Full Line-Up for Joker 80th and When Will We Get #Batman #100?

Batman #92 had almost a quarter-of-a-million copies published, but that was in the time before lockdown. Even though it is a comic about lockdown. It didn't get to stores to time and has been sitting in Diamond Comic Distributors warehouses ever since. Now it will be coming to comic stores from Diamond, UCS and Lunar for sale on June 9th, with a final FOC for this weekend. The subsequent issue will be out on June 23rd, and DC Comics has confirmed that Batman will continue its twice-monthly shipping schedule from that point onwards, which will give us Batman #100 in October now. Originally planned as the month for the big Batman #1 relaunch for 5G/Generation Five, that plan has now changed. What replaces it, we are yet to be told. But we do have the full creative and title line-up for the Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, also on FOC this weekend.

"Scars" by Scott Snyder and Jock

and "What Comes at the End of a Joke" by James Tynion IV and Mikel Janín featuring the origin of breakout new character Punchline.

and featuring the origin of breakout new character Punchline. "Kill the Batman" by Gary Whitta & Greg Miller and Dan Mora. In a story set in a not-so-distant future the Joker has finally made his dream come true of killing the Batman and we see the all the DC universe in mourning. But this act doesn't provide the catharsis the Joker thought it would…he needs an encore…something at Batman's public memorial perhaps?

and In a story set in a not-so-distant future the Joker has finally made his dream come true of killing the Batman and we see the all the DC universe in mourning. But this act doesn't provide the catharsis the Joker thought it would…he needs an encore…something at Batman's public memorial perhaps? "Introducing the Dove Corps" by Denny O'Neil and José Luis García-López

and "The War Within" by Peter J. Tomasi and Simone Bianchi

and "The Last Smile" by Paul Dini and Riley Rossmo

and "Birthday Bugs" by Tom Taylor and Eduardo Risso. When The Joker goes to the home of an accomplice that did him wrong, he finds the man's young son sitting alone picking apart bugs on his stoop. The boy assumes that the Joker is the clown for his birthday party and tells him that no one is coming. The Joker finds this unacceptable and goes around the neighborhood, "convincing" families to attend the birthday party and make it the best day he's ever had. As for the boy's father, he's in for the worst moment of his life!

and When The Joker goes to the home of an accomplice that did him wrong, he finds the man's young son sitting alone picking apart bugs on his stoop. The boy assumes that the Joker is the clown for his birthday party and tells him that no one is coming. The Joker finds this unacceptable and goes around the neighborhood, "convincing" families to attend the birthday party and make it the best day he's ever had. "No Heroes" by Eduardo Medeiros and Rafael Albuquerque

and "Penance" by Tony S. Daniel and Tomeu Morey

and "Two Fell Into the Hornet's Nest" by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo

and Pin-ups by Kelly Jones & Michelle Madsen; Stjepan Sejic; Ivan Reis & Marcelo Maiolo; Tim Sale & Brennan Wagner; John Romita Jr., Danny Miki & Peter Steigerwald; Fiona Staples

The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 – with a main cover by Greg Capullo, eight-decade variant covers, and a blank variant cover – is on sale June 9, with a Final Order Cutoff date of Monday, May 11.

JOKER 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECT #1

(W) Brian Azzarello, Paul Dini, Dennis O'Neil, Scott Snyder, Tom Taylor, James TynionIV, Others (A) Rafael Albuquerque, Lee Bermejo, Simone Bianchi, Tony S. Daniel, Mikel Janin, Jock, Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, Eduardo Risso, Riley Rossmo, Others (CA) Greg Capullo

The Clown Prince of Crime celebrates 80 years of chaos! The Joker has been the greatest villain in comics since his debut and to celebrate we have a who's who of comics' finest talent giving the Harlequin of Hate the birthday roast he deserves. The stories feature a range of terror and anarchy, showing how the Joker has impacted Gotham City from the police to Arkham Asylum, from the local underworld to the Dark Knight and his allies! Make sure to RSVP to this birthday bash-you wouldn't want to wake up with a Joker Fish on your doorstep, would you?In Shops: Apr 29, 2020

SRP: $9.99 A 1940s variant cover by Arthur Adams;

A 1950s variant cover by David Finch;

A 1960s variant cover by Francesco Mattina;

A 1970s variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams;

A 1980s variant cover by Bill Sienkiewicz;

A 1990s variant cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto;

A 2000s variant cover by Lee Bermejo; and

A 2010s variant cover by Jock.