST DAYS

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR210001

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

Before Tala and Hototo began their long journey, there was the beginning of the end of Earth as we know it. In the days after the bracelets fell to earth, a group of young friends embarked on a journey to find one of their own. In the Broken Lands, on the adventure of their lifetimes, these friends face the seedy world of Bracelet Diggers-the dark underground of criminals dealing life-saving bracelets, to those who can afford it most.

WE LIVE: THE LAST DAYS offers another look at the intriguing world of WE LIVE-a look no less whimsical…or heartbreaking.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 ARCHIE PAST PRESENT & FUTURE FUN

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR210002

(W) Bill Golliher, Angelo DeCesare, Fred Van Lente (A) Pat & Tim Kennedy (A/CA) Dan Parent

: It's the crisis of infinite Archies! Celebrate 80 years of the Riverdale Gang with this tale featuring a dimension-hopping Archie Andrews in his quest to save the multiverse. Then, witness Archie go toe-to-toe with… himself?! May the best Archie win! Plus, get a preview of the newest Archie One-Shot in shops! This title includes several versions of Archie (from classic to TV to horror) and showcases his evolution as a character over eight decades, all while being a tie-in to the company's 80th Anniversary plans.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 ENTER THE SLAUGHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR210003

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

ARE YOU READY TO ENTER THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER?

In 2019, James Tynion IV (Batman) and Werther Dell'Edera (Briggs Land) introduced the world to Erica Slaughter, the iconic monster hunter who came to Archer's Peak, Wisconsin to save the town's children from the monsters only she can see.

But Erica is not the only member of the House of Slaughter…

With nearly half a million copies sold Something is Killing the Children has become a true comic phenomenon and this Free Comic Book Day you are invited to enter the House of Slaughter… if you dare.

Reprint material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 CRITICAL ROLE WITCHER

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

APR210004

(W) Jody Houser, Bartosz Sztybor (A/CA) Tyler Walpole

In the twentieth year of free comics, we bring you stories expanding on two epic worlds. In Critical Role, explore a small but important corner from the adventures of the Mighty Nein. Then, in The Witcher, it's an original tale featuring the iconic witcher, Geralt! Created in close collaboration with CD Projekt Red!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 INVESTIGATORS ANTS IN PANTS SNEAK PEEK

FIRST SECOND BOOKS

APR210005

(W) John Patrick Green (A/CA) John Patrick Green

Get a sneak peek at book 4 in the bestselling InvestiGators series! With agent Brash trapped in a mysterious coma, the technicians at S.U.I.T. have designed the ultimate replacement: RoboBrash! This high-tech replica has been programmed with all of the original Brash's crime-fighting skills and knowhow-but it seems he's got a few bugs in his system! Will Mango and his new partner be enough to stop the giant ants that are on a rampage in the city? Orchestrated by the spaced-out villain, Maestronaut, and Houdino, the dinosaur escape artist, it seems criminals are certainly upping the ANT-e!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES

IDW PUBLISHING

APR210006

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Harvey Tolibao (A/CA) Nick Brokenshire

Join Yoda, Buckets o' Blood, and their Padawan learners as they go on an adventure to help maintain peace during the glory days of the Republic, in a prelude to IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures series! Written by series architect Daniel JosÃ© Older, this is the ideal entry into the world of the High Republic-and a can't-miss story for fans!"

This will angle more toward the Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures VOL 1 TPB, though Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #6 remains the start of the next story arc and should be supported within the back matter. Star Wars the High Republic is an incredibly successful initiative of an interconnected mega story told across books, comics and magazines. We had record numbers for our 1st issue!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 LADY MECHANIKA

IMAGE COMICS BUY-SELL

APR210007

(W) Joe Benitez (A/CA) Joe Benitez

A young woman in the Victorian Era searches desperately for the secrets to her past, which resulted in her extraordinary but unnatural mechanical limbs.Lady Mechanika FCBD 2021 will include the 14-page stand-alone story "The Demon of Satan's Alley," which first introduced Lady Mechanika and her steampunk world (Lady Mechanika #0), plus 8 or more pages of excerpts from upcoming and/or existing Lady Mechanika books including "Monster at the Ministry of Health," the newest story by series creator Joe Benitez which will debut this year at Image Comics.

Preview & Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 MARVEL GOLD AVENGERS HULK #1 (Net)

MARVEL COMICS (BUY – SELL)

APR210008

(W) Donny Cates (A) Ryan Stegman

Free Comic Book Day is the perfect chance to dive deep into the Marvel Universe with new stories and exciting adventures alongside some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators – and this year, Marvel is bringing you the biggest and boldest stories yet!

Starring the Avengers and the Hulk!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 WHO SPARKED MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT

PENGUIN WORKSHOP

APR210009

(W) Insha Fitzpatrick (A/CA) Abelle Hayford

From refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger to sparking civil rights protests across America, explore how Rosa Parks' powerful act earned her the title "Mother of the Civil Rights Movement." A story of resistance, strength, and unwavering spirit, this graphic novel invites readers to immerse themselves in the life of the American Civil Rights leader.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 BLADE RUNNER ONESHOT (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR210010

(W) Mike Johnson, Mellow Brown, Kate Perkins (A/CA) Andres Guinaldo

This special edition connects the Blade Runner Origins and Blade Runner 2029 storylines for the first time! Titan's Gold-level FCBD title reveals the link between Detective Cal's actions in Blade Runner Origins and Detective Ash's story in Blade Runner 2029 #1. Two acclaimed creative teams of Mike Johnson, K. Perkins, Mellow Brown, AndrÃ©s Guinaldo, and Fernando Dagnino come together for a spectacular FCBD issue!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 ASSASSINS CREED VALHALLA & DESTINY

TOKYOPOP

APR210011

(W) Feng Zi Su, Xuxian Zhe

"A sneak peek of two books in the Assassin's Creed series!

Valhalla: Many years before the exploits of Eivor Wolf-Kissed, Jarl Stensson and his younger brothers, Ulf and Bj rn, make their way to England at the behest of Halfdan Ragnarsson and Ivarr the Boneless. Filled with excitement, confidence and bloodlust, the three brothers are eager to go to war against Aelfred the Great and his Anglo Saxon army. But they would do well not to underestimate what awaits them on those green shores…

Dynasty: In the 14th year of the Tianbao Era (CE 755) An Lushan, a military governor with ties to the Knights Templar, leads his elite corps to rebel against the Tang Dynasty, and the ill-prepared Tang empire falters under the threat. The two capitals Luoyang and Chang'an fall and China falls under the oppression of the cruel An Lushan. As the Tang dynasty starts to crumble, Li E, a shady Assassin trained by the Hidden Ones in the far West, teams up with Tang loyalists to turn the tide and save both the dynasty and the country from this crisis."

Preview material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 ZOM 100 BUCKET LIST & DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU YAIBA (

VIZ LLC

APR210012

(W) Haro Aso, Koyoharu Gotouge (A) Kotaro Takata, Koyoharu Gotouge

Zom 100: After spending years toiling away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he…well, kicks the bucket.

Demon Slayer: In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 SPACE PIRATE CAPTAIN HARLOCK

ABLAZE

APR210013

(W) Jerome Alquie, Leiji Matsumoto (A/CA) Jerome Alquie

Preview the forthcoming full color, original "Space Pirate Captain Harlock" series from ABLAZE, personally overseen by the legendary Leiji Matsumoto!In this brand-new Captain Harlock adventure, planet Earth is threatened by an upcoming invasion by the Sylvidres and despite being banished as a pirate, Captain Harlock won't give up trying to save the world. Will Captain Harlock and his crew manage to solve this mystery and save the Earth from yet another menace?Also includes teasers for 3 highly anticipated upcoming manga/manhwa releases from ABLAZE, including The Breaker Vol 1 omnibus (critically acclaimed martial arts manhwa), Versus Fighting Story Vol 1 (Capcom e-sports shonen manga) and Crueler Than Dead Vol 1 (zombie horror seinen manga).Â

Preview Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 TRESE (MR)

ABLAZE

APR210014

(W) Budjette Tan (A/CA) Kajo Baldisimo

Award-winning comic and soon to be Netflix anime series!When dusk arrives in the city of Manila, that's when you become the most likely prey of the underworld. Kidnappers and thieves will be the least of your worries. Beware the criminals that can't be bound with handcuffs nor harmed with bullets.Beware the ones that crave for your blood, those who hold your heart ransom, and the ones that come to steal your soul.When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police call Alexandra Trese. The TRESE FCBD book features a preview from TRESE Vol 2: Unreported Murders, a section on the forthcoming Netflix TRESE anime series launching this summer (including an interview with Director Jay Oliva), bonus pages with w/ background about the monsters of Philippine myth, as told by TRESE creators Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, and a teaser on TRESE Vol 3: Mass Murders, coming this Sept from ABLAZE!Â

Reprint Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 WORLDS OF ZORRO #1

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

APR210015

(W) Don McGregor, Mike Wolfer, Various (A) Vincenzo Carratu, Allen Martinez, Various (CA) Miriana Puglia

Welcome to the Worlds Of Zorro! American Mythology is proud to publish the adventures of Zorro! The worldwide recognized hero is returning with a brand-new tale by legendary Black Panther writer Don McGregor! This Free Comic Book Day issue previews "Flights" by McGregor, Zorro's horror adventures from Swords of Hell, and his classic swashbuckling from Legendary Adventures! Find out the latest from the Masked Avenger and discover a world of heroic adventure coming out monthly from American Mythology! Let Free Comic Book Day introduce you to the must-read series of 2021 right here!

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 RESISTANCE UPRSISING #1

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

APR210016

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) C. P. Smith (CA) Rahzzah

The Resistance takes an intimate look at a very special species of the super-human race known as The Reborn. Emily Kai is what is known as a "Moth." She was granted immense power by the global pandemic known as "The Great Death," but with a caveat: The moment she taps into the power that resides within her, a clock starts and Emily will have only six months to live. Granted the opportunity to bring immense beauty into the world, but only by paying the ultimate price, Emily embarks on a harrowing journey of self-discovery that will test her to her core and take her to places way beyond her wildest imagination.

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 BLACK CALEXIT FCBD SPECIAL

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINME

APR210017

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A) Matteo Pizzolo

Side A: "BLACK: Interlude" What else was going on the night Kareem Jenkins was shot by police and discovered only Black people have superpowers? Find out in this FCBD one-shot!

Side B: "CALEXIT: Hollywood Babylon" Once California refused to be ruled by the US government, its resistance fighters became overnight celebrities. Zora used her infamy for recruiting, but Emmie-X has other ideas.

Exclusive original content

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 JUST BEYOND MONSTROSITY #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR210018

(W) R. L. Stine (A) Irene Flores (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco

THERE'S NO BUSINESS LIKE HORROR BUSINESS!

Ruthie and Ezra Dillon's dad and uncle just bought an old Hollywood movie studio.

And while the family has plans for reviving it to make scary movies for a modern audience, the monsters hiding in the backlot have other ideas.

Ruthie and Ezra are eager to star in their family's films, but they'll soon find themselves in a real horror show with Wolfenscreem, the Lagoonatics, and the Wasp-Keeper… who are all ready for their revival with a vengeance!

Soon to be a television show on Disney+, delve into the mind of all-ages horror master R.L. Stine (Goosebumps) with artist Irene Flores (Heavy Vinyl) and discover the world of Just Beyond.

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER LEGEND OF KORRA

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

APR210019

(W) Nadia Shammas, Kiku Hughes (A) Sara Alfageeh (A/CA) Sam Beck

Celebrate the world of the the Four Nations with two all-new stories from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra! Your favorite characters from both generations of Avatar teams bring you some food for thoughtmore than a few laughs along the way!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 TRAILER PARK BOYS

DEVILS DUE

APR210020

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Joel Humberto Herrera

After 20 years of antics coming out of Sunnyvale trailer park, the underground TV phenomenon Trailer Park Boys is finally coming to comics! Full of short stories and activity pages, several of comics' finest join to create a series of comic book specials in 2021 and beyond honoring Ricky, Bubbles and Julian and everything fans have come to love about the series.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 THE BOYS HEROGASM #1 (MR)

DYNAMITE

APR210021

(W) Garth Ennis (A) John McCrea (CA) Darick Robertson

An evil so profound it threatens all mankind… the mightiest heroes on the planet uniting to defend us all… a secret crisis of such utter finality that a countdown to civil or infinite war seems unavoidable… but have you ever wondered what really happens during Crossovers? The Seven, Payback, Teenage Kix, Fantastico and every other supe on Earth team up for an annual event like no other… and where the supes go, can a certain "five complications and a dog" be far behind? Vought-American prepare to make their move, in a story that will change the world of the Boys forever: Herogasm #1.

The first-ever Boys spin-off mini-series features the pairing of Ennis with Hitman artist John McCrea and covers by Boys artist and co-creator Darick Robertson!

Reprint Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 VAMPIRELLA #1

DYNAMITE

APR210022

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Alex Ross

In July 1969, the world was first introduced to Vampirella. 50 years later, she doesn't look a day older!!!! As we near the big conclusion of Vampi's gold anniversary this fall, join us in looking back at how the celebration started as we re-present Vampirella #1 by the acclaimed team of Christopher Priest and Ergun Gunduz!It all began here, and as we near the end, it's time to revisit!

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 RED ROOM FCBD EDITION (MR)

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

APR210023

(W) Ed Piskor (A) Ed Piskor

The most eagerly-anticipated series of 2021 gets the FCBD treatment with this ALL-NEW "bonus" issue of the series! Featuring 24 pages of comics produced exclusively for FCBD, from the creator of Hip Hop Family Tree and X-Men: Grand Design, designed as a perfect entry point for new readers and a must-have for those already on board. Aided by the anonymous dark web and nearly untraceable crypto-currency, there has emerged a subculture of criminals who live-stream and patronize webcam murders for entertainment. Who are the murderers? Who are the victims? Who is the audience? How do we stop it? An outlaw, splatterpunk masterpiece, as seen on Piskor's YouTube channel sensation, Cartoonist Kayfabe!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING

GEMSTONE PUBLISHING

APR210024

(W) J. C. Vaughn (A) Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim (CA) Steve Conley

Despite the pandemic and the swirl of world events, back issue comics are booming! It's not all record prices (though there are many) or bargain basement deals, but rather it's many different categories! The team that brings you The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide shines the spotlight on this exciting part of the universe of comic books. Includes tips on how to collect, care for your comics, and preserve them, among other things.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 ALLERGIC

GRAPHIX

APR210025

(W) Megan Wagner Lloyd (A) Michelle Mee Nutter

A coming-of-age middle-grade graphic novel featuring a girl with severe allergies who just wants to find the perfect pet!

At home, Maggie is the odd one out. Her parents are preoccupied with the new baby they're expecting, and her younger brothers are twins and always in their own world. Maggie thinks a new puppy is the answer, but when she goes to select one on her birthday, she breaks out in hives and rashes. She's severely allergic to anything with fur!

Can Maggie outsmart her allergies and find the perfect pet? With illustrations by Michelle Mee Nutter, Megan Wagner Lloyd draws on her own experiences with allergies to tell a heartfelt story of family, friendship, and finding a place to belong.

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 ADV OF BAILEY SCHOOL KIDS

GRAPHIX

APR210026

(W) Debbie Dadley, Marcia Thornton Jones (A) Pearl Low

Mrs. Jeepers may – or may not – be a vampire in this funny and spooky series from Graphix Chapters.

The third graders at Bailey Elementary are so hard to handle that all of their teachers have quit. But their new teacher, Mrs. Jeepers, is different – to say the least. She's just moved from Transylvania into a spooky old house in Bailey City. She wears a mysterious brooch that glows as green as her eyes. Could Mrs. Jeepers be a vampire?

Featuring a beloved story by Debbie Dadey and Marcia Thornton Jones and fresh artwork by Academy Award winner Pearl Low, Vampires Don't Wear Polka Dots is the first-ever graphic novel adaptation of Scholastic's classic chapter book series.

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 30TH ANNIVERSARY

IDW PUBLISHING

APR210027

(W) Gale Galligan (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Tracy Yardley

Celebrating 30 years of the world's fastest hedgehog! There's no telling how Sonic will react when he sees the results of Amy Rose's new hobby-she's been making tell-all comics about her adventures with Sonic, Miles "Tails" Prower, and their friends! New York Times bestselling author Gale Galligan (The Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels) spills the beans! Plus, fun extras to catch readers up on Sonic's ongoing adventures, on the road to issue 50!

Sonics 30th anniversary celebration will be a huge priority for IDW and Sega this year!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 STRAY DOGS

IMAGE COMICS BUY-SELL

APR210028

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Brad Simpson, Tone Rodriguez (CA) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Trish Forstner

For FREE COMIC BOOK DAY, a special expanded edition of the hit IMAGE series, STRAY DOGS!

Meet Sophie, a dog who can't remember what happened. She doesn't know how she ended up in this house. She doesn't recognize any of these other dogs. She knows something terrible happened, but she just…can't…recall…WAIT! Where's her lady? This FCBD edition also features a BRAND NEW prologue, "That Doggie in the Window" the unnerving story of the very first dog to ever come to the Master's house.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 RENT A REALLY SHY GIRLFRIEND PREVIEW

KODANSHA COMICS

APR210029

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A/CA) Reiji Miyajima

The official spinoff manga of Rent-A-Girlfriend, the rom-com turned hit anime, features fan-favorite Sumi, the shy girl longing to come out of her shell. Written and illustrated by original creator Reiji Miyajima! Catch up on the manga before Rent-A-Girlfriend returns for a second anime season, coming soon!

Previews Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 BOUNTIFUL GARDEN #1

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

APR210030

(W) Ivy Noelle Weir (A) Kelly Williams (CA) Andrea Mutti

Crewed by teenage geniuses frozen in cryosleep, the JEMISON is on a mission to terraform other worlds and provide hope for the human race. But when the ship is mysteriously stopped over a planet that isn't on any of their maps, the crew finds themselves suddenly awoken ten years early. One half remains behind to try and assess the damage and the other is dispatched to the planet below to figure out the answer to a perilous question: What stopped the ship, and is it friend or foe?

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 MARVEL SILVER SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1 (Net)

MARVEL COMICS (BUY – SELL)

APR210031

(W) Donny Cates (A) Ryan Stegman

Free Comic Book Day is the perfect chance to dive deep into the Marvel Universe with new stories and exciting adventures alongside some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators – and this year, Marvel is bringing you the biggest and boldest stories yet!

Starring Spider-Man and Venom!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 DUNGEON IS BACK

NBM

APR210032

(W) Lewis Trondheim, Joann Sfar (A/CA) Boulet

The epic saga spoof of Dungeons & Dragons and an inspiration to the likes of Adventure Time, is back with a highly anticipated all-new volume in the height of Dungeon's power coming in November!

In this preview: to reclaim the Dungeon that fell to the scheming William Delacour, the plan is simple: Marvin the dragon, Isis and Herbert the duck must find some magic 'fugus purit' and use it to dislodge the current occupants of the fortress. But is this really the Guardian's plan? Our heroes will have to fight against everyone to save the Dungeon. Meanwhile, will Marvin succeed in his engagement blast-of-firebreath 'Tong Deum'?

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 ONI PRESS SUMMER CELEBRATION

ONI PRESS INC.

APR210034

(W) K. O'Neill, Rii Abrego, Suzanne Walker, Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Joe Whitt, K. O'Neill, Wendy Xu, Chris Samnee

There's nothing better than a beautiful sunny day reading comics, so join us for a look at this summer's fantastic all-ages reads, courtesy of Oni Press! From the gentle, magical worlds of The Tea Dragon Tapestry (by K. O'Neill), The Sprite and the Gardner (by Rii Abrego and Joe Whitt), and Mooncakes (by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu), to the action-packed debut of Chris Samnee and Laura Samnee's Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, there's something for everyone. Grab a glass of lemonade and enjoy!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 SCHOOL FOR EXTRATERRESTRIAL GIRLS

PAPERCUTZ

APR210035

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A/CA) Jamie Noguchi

Jeremy Whitley (Princeless, My Little Pony) and Jamie Noguchi (Yellow Peril) return for another semester at The School for Extraterrestrial Girls. When secret government operatives discover young aliens hidden amongst us, they offer the teen illegal aliens a choice: deportation back to their homeworld or attend a special school that will help them fit in on Earth. For Tara Smith, life has gotten really complicated. Still recovering from discovering that she is from an alien reptilian race and her life up until recently was a big lie; dealing her feelings for her best friend, Misako; and adjusting to her recently revealed fire powers; all while her school is forced to relocate to an all (alien) boys school. Located on a hidden island in the Arctic north, the new campus has a mysteriously warm summer climate, a beautiful lake, and dozens of sinister mysteries (not to mention strange boys)! Romance, magic, self-discovery, and near-death experiences are all part of a regular school day at the displaced School for Extraterrestrial Girls.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 SMURFS TALES

PAPERCUTZ

APR210036

(W) Peyo (A/CA) Peyo

The Smurfs are back! To celebrate the new animated TV series premiering on Nickelodeon Fall 2021, Papercutz is releasing a new series of graphic novels entitled THE SMURFS TALES. This new series is three times bigger than the previous SMURFS Papercutz graphic novel series, and what that means is a lot more Smurfs plus other beloved creations by Peyo such as Johan and Peewit, the young page and the court jester; and Benny Breakiron, the super-powered little boy. Join Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy Smurf, Hefty Smurf, and so many smurfy others for fun and adventure in the comics that inspired the cartoons, toys, and Nickelodeon series. But be careful, Gargamel, Azrael, and trouble never seem to be too far behind!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 2000 AD PRESENTS ALL STAR JUDGE DREDD #1

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR210037

(W) Al Ewing, Rob Williams, Michael Carroll (A) Simon Fraser, John Higgins (A/CA) Caspar Wijngaard

2000 AD Presents All-Star Judge Dredd is a thrill-powered showcase of the past and shocking present of the iconic lawman of the future! Witness the birth of the world of Judge Dredd in an incendiary preview of upcoming prequel graphic novel Dreadnoughts by Michael Carroll with art by Watchmen's John Higgins. Fan-favourite Judge Hershey travels to the ends of the earth to dispense her own brand of justice in long-anticipated blockbuster spin-off, Hershey: Disease by Rob Williams (Suicide Squad) and Simon Fraser (Doctor Who). Along-side these teases for Fall 2021 epics enjoy a bone-rattling all new stand-alone Dredd caper from elite writer Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk, Marvel's Empyre) and Caspar Wijngaard (Star Wars, Home Sick Pilots)!

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 WHITE ASH SEASON 2 #0

SCOUT COMICS

APR210038

(W) Charlie Stickney (A/CA) Conor Hughes

Welcome to White Ash, a small smudge of a town in western Pennsylvania, where mining is a generational calling and the secrets are buried deeper than the coal in the mountain. And the biggest of those secrets is that elves and dwarves live hidden among the town's population.

Join us as we journey back to White Ash, ahead of the season 2 launch. Alex, fresh off finding out he comes from a family of dwarves plans a secret romantic rendezvous in the woods with Lillian the elf… or not so secret as their meeting is witnessed by a young couple with dire results.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 FUNGIRL TALES OF A GROWN UP NOTHING (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

APR210039

(W) Elizabeth Pitch (A/CA) Elizabeth Pitch

Experience the passion and the pleasure of the Fungirl! Delight in her exploits, demolishing the patriarchy while almost burning the house down masturbating, showing teenagers skateboard tricks, and scheming a job at the funeral home. And, a Llama? Chaos reigns supreme. What could possibly go wrong? Let's find out.

Preview Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 GLOOMHAVEN HOLE IN THE WALL ONESHOT

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR210040

(W) Travis Mcintire (A) Tyler Sowles (CA) Nolan Nasser

The City of Gloomhaven isn't "safe" at the best of times, but lately, more folks

than usual seem to be disappearing. In a city paralyzed by an unknown menace,

only one adventuring crew will do: The Jaws of the Lion! Based on the hit

games, GLOOMHAVEN and JAWS OF THE LION from Cephalofair Games,

comes a fantasy adventure with humor and heart.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 ON TYRANNY PREVIEW

TEN SPEED PRESS

APR210041

(W) Timothy Snyder (A) Nora King

A comic market exclusive excerpt from the upcoming graphic edition of historian Timothy Snyder's bestselling book of lessons for surviving and resisting America's arc toward authoritarianism, featuring the visual storytelling talents of renowned illustrator Nora Krug.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 10 TON OF FUN SAMPLER

10 TON PRESS

APR210042

(W) John Hageman, Mel Smith, Brandon McKinney, Greg Boucher, Justin Sane (A) Bill Anderson, John Hageman (CA) Darick Robertson, Ross Hughes (A/CA) Brandon McKinney, Frank Cirocco, Gerhard, Victor Moya

Four titanic tales of pure fun and entertainment for everyone to enjoy! First up. It's no dog and pony show here! Bringing back the iconic puppets from the San Francisco Bay Area "Charlie and Humphrey"!! The modern-day Gumby and Pokey! A true love for al ages featuring a tale by Justin Sane and John Hageman! Next up is "Red Dawn" Written and created by Brandon McKinney, with inks by Bill Anderson and vibrant colors from Ross Hughes!! The government has created the first "controlled" superhero doing the bidding of a shadow operation until things go bad leaving our hero to blame and now on the run. The following story is only exclusive to this FCBD edition. Written by Greg Boucher and illustrated by Victor Moya they bring you "Rock and Roll Biographies: FIGHt" See how a troubled Rob Halford leaves the world biggest heavy metal band to form his own supergroup and take metal back!! Our last preview is written by Mel Smith, illustrated by Frank Cirocco/Alex Sheikman and hand colored by Gerhard! "Becoming Frankenstein" takes down the journey of a troubled Victor Frankenstein as he grieves the loss of his mother while harvesting the body parts of victims to create life again for his monster! Learn the tales of the victims and who they were before they became what becomes Frankenstein's ultimate creation! : This will be the only edition to feature this Rock and Roll Biographies story featuring FIGHT

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 LIFE IS STRANGE ONESHOT (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR210043

(W) Emma Vieceli (A/CA) Claudia Leonardi

The comic adventures of Max, Chloe, and Rachel from the award-winning video game Life Is Strange continue in this exclusive lead-in to an epic new story arc! This FCBD special features the first comic book appearance of an all-new character who will feature heavily in the Life is Strange universe in 2021!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 STREET FIGHTER BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL #1

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR210044

(W) Matt Moylan (A) Udon (CA) Hanzo Steinbach

Street Fighter heads back to school, as the world's young fighters flex both their academic and martial arts prowess! Fan favorites Sakura, Ibuki, Karin, Makoto, and Elena come face-to-face with a new challenger – the leather-clad, motorcycle-riding Akira! It's a square-off of (rival) schools in this action-packed one-shot!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 VALIANT UPRISING

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

APR210045

(W) Dennis Hopeless, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Jeff Parker, Cullen Bunn (A) Emilio Laiso, Javier Pulido, Jon Davis-Hunt (A/CA) Robbi Rodriguez

This Fall, jump on board here as VALIANT UPRISING overthrows the status quo with new titles, new creators, and new takes on Valiant's most iconic characters! The VALIANT UPRISING FCBD SPECIAL features:

A brand new X-O MANOWAR story from Harvey Award-winning writer Dennis Hopeless and breakout star Emilio Laiso. It's the perfect jumping-on point as Valiant's flagship hero prepares to "Upgrade the World"!

Then, get a special advance preview of THE HARBINGER #1, an all-new series from co-writers Jackson Lanzing and Colin Kelly join superstar artist Robbi Rodriguez that promises to take Valiant's psiot rebel in a vivid new direction!

Plus, find out how the world's greatest spy responds to being unmasked, hunted, and trapped in a first look at NINJAK #1, the pulse-pounding thrill ride from Ringo Award-winning writer Jeff Parker and legendary artist Javier Pulido.

Finally, get a sneak peek from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Jon Davis-Hunt of what's to come when SHADOWMAN returns!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 UNFINISHED CORNER

VAULT COMICS

APR210046

(W) Dani Colman (A/CA) Rachel Tuna Petrovicz

Jewish mythology has it that when God created the universe, He left one corner of it unfinished. Opinion is divided on why, but everyone agrees that the Unfinished Corner is a dangerous place full of monsters. Twelve-year-old Miriam neither knows nor cares about the Unfinished Corner. She's too busy preparing for her Bat Mitzvah, wrestling with whether she even wants to be Jewisha peculiar angel appears, whisking her, her two best friends, and her worst frenemy off to this monstrous land with one mission: finish the Unfinished Corner.

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #1

VAULT COMICS

APR210047

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Devmalya Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

When Cecily Bain, an enforcer for the Twin Cities' vampiric elite, takes a mysterious new vampire under her wing, she's dragged into an insidious conspiracy.

Will she be able to escape with her unlife and protect her aging, Alzheimer's-afflicted sister, or will she be yet another pawn sacrificed to maintain the age-old secret: that vampires exist among the living.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the city, a rebellious found-family of vampire cast-outs investigates a vicious killing.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 LAST KIDS ON EARTH

VIKING BOOKS FOR YOUNG READERS

APR210048

(W) Max Brallier (A) Lorena Gomez, Xavier Bonet, Jay Cooper, Christopher Mitten, Anoosha Syed (CA) Doug Holgate

The Last Kids on Earth and their friends each tell their own best story of the Monster Apocalypse, including Jack's high-stakes baseball game, Globlet's attempt to take over the world, Quint's bad-day-away invention, Dirk's bragain with a witch, and June and Skaelka's creepy carnival-plus a surprise story from some bad guys on the run…

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC BALANCE & GUARDIANS WHILLS

VIZ LLC

APR210049

(W) Shima Shinya, Justina Ireland, Jon Tsuei (A) Mizuki Sakakibara, Subaru

The High Republic: A massive, interconnected cross-publisher initiative focused on an all-new era of Star Wars storytelling. Centuries before the Skywalker saga, a new adventure begins …

Guardians of the Whills:

The Force is with me, and I am one with the Force.

– Chirrut mwe

Presiding over the Kyber Temple on Jedha, the Guardians of the Whills, Baze Malbus and Chirrut mwe, had hoped to maintain a peaceful balance despite the growing presence of the Empire in their Holy City. Yet they struggle to stay true to the Force as stormtroopers threaten to take over. When a rebel named Saw Gerrera appears offering them a chance to help Jedha, Baze and Chirrut must decide if they're willing to compromise for peace, or if Saw's plan is too dangerous to risk??

Star Wars: Guardians of the Whills introduces Baze and Chirrut before they meet the Rebellion members who turn the tide in the fight against the Empire in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Writer Jon Tsuei and manga artist Subaru bring the origin story of this fan favorite duo to life in a new manga adaptation based on the novel by Greg Rucka.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 KYLES LITTLE SISTER

YEN PRESS

APR210050

(W) BonHyung Jeong (A) BonHyung Jeong

My name is Grace, not "Kyle's little sister!"

Having a good-looking, friendly, outgoing older brother sucks-especially when you're the total opposite, someone who likes staying home and playing video games. Your parents like him better (even if they deny it!), and everyone calls you "Kyle's little sister" while looking disappointed that you're not more like him. I was really hoping I'd get to go to a different middle school, but no such luck. At least I have my friends…until he finds a way to ruin that, too…! Argh! What do I have to do to get out of his shadow?!

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 SOLO LEVELING

YEN PRESS

APR210051

(W) Chugong (A) DUBU

BASED ON THE HIT FANTASY NOVEL, EXPERIENCE THE WEBCOMIC THAT'S CAPTURED THE ATTENTION OF MILLIONS IN ALL OF ITS FULL-COLOR GLORY!

Â

Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo somehow find them a way out?

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 TMNT NINJA ELITE SERIES PX B&W AF 4PK SET

PLAYMATES

APR210052

From Playmates! A PREVIEWS Exclusive! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles originated in black & white comics in the early 1980s, and this August they explode into action an action figure 4-pack from Playmates of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael in classic black & white designs! On sale at your local comic shop exclusively for Free Comic Book Day, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Elite Series Black & White 4-Pack is a set that Turtles collectors can not afford to miss!

In Shops: N/A

SRP: $110.00

FCBD 2021 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO MINIMATES BOX SET

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC

APR210053

From Diamond Select Toys! Children of the 1980s thrilled daily to the adventures of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero on afterschool television, and now the heroes of villains of the beloved animated series come your way with Diamond Select Toys' G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Minimates Box Set, available exclusively in your local comic shop for Free Comic Book Day 2021! Each 2-inch mini-figure features multiple points of articulation and is fully poseable. This set of four comes packaged with weapons on a blister card. Yo, Joe!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $29.99

FCBD 2021 COMM ARTIST YOUNG BLUE YOUTH T/S SM-LG

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

APR210054

Comic books can take readers anywhere, from the big city to the small town, from the depths of the ocean to the depths of space, from the fantastical past to the unimaginable future. Comics do this by engaging the reader's imagination through their unique combination of engaging prose and evocative illustrations. Free Comic Book celebrates the rich legacy of comic books this year and its own 20th-anniversary with a special Commemorative Artist T-Shirt featuring art from the incomparable Skottie Young. Show your love for the myriad possibilities of comic storytelling with this beautiful and exclusive t-shirt!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $11.99

FCBD 2021 COMM ARTIST YOUNG WHITE YOUTH T/S SM-LG

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

APR210057

Comic books can take readers anywhere, from the big city to the small town, from the depths of the ocean to the depths of space, from the fantastical past to the unimaginable future. Comics do this by engaging the reader's imagination through their unique combination of engaging prose and evocative illustrations. Free Comic Book celebrates the rich legacy of comic books this year and its own 20th-anniversary with a special Commemorative Artist T-Shirt featuring art from the incomparable Skottie Young. Show your love for the myriad possibilities of comic storytelling with this beautiful and exclusive t-shirt!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $11.99

FCBD 2021 COMM ARTIST YOUNG WOMEN BLUE T/S XS-XXL

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

APR210060

Comic books can take readers anywhere, from the big city to the small town, from the depths of the ocean to the depths of space, from the fantastical past to the unimaginable future. Comics do this by engaging the reader's imagination through their unique combination of engaging prose and evocative illustrations. Free Comic Book celebrates the rich legacy of comic books this year and its own 20th-anniversary with a special Commemorative Artist T-Shirt featuring art from the incomparable Skottie Young. Show your love for the myriad possibilities of comic storytelling with this beautiful and exclusive t-shirt!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $14.99-$17.99

FCBD 2021 COMM ARTIST YOUNG WOMEN HTHR GRAY T/S XS-XXL

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

APR210066

Comic books can take readers anywhere, from the big city to the small town, from the depths of the ocean to the depths of space, from the fantastical past to the unimaginable future. Comics do this by engaging the reader's imagination through their unique combination of engaging prose and evocative illustrations. Free Comic Book celebrates the rich legacy of comic books this year and its own 20th-anniversary with a special Commemorative Artist T-Shirt featuring art from the incomparable Skottie Young. Show your love for the myriad possibilities of comic storytelling with this beautiful and exclusive t-shirt!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $14.99-$17.99

FCBD 2021 COMM ARTIST YOUNG BLUE T/S SM-XXXL

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

APR210072

Comic books can take readers anywhere, from the big city to the small town, from the depths of the ocean to the depths of space, from the fantastical past to the unimaginable future. Comics do this by engaging the reader's imagination through their unique combination of engaging prose and evocative illustrations. Free Comic Book celebrates the rich legacy of comic books this year and its own 20th-anniversary with a special Commemorative Artist T-Shirt featuring art from the incomparable Skottie Young. Show your love for the myriad possibilities of comic storytelling with this beautiful and exclusive t-shirt!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $14.99-$17.99

FCBD 2021 COMM ARTIST YOUNG HTHR GRAY T/S SM-XXXL

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

APR210078

Comic books can take readers anywhere, from the big city to the small town, from the depths of the ocean to the depths of space, from the fantastical past to the unimaginable future. Comics do this by engaging the reader's imagination through their unique combination of engaging prose and evocative illustrations. Free Comic Book celebrates the rich legacy of comic books this year and its own 20th-anniversary with a special Commemorative Artist T-Shirt featuring art from the incomparable Skottie Young. Show your love for the myriad possibilities of comic storytelling with this beautiful and exclusive t-shirt!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $14.99-$17.99

FCBD 2021 COMM ARTIST YOUNG POSTER

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

APR210086

Comic books can take readers anywhere, from the big city to the small town, from the depths of the ocean to the depths of space, from the fantastical past to the unimaginable future. Comics do this by engaging the reader's imagination through their unique combination of engaging prose and evocative illustrations. Free Comic Book celebrates the rich legacy of comic books this year and its own 20th-anniversary with a special Commemorative Artist Poster featuring art from the incomparable Skottie Young. Show your love for the myriad possibilities of comic storytelling with this beautiful and exclusive art piece!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $11.99