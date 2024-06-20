Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: september 2024, wolverine

Full Marvel Comics September 2024 Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics September 2024 solicts dropped.... and we begin with Wolverine #1.

Article Summary Marvel Comics drops Wolverine #1, kicking off Logan's new series with a legendary team.

Exciting first appearance and major lore addition in Wolverine #1 promises epic adventure.

Exceptional X-Men #1 launches with Kate Pryde leading amid Krakoa's fall and mutant mayhem.

Dazzler shines in her own series, joining forces with Domino and Strong Guy on a music tour.

Marvel Comics September 2024 solicts dropped…. just when I was at the theatre watching Drop The Dead Donkey at Richmond Theatre, a town that has truly embraced Ted Lasso. Sandman less so. I bumped into Andy Hamilton afterwards. Fancy. Anyway, this means nothing to you, here's the full Marvel text I have just downloaded on the 265 bus home. Images to follow when I have some decent wifi… and we begin with Wolverine #1.

WOLVERINE #1

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS • Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Negative Space VIRGIN Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

Homage Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. • Hidden Gem Variant Cover by MIKE ZECK

Saturday Morning Variant Cover by SEAN GALLOWAY

"Adamantium Head" Virgin variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

FOIL "Adamantium Head" variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

THE LEGEND BEGINS ANEW IN THE ADAMANTIUM-TOUGH NEW ONGOING SERIES!

There's a killer in the woods – and as WOLVERINE's attempt at piece is shattered, an OLD ENEMY will re-emerge as a NEW VILLAIN rises who will bring LOGAN to the brink of his berserker rage. But NIGHTCRAWLER knows his old friend is capable of doing what's right, and before long, Logan will have to unleash his claws, push his healing factor to the limit and demonstrate he's the best there is at what he does once and for all – nice be damned!

The legendary WOLVERINE ongoing series kicks off anew with the superstar creative team of Saladin Ahmed (DAREDEVIL, MS. MARVEL) and Martín Cóccolo (DEADPOOL, IMMORTAL THOR) beginning their epic journey with Logan!

Collector's Note: A key FIRST APPEARANCE and a major addition to the lore of Wolverine in this issue!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

BRONZE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

BRONZE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

KATE PRYDE LEADS A TEAM OF ALL-NEW X-MEN!

After the fall of Krakoa, Kate Pryde is trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. She's just a regular-degular bartender now. Definitely NOT getting ready to head up an ALL-NEW TEAM of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing in this title but work, dating and staving off depression. That's it. No never-before-seen EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN to see here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAZZLER #1 (of 4)

JASON LOO (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A)

Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

DAZZLER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SO BRIGHT THIS STAR!

DAZZLER, Marvel's glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years – but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage! Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career! And along for the ride is her new road crew: Domino, Strong Guy and Multiple Man! But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it's even begun…

Each issue features original song lyrics from Ali's notebook! Don't miss the concert – and comic – event of the year!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #2

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

GAMBIT VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

GAMBIT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON • VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

WHO ARE THE OUTLIERS?

FROM THE ASHES continues as ROGUE, GAMBIT and WOLVERINE welcome a friend back, just in time to face four UNCONTROLLABLE and WILD mutants in the swamps of Louisiana! But with the mutant community disheartened and fractured, will even the UNCANNY X-MEN be enough to stop them? Something HUGE is starting, and it begins RIGHT HERE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #3

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

JUBILEE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • JUBILEE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

CATCH THE ELF!

When new, lethally powerful and completely untrained young mutants show up on Rogue's doorstep with no knowledge of how they got there, a grieving Rogue seeks to take Xavier's place in guiding them to the light…

…while darkness from the past returns to destroy the X-Men, one at a time!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FORCE #3

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

SURGE VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

SURGE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON • Variant Cover by Björn Barends

THE NUKLO OPTION! FROM THE ASHES

X-FORCE's biggest mission yet brings them to the brink of destruction at the hands of NUKLO!

But when Nuklo's mysterious rampage conflicts with the world-threatening Fracture Node detected by Forge, what sacrifice will X-Force make to complete their no-win mission? Secrets, surprises, team drama and nonstop action make X-Force the hottest book of the summer!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #4

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

EMMA FROST VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

EMMA FROST VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE • VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

THEY KILL FOR KICKS & THEY KILL FOR CLICKS!

"Hello, internet – it's your boy, Trevor Fitzroy! That's right, Trevor Fitzroy and the Upstarts, out there delivering the content you crave: livestreamed, bespoke, mutant murder in high-def! And best of all, you, the viewers, are the ones rating the kills! So smash that like button, hit subscribe and tell us who the number-one killer is!"

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NYX #3

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • MS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

MS. MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

To Anole –

Last night, a mutant was killed in Greenpoint. His name was Shay, but he could have been any of us. I hope you'll come to the memorial. We have to show up for each other – or it's gonna be guys like the Truthseekers who decide what happens to mutants in New York City. I know it's different for you. How much you risk just leaving the house every day. And I know you hate all this super-hero stuff. But this is a fight worth fighting.

– Kamala

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PHOENIX #3

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

DEATH FROM ABOVE…AND BELOW?!

Saving a planet full of kidnapping victims who've disappeared from the gaudy whirlwind of Gameworld – seems like just another day in space for JEAN GREY! Though…she did get the tip-off from her less-than-forthright father-in-law, legendary pirate CORSAIR of the STARJAMMERS crew…and the kidnappers are none other than the children of Thanos themselves, the dread BLACK ORDER. And yet…somehow…it's all about to get a whole lot worse!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #2

Mark Russell (W) • Bob Quinn (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY • VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

FRENZY VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO • FRENZY VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

POLARIS VS. X-FACTOR!

• There's a new mutant rebellion, and Polaris is at the forefront of it all!

• But how do they know so much about X-Factor's classified missions?

• Havok must seek out a traitor on the team…but how can he if it's him?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #18

JED MACKAY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON • GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

STORM AGAINST HYPERION!

• New Avengers member STORM has joined the team just in time to deal with catastrophe…

• And she'll need to call in other mutants to help against this world-ending threat!

• A who's who of the Marvel Universe must unite against the supreme power of Hyperion!

• And someone steps OFF the Avengers…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #274 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE

Penciled by JIM LEE

Cover by JIM LEE

Sparks fly in the Savage Land – between Rogue and Magneto! The powerhouse X-Man joins forces with their greatest enemy, but could there be something more between them than a mere alliance? They'll fight alongside Ka-Zar and Zabu against the wicked Zaladane, who has erected six towers in the Savage Land and is now in sync with Earth's magnetic field. With her newfound power, she has scrambled all communication in the area – and the effects of her mad quest are already felt far away! The epic battle features dinosaurs, Mutates, Nick Fury – and Rogue in her iconic Savage Land ensemble, courtesy of superstar artist Jim Lee! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #274.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1

STEVE BEHLING (PLOT) • RICCARDO SECCHI (W) • LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DONALD DUCK THOR VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

DONALD DUCK THOR VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

IS THIS FOWL WORTHY OF THE HAMMER OF THOR?!

When DONALD DUCK chaperones HUEY, DEWEY AND LOUIE on an archaeological trip to search for ancient Viking artifacts, he finds more than he bargained for when he comes across the STONE DUCKS FROM SATURN preparing for an invasion. But everything changes when he discovers an enchanted cane that causes an egg-ceptional transformation, gifting him with the POWER OF THOR! Can he learn how to use his new abilities in time to save DUCKBURG before he changes back? Find out in this mind-twisting retelling of THE MIGHTY THOR'S THUNDEROUS ORIGIN!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/ALL AGES…$4.99

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

Jonathan Hickman (W) • Esad Ribić (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

EARTH SURRENDERS?!

• Overwhelmed by Xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet!

• But so many are dead. So many wounded. And a terrifying few…CHANGED.

• The Avengers…must avenge.

40 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$7.99

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #2 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CHRIS ALLEN & SEAN DAMIEN HILL (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

THE ULTIMATE HUNTING PRESERVE: WAKANDA!

Yautja stalk the jungles of one of the most isolated – and wealthy – nations on Earth. Wakanda's War Dogs, the Hatut Zeraze, fall like wheat. The Dora Milaje bury those bodies with their own. Princess Shuri is trapped out of reach. And the Black Panther finds his country invaded not by the warmongering West – but by monsters from beyond the stars. The fiercest hunters in the known universe – versus a king who might just be beast enough to stop them.

32 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #2 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DAGGER! ELSA BLOODSTONE! WHITE WIDOW! HALLOWS' EVE!

The BLOOD HUNTERS may have only just become a team, but they're already in danger of combusting! In ELSA BLOODSTONE's eyes, all vampires deserve to be dusted – and she has her sights set on Miles Morales, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN! But her teammates DAGGER, WHITE WIDOW and HALLOWS' EVE disagree – violently! And the Blood Hunters aren't only facing off against one another in this issue – they also have to contend with the super-powered vamps known as the BLOODCOVEN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • Sean Damien Hill (A) • Cover by Kendrick Lim

KUSHALA VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

KUSHALA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

JOHNNY BLAZE! DANNY KETCH! ROBBIE REYES! THE HOOD! KUSHALA!

Many have borne the title SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE and as its most recent claimant has embarked on its final ride to explosive results, others still stir in the darker corners of the Marvel Universe! And one, in particular, has a stronger connection to two Ghost Riders than the rest, and after years, it's ready to show its fangs again at last…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #1 (of 4)

THOMAS KRAJEWSKI (W) • JASON MUHR (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Nick Bradshaw

VARIANT COVER BY Ron Lim

ZOMBIE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Annie Wu

A NEW ZOMBIE VIRUS IS UNLEASHED… AND GROOT IS PATIENT ZERO!

Groot feels bad – not only because Rocket's latest scheme put them firmly in the crosshairs of the Avengers, but also he's just plain sick! Sap-dripping nose and all. Things go from bad to apocalyptic, however, after an ill-timed sneeze in Captain America's face has unforeseeable consequences! Suddenly, Groot is being attacked by a horde of zombified Avengers, and only he and Hulk, with his impenetrable green skin, remain impervious. Now it's up to these two heroes to team up and fight their way through a blighted New York City to Banner's lab in Avengers Tower to find a cure before it's too late. But can Groot keep the hero in check and on track, or will Hulk unleash his deadly might on the zombies they once called friends?

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

DEADPOOL #6

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO(A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

Wade Wilson triumphed against Death Grip! This is the first issue of a new arc and killing Deadpool NOW would be an INSANE thing to do. Which is exactly why we're doing it.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #2 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY • Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF

STOP DRAGON DEADPOOL AROUND!

Who is Ral Dorn, and how does the Dragon Lord factor into Deadpool and his latest mission?! Join everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth and an all-star cast of Marvel's finest as he races to obtain the Dragon Egg and save two worlds in the process. Featuring Crystar! Wolverine! Hulk! Spider-Gwen! Lady Anime! Major X! And many more!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #2 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH • Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Variant Cover by Stephen Platt

Variant Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

LOGAN: OUT FOR VENGEANCE!

• The unspeakable has come to pass, and now SABRETOOTH, OMEGA RED and DEADPOOL WILL PAY!

• Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo raise the stakes for WOLVERINE as his near-death experience sends LOGAN toward untempered vengeance on his enemies.

• You won't want to miss this key chapter of this prestige miniseries, destined to live on as one of Wolverine's all-time most brutal tales!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #2 – RED BAND EDITION

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

HORROR HOMAGE Red Band VARIANT Cover by Juan Ferreyra

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

Slice deeper into WOLVERINE: REVENGE #2, with the Red Band edition featuring exclusive pages and elevated action! Polybagged to contain the violence within!

32 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$5.99 [polybagged]

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #2

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

LIKE A WILD BEAST AT BAY!

Jack Russell has found himself in the middle of mysterious massacre – and he's the prime suspect! With his memories missing and his wolf form out of control and off the leash, will Jack be able to clear his name, or will his former allies and friends finally realize he's a rabid dog that needs to be put down? READ AT YOUR OWN RISK, TRUE BELIEVERS!

32 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #3 (OF 4)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by Andrea Sorrentino

A SINISTER HOMECOMING!

• MR. SINISTER's home base for his diabolical experiments at the State Home for Foundlings is crawling with MARAUDERS – and one of Wolverine's most vicious enemies, SABRETOOTH!

• Last issue's revelation means one thing for LOGAN – the fight of his life!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1 (of 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

AVENGERS JACKET VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

RETURN TO AVENGERS MANSION!

• When vampires attacked, a ragtag group of volunteer Avengers changed the tide of battle. And in the aftermath, Captain America has formed the Avengers Emergency Response Squad! Steve's handpicked team of veterans and newcomers live and train in Avengers Mansion, and when Captain America sounds the mission horn, whoever's on base has seconds to pack up and deploy.

• When the Red Skull's daughter discovers a dangerous artifact, Cap, Wasp, Photon and Shang-Chi set out to stop her – while Hawkeye hosts a poker game for the late arrivals. Will the AVENG.E.R.S. pass their first real test? And did someone say…jackets?

• Spinning out of Jed MacKay's AVENGERS, comics powerhouses Steve Orlando (SCARLET WITCH, SPIDER-MAN 2099) and Cory Smith (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) join forces to expand the world of the Avengers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #1

Steve Foxe (W) • ARIANNA FLOREAN (A/C)

MARVEL'S NEW COMICS FOR YOUNG READERS CONTINUE!

Old foes, new tricks!

Teenage super hero Spider-Man has enough on his plate keeping New York City safe from the likes of Electro and Tombstone – but when you add in his life as high-schooler Peter Parker, things get REALLY stressful. Luckily, Spidey's got web-shooters, Spider-Sense, some super-friends, and a knack for creative problem-solving on his side! Featuring two ten-page short stories, this new series is the perfect introduction to the Marvel Universe and the wall-crawling world of Spider-Man!

All Ages …$3.99



VENOM WAR #2 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) • Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Variant Cover by Chris Giarrusso • Variant Cover by Skottie Young

#TeamDylan Variant Cover by TBA • #TeamEddie Variant Cover by TBA

Virgin Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

THE VENOM WAR RAGES ON!

Eddie and Dylan Brock, father and son, in a bloodthirsty battle to determine the one true VENOM! But there's one more contender entering the ring – THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! And the vengeful MERIDIUS begins his endgame, unleashing mindless half-zombie, half-symbiote ZOMBIOTES upon New York City and threatening to transform heroes, villains and innocents into his bloodthirsty servants!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL #1 (OF 3)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • ROB DI SALVO (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

DEADPOOL KILLS…

A SYMBIOTE PLAGUE?!

The Merc with a Mouth bit off more than he can chew – a horde full of ravening ZOMBIOTES! Who has Wade not @#$'d off badly enough to actually lend him a hand? Fan-favorite DEADPOOL scribe CULLEN BUNN is back for more mercenary mayhem!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: DAREDEVIL #1

CHRIS CONDON (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NIGHT OF THE CRAWLING ZOMBIOTES!

As Venom War rages, Manhattan finds itself besieged by an infectious new strain of symbiotes – one that drives their living hosts to an all-encompassing hunger for human flesh and can even reanimate the dead! As the horde of zombiotes descends on Hell's Kitchen, the two Daredevils must rise up to stand as the last line of defense – but will they be enough to stem the tide, or will their brains be first on the menu?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS #1 (OF 3)

Sabir pirzada (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by Creees Lee

Variant Cover by Miguel Mercado

SILVER SABLE AND THE SYMBIOTE SQUAD…

JOIN THE VENOM WAR! Sable's assembled a new, hyper-lethal mercenary team of: (REDACTED) in order to steal (CLASSIFIED). Standing in their way? Bloodthirsty ZOMBIOTES. Time to fight fire with fire – by unleashing the Life Foundation Symbiotes – SCREAM, RIOT, AGONY, LASHER and PHAGE – against their foes!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #2 (OF 3)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by LEIRIX

Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

BEWARE THE SYMBIOTE STING OF THE BLACK WIDOW!

BLACK WIDOW gains new symbiote allies – FLASH THOMPSON, AGENT ANTI-VENOM, and LIZ ALLAN, MISERY – in the VENOM WAR! And they're winning the fight – until they come face-to-face with the ZOMBIOTE HORDE swallowing all of New York! One of Widow's teammates may hold the key to victory – but the price they'll need to pay may be too steep!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #2 (OF 3)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A)

COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

ZOMBIOTE LAND!

As the two VENOMS fight, a darker strain of symbiotes – the ZOMBIOTES – slither across New York City. The dead are reanimated into CRAWLERS! The living possessed as SWINGERS – all intent on turning the entire city into mindless killing machines! An unlikely team – led by SHE-HULK, HELLCAT and SHOCKER – could be humanity's only hope!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #1 (OF 3)

TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

THE WOLVERINE IS…A ZOMBIOTE?!

The only thing more dangerous than WOLVERINE – is Wolverine bonded to a mindless symbiote hungry for flesh! As ZOMBIOTES spread across NYC transforming everyone in their path into uncontrollable killing machines, Logan's only hope to save lives and avoid infection lies in returning to a dark chapter from his past. Logan slashes his way into a horror story from the twisted writing team behind Local Man and the incredible art of Kev Walker (MARVEL ZOMBIES, VENOM)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #2 (OF 3)

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Carnage takes on a new host and breaks into the K-project to discover the horrible applications of the symbiote-killing K-chemical. But when everything goes sideways, he's saved by an unlikely ally – Meridius.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

BACK IN BLACK!

Eddie and Dylan Brock battle over the symbiote – but VENOM has already chosen – his first host – PETER PARKER, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! But this time, Pete and the symbiote are working together. And with MARY JANE, A.K.A. JACKPOT, on his side, SPIDEY might be the one true victor in the VENOM WAR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #37

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Godzilla Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

THE BATTLE IS BACK IN TIME – AGAINST SPIDER-MAN!

As Eddie and Dylan Brock's father/son war rages, ANOTHER Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they're supposed to. An older Dylan – OLD MAN VENOM – travels back in time to Spider-Man's earliest days – but should he fail, it's not just the fates of the combatants of the Venom War at stake – but the fate of all of time itself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #7

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG

VIRGIN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG

MEET THE MUTANTS' NEW MENTOR, PSYLOCKE!

• After the climactic finale of issue #6 and the surprise new teammate they found, Mei, Hisako, Nico and the mutants need some guidance!

• Fortunately, the mysterious Kanon is an older student with a surprising amount of expertise…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #4

DENIZ CAMP (W) • PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG

VIRGIN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG

THE FATE OF THE ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR!

• Doom's years of torture at the hands of the Maker finally catch up to him in this secret history of the real Reed Richards!

• And tensions rise among the Ultimates when Doom might be more fixated on re-creating the life he should have had than the life he's got…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #8

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG

VIRGIN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLACK PANTHER AND STORM TAKE THE FIGHT TO MOON KNIGHT!

• Enough planning – time for a guerrilla counterstrike against Khonshu and Ra!

• Meanwhile, Killmonger and Okoye seek allies to aid their cause outside of Wakanda…

• So don't miss the big gun they call in! Ultimate WHO? You'll have to read to find out!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #9

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON • VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG

VIRGIN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG

THE SINISTER SIX MAKE THEIR FIRST STRIKE!

• But WHO are the Sinister Six?

• The first member throws down with Spider-Man and Green Goblin in this action-packed issue!

• Plus, with Tony Stark's return, Peter must also explore the limitations of his new suit…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1

DAN WATTERS & DEREK LANDY (W)

SARA PICHELLI & MORE (A)

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER

BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"INFINITY WATCH" PART SEVEN! A strange sleepwalking plague has swept through the city and it's up to Moon Knight to solve the mystery! But when his investigation causes him to clash with one of the newest Infinity Stone Bearers in a previously-unseen adventure, it'll be all Moon Knight can do to survive the skirmish—let alone try to keep the Mind Stone out of nefarious hands! Strap in, True Believers, things are about to get rocky!

32 PGS./ one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY ANNUAL #1

STEVE FOXE (W) • Carlos Nieto (A)

Cover by Salvador Larroca

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER

BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"INFINITY WATCH" PART EIGHT!

Spider-Boy is juggling being Spider-Man's sidekick, keeping his friends safe and just being a regular kid. But nothing stops him from jumping in when trouble is brewing! This time he's joined by MULTITUDE, who has the Soul Stone, and PRINCE OF POWER, who has the Power Stone (of course!), as they face off against a mysterious evil they vow to stop!

32 PGS./ one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

DEREK LANDY (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

"INFINITY WATCH" FINALE!

• The Infinity Stone bearers are all brought together for the first time!

• If you thought the stones were dangerous in Thanos' hands, imagine if Star gets her way!

32 PGS./ one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • VARIANT COVER BY ROGE ANTONIO

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

• Tombstone finds himself in prison after the brutal beatings he dished out, and also took, in the previous issue.

• But if you know Tombstone, you know that this is not quite the end of a story starring Lonnie Lincoln…

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. & MORE! (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY LEO ROMERO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

• The most visceral issues in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN history begin here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II #3 (of 5)

Kaare Andrews (W) • Kaare Andrews (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANREWS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Old Man Peter Parker is lashing out and making wildly bad decisions, but what else is new?

• Well, now he's got Miles Morales after him (and Miles is no spring chicken himself).

• The Spider-War is fought, and the whole of existence may very well be at stake as time and space get pulled to the brink!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

GREG WEISMAN, ERICA SCHULTZ & DAN JURGENS (W)

Javi Fernández, Marcelo Ferreira & DAN JURGENS (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • Variant Cover by Mitsuhiro Arita

Variant Cover by Doaly • Virgin Variant cover by SUHIRO ARITA

AMID THE CHAOS CAME A COSTUME!

Spider-Man's black costume 40th Anniversary celebration web-slings into dark and novel territory – BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD style! GREG WEISMAN (SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN, Gargoyles, The Spectacular Spider-Man) and JAVI FERNÁNDEZ (MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD) take Peter Parker and the symbiote suit right to the bleeding edge! ERICA SCHULTZ (DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR, BLOOD HUNTERS) and MARCELO FERREIRA's (STRANGE, MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD) Spidey shows no mercy! And legend DAN JURGENS (THOR, THE SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN) writes and illustrates a bold new take on one of the most iconic chapters of Spider-Man's life!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE #2 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)

Cover by Leinil FRANCIS Yu

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Chasm's brain has been manipulated more than once…by the Jackal, by the Beyond Corporation…

• But now someone even more terrifying is digging fingers into the brain of poor Ben Reilly…and his only hope?

• Kaine Parker, his fellow Peter Parker clone, who at this moment very much believes that the only solution to Chasm is DEATH.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KID VENOM #2 (OF 4)

TAIGAMI (W) • TAIGAMI (A/C)

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY STAN SAKAI

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

STORM THE GATES!

• New allies join forces to protect the city against the unknown!

• Could the mysterious item KINTARO found hold the key to

the Multiverse?

• If so…only KID VENOM can unlock it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620891300211

SPIDER-SOCIETY #2 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • SCOTT GODELEWSKI (A) • Cover by PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The Sinister Squadron strikes, and things are looking rough for the newly formed Spider-Society.

• This new brutal series goes past the Edge of the Spider-Verse with a razor-sharp new "edge" that isn't going to just introduce new Spiders, but will also eliminate them.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-BOY #11

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A/C)

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY LEE GABRETT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Since the events of last issue, when (REDACTED) happened, SPIDER-BOY'S life has been forever changed! And if that wasn't weird enough… it's time to go BACK TO SCHOOL?! NOOOOO!

• The next chapter of Bailey Briggs' life STARTS HERE – with new cast members and an all-new super villain!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #5

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

This first arc's conclusion will test Gwen in uncomfortable ways. Choices will be made; secrets will be revealed…and we're just getting started!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #7

GREG WEISMAN (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The battle of the Spider-Men comes to an end, but now Peter and Miles are face-to-face with the makers of the Arcadium and the people who hired them.

• If you think there weren't any twists left, meet KNAIVE, a truly terrifying new addition to the Spiders' rogues' gallery!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24

Cody Ziglar (W) • Federico Vicentini (A/C)

Godzilla Variant Cover by Romy Jones

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein

VULTURE'S VENDETTA!

SPIDER-MAN needs to keep an eye on the sky – for the VULTURE's attack! Miles Morales' vampiric infection threatens to transform him into a bloodthirsty creature of the night! And his first victim could be the one person both he and Vulture love most in this world…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #5 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W)

GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

JOIN OR DIE!

EDDIE BROCK IS VENOM! Or he was. With every passing second, THE PURPLE MAN'S hold over the symbiote grows…and Eddie's bond and powers weaken. But Eddie can't quit – not when the loss of his partner will mean the loss of every human life on the planet.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOMVERSE: REBORN #4 (OF 4)

DAN SLOTT, JUSTINA IRELAND & AL EWING (W)

STEPHEN BYRNE, KEN LASHLEY & DANILO S. BEYRUTH (A)

Cover by TONY DANIEL

Symbiote Variant Cover by Derrick Chew

Connecting Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

NOTHING BUT VENOMS!

The journey across the VENOMVERSE reaches uncharted territory in the wide, weird and uncanny Marvel Universe(s)! Spider-scribe DAN SLOTT teams up with STEPHEN BYRNE to team NIGHTHAWK up with Venom! JUSTINA IRELAND and KEN LASHLEY travel to the ancient past and never-before-seen present of a Wakanda forged not of vibranium – but of symbiote! And AL EWING and DANILO S. BEYRUTH set the stage for what's to come for the future of the VENOMVERSE!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

Our assembled heroes are immediately split up – as Captain Marvel and Ultraman team up against two giant, rampaging Kaiju…while Captain America leads a dangerous extraction mission into the heart of the USP! But they may find their best efforts come too late, as our heroes receive the three word message that chills the blood of all sentient beings: "GALACTUS IS COMING!"

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #9

JED MACKAY (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

CLASSIFIED!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2 (OF 4)

JED MACKAY & DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • Jorge Fornés & Eder Messias (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY Declan Shalvey

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

LUNA VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE • LUNA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

The saga of the MOON KNIGHT spins on, as JED MACKAY, writer of the smash-hit MOON KNIGHT and VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT series revisits vintage Marc Spector, with a period piece about peril and punching! THEN: DECLAN SHALVEY returns to the pages of MOON KNIGHT, only this time he's sets his sights on the future! Introducing an ALL-NEW Fist of Khonshu and a crime-ridden vision of a Marvel Universe, both older, grittier and worse for wear than any you've seen before!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN • GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

As the Krakoan era ends, mutants need allies more than ever, and Captain America is determined to get his group of mutant change agents to the Front Door Cabaret alive. As Death pulls out all the stops to destroy them, Captain America has a choice: protect the change agents, or protect his own future. But one of the rescued mutants has their own ideas – and intends to make the decision for him.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #25

RYAN NORTH (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPI CAMUNCOLI

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

• When an excursion to Latveria magically sends the Fantastic Four to an alien world, they have to work just to survive – and to make their way back to Earth!

• But that won't be easy on a world so unlike our own and with an alien civilization hundreds of years behind where we are…and it's not made any easier when JOHNNY STORM hooks up with one of the aliens there!

• And that's BEFORE this world's terrible secret is revealed…and billions of lives depend on what the Fantastic Four decide next!

• The Fantastic Four go cosmic in this extra-large spectacular!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #17

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

VARIANT COVER BY IAN BERTRAM

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

The crescendo to INCREDIBLE HULK Legacy #900

begins here with "SKIN" Part One!

"In this town, it's your skin that defines you." With Bruce Banner seemingly locked away forever inside the Hulkscape, the Incredible Hulk reaches Sumanguru's prophesied "Paradise of Sin": Las Vegas, where Charlie Tidwell's only hope lies with ELDEST and the profane cult of skinwalkers who worship her. Will Eldest keep her end of the bargain and resurrect Charlie? And what will Charlie become on the other side?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #15

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

RETURN TO ASGARD!

• In a place of darkness, a deeper darkness threatened to claim Thor – one that only the Odinson himself could defeat.

• And back in the sunshine of Asgard, the Enchantress waited – to discuss what Thor owed her and what she held over him.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and of the responsibilities of power.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #260 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RON FRENZ

Cover by RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

Continuing a Facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man's black costume, which he has now discovered is really an alien symbiote intending to bond with him forever! Spidey may believe he's done with the black costume now that he's back in his classic suit – hunting down the Hogboblin and figuring out what connection he has to the criminal mastermind known as the Rose – but even trapped in the Fantastic Four's Baxter Building HQ, the symbiote is thinking of escape! And when the Hobgoblin returns, it's bad news for Harry Osborn, who has something the villain wants! Can Spider-Man save one of his oldest friends? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #260.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #9 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by BOB LAYTON

Cover by BOB LAYTON

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Marvel's monthly celebration of the finest super-hero crossover of them all continues with Battleworld about to be consumed by Galactus! Spider-Man is back in action and learning all the fresh tricks at his disposal courtesy of his new black costume – but his excitement might be short-lived as the assembled heroes, reunited with the X-Men, must mount an assault on the World-Eater with everything at stake! But is stopping Galactus even the right thing to do? Reed Richards isn't certain – and if he doesn't know what to do, what chance does anyone have? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #9.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

JUSTINA IRELAND & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • DALE EAGLESHAM, DENYS COWAN,

MATTHEW WAITE & LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY DENYS COWAN • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF THE WORLD'S MOST OFFBEAT SUPER HERO!

LUTHER MANNING became one of MARVEL'S most recognizable CYBORGS as his ASTONISHING TALES set the standard for comic-book sci-fi and dystopian futures! Now we travel back to the ruins of MANHATTAN for an action-packed, laser-blasting, building-smashing, explosive adventure uncovering secrets of a world that will excite new and longtime fans. Travel to the world of tomorrow that went horribly wrong, filled with danger around every corner, brutal villains, a reluctant half-man, half-machine hero named DEATHLOK and an ending DESIGNED TO SHOCK YOUR TECHNOLOGY-TORMENTED BRAIN!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

NAMOR #3 (of 8)

JASON AARON (W) • ALEX LINS & PAUL DAVIDSON (A) • Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

Seven Kings Battle to Rule the Seas!

War has engulfed the undersea realms, from the ruins of Old Atlantis to the sunken forests of the Seaweed Men. While in the mysterious depths of the Secret Seas, Namor's vicious past comes back to haunt him.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SCARLET WITCH #4

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY MITSUHIRO ARITA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

CHAOS UNLEASHED!

At the end of all things, the Scarlet Witch chose a new beginning. But as the battle for Lotkill's future rages on, the price of such freedom may prove more monstrous than Wanda bargained for…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3 (of 4)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

In the wake of the GANG WAR…

Elektra Natchios has found herself a pawn in a criminal game. But where the mafiosos manipulating her are rank amateurs, Elektra is the most dangerous and lethal assassin the Marvel Universe has ever known! And while she may have turned over a new, nonlethal leaf in recent years, these mobsters and the brutal new PUNISHER proved to be her greatest challenge yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #13

Saladin Ahmed (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

AT LONG LAST…LOVERS QUARREL!

A dangerous and lethal new enemy wearing a familiar face has made itself a known and violent force in the lives of the DAREDEVILS, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios! But after so many years of harmony in heroics, life and love, the two DAREDEVILS may have at last reached a breaking point – as the means and lengths they ought to go to dispatch this new enemy may tear them apart forever!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GET FURY #5 (OF 6)

GARTH ENNIS (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) • Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

• You thought things were looking bleak and rough last issue.

• You were right, but things get worse for our "heroes."

32 PGS./Explicit Content…$3.99

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #3

Rodney Barnes (W) • STEVE CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

CONCEPT ART VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

TIME TO FLY!

• Hera tangles with New Republic politics while Ahsoka and Sabine Wren voyage to a distant planet!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE – KELNACCA #1

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VIRIGN VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

KELNACCA FROM THE HIT DISNEY+ SERIES DEBUTS!

• CAVAN SCOTT and MARIKA CRESTA bring the action as Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca steps into the pages of his own issue!

• Delve deep into the history of Kelnacca and the world of the High Republic in this bombastic one-shot!

• Includes an exclusive interview with Kelnacca actor Joonas Suotamo.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS #50

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

GIANT-SIZED STAR WARS EPIC!

A fifty-page extravaganza! JEDI MASTER LUKE SKYWALKER must teach his student BEN SOLO a powerful lesson about the true balance between LIGHT and DARK. He offers up a tale from the days of the REBEL ALLIANCE that touches on ALL ERAS OF STAR WARS HISTORY, and brings this epic run to a thrilling, incredible conclusion!

64 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO & MORE (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

GIANT-SIZED DARTH VADER EPIC!

• The longest-running DARTH VADER comics series ever reaches its stunning conclusion as THE DARK HEART OF THE SITH comes full circle!

• Darth Vader finally unleashes the unfathomable power he's accumulated through the SCHISM IMPERIAL against the only person in the galaxy he hates more than he hates himself – EMPEROR PALPATINE!

• Also featuring the final twists in the saga for key characters like LUKE, LEIA, SABÉ, OCHI, ZED, SLY MOORE, the members of the Schism Imperial and more!

64 PGS./Rated T …$7.99



STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #3 (OF 4)

Rodney Barnes (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

DESTROY THE JEDI!

• Reeling from the death of his master, TENSU RUN commits himself to building a future for the JEDI!

• DARTH VADER tasks the SEVENTH and NINTH SISTERS to draw Jedi TENSU RUN out of hiding and engage in one of the strangest battles ever seen!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ALEX MALEEV COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by ALEX MALEEV, MICHAEL LARK, BILL SIENKIEWICZ & MORE

Covers by ALEX MALEEV & JOE QUESADA

The blistering conclusion of one of the greatest DAREDEVIL eras of all!

In their character-defining run on DAREDEVIL, Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev crafted a pulp-fiction psychodrama with a nuanced, modern approach that earned an Eisner Award for Best Continuing Series! As Matt Murdock continues to reckon with his public outing as Daredevil, the revelations come fast and furious. What exactly happened during Daredevil's year-long reign as the new Kingpin? A team-up with Black Widow takes an unforeseen turn – and Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, makes his inevitable return! And it all ends with one of the most shocking twists in the series' history! Plus: Untold tales of Hell's Kitchen's past and present! And Bendis collaborates with the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz to spin a tale of the Daredevil and Spider-Man of the Ultimate Universe! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #61-81, WHAT IF KAREN PAGE HAD LIVED? and ULTIMATE MARVEL TEAM-UP #6-8.

656 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95916-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JOE QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

656 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95917-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JIM CHEUNG COVER

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT, KIERON GILLEN, GERRY DUGGAN, G. WILLOW WILSON, FABIAN NICIEZA, JAMES ROBINSON, DAN SLOTT, AL EWING, KELLY SUE DECONNICK, KELLY THOMPSON, CHARLES SOULE,

CULLEN BUNN, CHRIS BURNHAM & DENNIS CULVER

Penciled by STEPHANIE HANS, NIK VIRELLA, JORGE MOLINA, GERARDO SANDOVAL, STEVE PUGH, ADAM KUBERT, MARK BAGLEY, MARCIO TAKARA, ALAN DAVIS, DAVID LOPEZ, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, MATTEO LOLLI,

RAMON VILLALOBOS & MORE

Covers by JIM CHEUNG & HUMBERTO RAMOS

Begin your tour of the volatile patchwork of realities known as Battleworld!

The Marvel Multiverse as you know it is gone, and all that remains is Battleworld! Featuring rival domains torn from the fragments of destroyed realities all living under Doctor Doom's iron fist, it's the perfect setting for conflict – as depicted in these shocking tie-ins! Marvel's mightiest women unite as A-Force! Peter Parker and Mary Jane are married with a daughter! In one realm, Captain America and Iron Man's Civil War never ended – and in another, neither did the Age of Apocalypse! Nobody wants to get caught in the middle of a border war between the Marvel Zombies and the Ultrons! And more! Collecting 1602: WITCH HUNTER ANGELA #1-4, 1872 #1-4, A-FORCE (2015) #1-5, AGE OF APOCALYPSE (2015) #1-5, AGE OF ULTRON VS. MARVEL ZOMBIES #1-4, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: RENEW YOUR VOWS (2015) #1-5, ARMOR WARS #1/2 and #1-5, CAPTAIN BRITAIN AND THE MIGHTY DEFENDERS #1-2, CAPTAIN MARVEL AND THE CAROL CORPS #1-4, CIVIL WAR (2015) #1-5, DEADPOOL'S SECRET SECRET WARS #1-4 and E IS FOR EXTINCTION #1-4.

1288 PGS./Parental Advisory …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95969-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC HUMBERTO RAMOS COVER [DM ONLY]

1288 PGS./Parental Advisory …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95968-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DARK WEB OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER

Written by ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, GERRY DUGGAN, SABIR PIRZADA, JED MACKAY & CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, ED MCGUINNESS, BRYAN HITCH, ROD REIS, PHIL NOTO, FRANCESCO MORTARINO,

VINCENZO CARRATÙ, LAN MEDINA, JOHN ROMITA JR. & MORE

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & RYAN STEGMAN

The worlds of Spider-Man and the X-Men collide – in hellish fashion!

Marvel's two most famous and famously wronged clones – Chasm (Ben Reilly) and the Goblin Queen (Madelyne Pryor) – are back, they've had enough of being second best and they're going to claim what's rightfully theirs! The sun is setting, and it's going to be a long night for Spidey and the X-Men. But what role does the volatile Venom play in the clones' vengeful plot? What will become of the young hero Ms. Marvel when she ends up trapped in Limbo? Will Norman Osborn seize this chance for redemption as the Gold Goblin? And what devilish trouble will Mary Jane and the Black Cat get into? The dark web that Madelyne and Ben spin over Manhattan will change the NYC skyline forever! Collecting DARK WEB #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #14-18, VENOM (2021) #13-16, DARK WEB: X-MEN #1-3, DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #1-2, DARK WEB FINALE #1, MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #1-5, GOLD GOBLIN #1-5 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM.

528 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96115-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DARK WEB OMNIBUS HC RYAN STEGMAN COVER [DM ONLY]

528 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96116-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC KEN LASHLEY COVER

Written by JOE KELLY & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, PHIL JIMENEZ, PAULO SIQUEIRA, MARCO CHECCHETTO, MIKE MCKONE,

ERIC CANETE, MAX FIUMARA, DALE EAGLESHAM, GERARDO SANDOVAL, POP MHAN, ANDY SMITH,

KEN NIIMURA, MICHAEL LARK & MORE

Covers by KEN LASHLEY & PHIL JIMENEZ

One of the finest – and funniest – writers in comics spins amazing tales of Spider-Man!

As one of the key creators in Spidey's "Brand New Day" era, Joe Kelly crafted memorable adventures for the wall-crawler – including a clash with crime bosses Hammerhead and Mister Negative and a romantic reunion with the Black Cat! Peter's pal Harry Osborn suits up as the American Son! Kraven's family embarks on a grim hunt – and it's spider season! But when Peter Parker's nonstop life pits him against Baron Zemo, the results will be downright savage! Plus: More Spidey tales as only Kelly can write them, including a riotous team-up with Deadpool! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #575-576, #595-599, #606-607, #611, #617 and #625; NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1-5; SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1-5; MARVEL FANFARE (1996) #2-3; WEBSPINNERS: TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #7-9 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1 and #3; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #577, #600, #612, #634-637 and #647 and SPIDER-MAN: GRIM HUNT – THE KRAVEN SAGA.

880 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95193-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC PHIL JIMENEZ COVER [DM ONLY]

880 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95194-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 11 HC

Written by PETER B. GILLIS & J.M. DeMATTEIS with ROGER STERN & MARK WHEATLEY

Penciled by CHRIS WARNER & DAN GREEN with MARK BADGER, SAL BUSCEMA & MARK WHEATLEY

Cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

The end of an era for Doctor Strange!

As the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange protects our dimension from threats we can hardly comprehend. But what happens when the things that keep these terrors at bay – his many mystic tools and protections, his Sanctum Sanctorum itself – are gone? A gauntlet of Mephisto, the demon Khat and then the frighteningly powerful alien sorcerer Urthona send Doctor Strange on the run. He must find a way to repair his mystic cloak and survive death itself to save our realm, or Urthona will triumph and unleash the unfathomable upon Earth! Also featuring the quest for Topaz's soul, J.M. DeMatteis and Dan Green's stunning Doctor Strange graphic novel and more rare stories! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #74-81, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL (1982) #23 and material from STRANGE TALES (1987) #1-3 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #8 and #31.

344 PGS./Mature …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95562-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 11 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 373 [DM ONLY]

344 PGS./Mature …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95563-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: KA-ZAR VOL. 4 HC

Written by DOUG MOENCH & STEVE GERBER with GERRY CONWAY & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by VAL MAYERIK, TONY DeZUNIGA & BRET BLEVINS with JOHN BUSCEMA, DON HECK, RUSS HEATH, LARRY HAMA, JOHN BYRNE & CARMINE INFANTINO

Cover by JACK KIRBY

The Lord of the Savage Land stars in action-packed adventures!

The Marvel Masterworks present the never-before-reprinted conclusion of Ka-Zar's 1974 series – and it is well worth the wait. Doug Moench and Val Mayerik explore the lost civilizations of the Savage Land, expanding on the mythology and monsters of this amazing place out of time. Then, when vibranium deposits are found, Ka-Zar must re-engage with the "civilized" world – but Klaw comes for the precious metal and opens an other-dimensional portal that unleashes aliens, flying sharks and total war on the Savage Land! It's a saga so big that it spills over into the pages of X-MEN! Also featuring art by comics legend Russ Heath and Steve Gerber's complete Shanna solo saga from RAMPAGING HULK and MARVEL FANFARE! Collecting KA-ZAR (1974) #10-20, X-MEN (1963) #115-116 and material from RAMPAGING HULK (1977) #9 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #56-59.

368 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95560-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: KA-ZAR VOL. 4 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 372 [DM ONLY]

368 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95561-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

BLOOD HUNT TPB

Written by JED MacKAY

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ & SARA PICHELLI

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Super heroes vs. vampires in the bloodiest Marvel event ever!

The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth's final night has fallen. Can its greatest heroes stem the tide of blood? The broken Avengers join the fighters of the Midnight Mission and unlikely allies Bloodline and Dracula in seeking out the one man who can do something about this: Doctor Strange. But in the wake of these apocalyptic events, what is left of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme? And even if the world can be saved, how will it be changed? Collecting BLOOD HUNT #1-5 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95737-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT TPB

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND, ZEB WELLS & CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by MARCELO FERREIRA, JOHN ROMITA JR. & TRAVEL FOREMAN

Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA

Marvel's Spider-Men swing into the BLOOD HUNT!

Vampires are running rampant through New York City – and while the Avengers are caught in the middle, someone has to take care of the citizens of the Big Apple. That person? Peter Parker, the spectacular Spider-Man! But if only things were that simple. They never are, and that means Spidey has a massive role to play in the nightmarish saga – one that involves Morbius, the Living Vampire! But will Morbius be fanged foe or friend this time? And will Peter need to take him out or save him?! Meanwhile, the world's greatest vampire slayer, Blade, has a plan – and his only hope for victory rests with the young Spider-Man, Miles Morales! But Blade's mission comes with a massive cost Miles may be unwilling to pay! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #1-3, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #49 and MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2023) #21-22.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95861-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 4 – RETRIBUTION TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by PARTHA PRATIM, FEDERICO SABBATINI, JUANN CABAL, DAVID MARQUEZ, SARA PICHELLI, LUCIANO VECCHIO, FEDERICO VICENTINI & ELEONORA CARLINI

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

The continuing adventures of Miles Morales, the super-hero sensation of the 21st century!

In the wake of GANG WAR, Spider-Man needs to rest. New York City needs to heal. But a dangerous enemy has resurfaced – and she thinks Miles Morales needs to die! Rabble has stepped from the shadows seeking a rematch, and she's sworn bloody revenge against Brooklyn's wall-crawler! But this time, Rabble's desperation and out-of-control powers have her poised to obliterate far more than just Spider-Man's life. Rabble has dangerously upgraded super villains in her corner – but Miles has allies he can count on too! Prepare for a shocking showdown! Who will survive? And what will the battle cost Miles? Plus: The young web-slinger faces his greatest challenge yet: babysitting his little sister, Billie! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #17-20 and material from WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1.

144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95477-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT TPB

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by FRANCESCO MANNA

Cover by CORY SMITH

The latest brutal chapter of Marvel's thrilling take on the PREDATOR franchise!

For years, Theta has been hunting Predators in her search for the one that killed her parents. Now she's on a mission to free the human captives from the Predators' game preserve. But when a Super Predator is on the loose, even a seasoned hunter like Theta can become prey! Meanwhile, what is John Schaefer, brother of Dutch, doing on a Predator's game planet in the far reaches of space?! And more important, will he get in Theta's way? The lifelong refugee has revenge to serve up, and she's not about to let it get cold! Theta's in a blood rage. Guns, grenades, guts and, above all, glory. This is a battle of wills, a primordial clash. Human vs. Super Predator, both out for blood. And the only question is: Will she kill or be killed? Collecting PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #1-4.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95505-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, RYAN CADY, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, PAUL JENKINS, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, CODY ZIGLAR, STEVE FOXE, BRYAN HILL & PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Penciled by MICHAEL DOWLING, MARCELO FERREIRA & MORE

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The ALIENS universe as only Marvel could imagine it — in thrilling black, white, red…and green!

Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios present a kill-fest of an anthology in chest-rending artistic detail! Superstar writers and fan-favorite artists combine to spin fresh tales of Alien terror — including a generations-spanning epic from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Michael Dowling! The hunt begins in a story of guts, glory and the most exhilarating of games — and much more horror! Plus: Legendary writer Paul Jenkins (WOLVERINE: ORIGIN, INHUMANS) explores the chemistry of fear in a story that will leave you with a whole new and terrifying understanding of the Xenomorph species! Cody Ziglar goes guts-deep into the core of human evil! Steve Foxe tugs at the heartstrings of even the most seasoned Alien fan! And more! Collecting ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95703-2

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

ULTIMATE X-MEN VOL. 1: FEARS AND HATES TPB

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Visionary creator Peach Momoko (DEMON DAYS) crafts a new generation of X-Men for an all-new universe!

Hisako Ichiki is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life – go to school, hang out with her friends, and ignore the political strife boiling over after the events of ULTIMATE INVASION. But life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life – and brought some unusual new powers with them. Meet Armor, Maystorm and a brand-group of new Ultimate X-Men – the likes of which you've never seen before! Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #1-4.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95731-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Ms. Marvel: THE NEW MUTANT VOL. 2 TPB

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Penciled by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ

Fighting to protect a neighborhood that hates and fears her!

Ms. Marvel has officially come out to the world as a mutant and a member of the X-Men, and she's about to learn just how hard things can get for mutantkind! But Kamala's problems don't end in Jersey City. Now that Ms. Marvel is very notably and very publicly an X-Man, she's attracting all sorts of attention — and you know who uses attention as currency? The media mogul mastermind Mojo! Plus: Kamala knew she was going to have to put up with a lot wearing the X, but her own mutant friends turning into zombies and trying to eat her is a bridge too far! So it's no surprise that when her powers rebel against her, she turns to her OG superfam: the Inhumans! Collecting MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95885-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOMVERSE REBORN TPB

Written by AL EWING, BENJAMIN PERCY, CHRISTOS GAGE, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, ADAM WARREN,

CHRIS GIARRUSSO GERRY DUGGAN, STEVE FOXE, RYAN NORTH & MORE

Penciled by GREG LAND, BRIAN LEVEL, DANILO S. BEYRUTH, JOHN MCCREA, CHRIS GIARRUSSO,

KEI ZAMA, MATTHEW WAITE & MORE

Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

Respinning the darkest web of all!

The Venomverse is reborn with stories of symbiotes from across the infinite realities! First, Benjamin Percy and Brian Level spin a tale of the murder of Earth's Mightiest Heroes by one of their own – but who? Then Christos Gage drags Venom from Insomniac Games' MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 across the Venomverse to take on Knull! Phillip Kennedy Johnson offers a brutal take on a Venom born in the age of Vikings, and Adam Warren brings us the return of the final biological life in his universe, the Venom of VENOM: THE END! Plus: Chris Giarrusso delivers a tale of the ever-adorable Mini Marvels Venom! And Ryan North and Matthew Waite unleash Venom Rex! All the while, Al Ewing and Danilo Beyruth set the stage for the tales spinning out of the ongoing VENOM series! Collecting VENOMVERSE REBORN #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96041-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WHAT IF…? VENOM TPB

Written by JEREMY HOLT

Penciled by JESÚS HERVÁS, TADAM GYADU, MANUEL GARCÍA & DIÓGENES NEVES

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The story of the sinister symbiote reimagined!

Years ago, in a familiar church tower, the Venom symbiote was spurned by Peter Parker and found a willing host in the vengeful and wrathful Eddie Brock! Or, at least, that's the story you know! Prepare for a new look at what makes Venom tick in an unpredictable journey that reimagines the symbiote's earliest days bonded to hosts with a rage and temper entirely different from those of Eddie Brock! Prepare to meet dark new Venomized versions of She-Hulk, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Loki and Moon Knight! How will all these characters grapple with their newfound power – and who will the symbiote ultimately seek control of? Collecting WHAT IF…? VENOM #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95738-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY ALYSSA WONG VOL. 2: THE UNDONE TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by RUAIRÍ COLEMAN & JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

The star of the blockbuster MARVEL STUDIOS' THE MARVELS soars to ever greater heights!

Carol Danvers and her unwitting sidekick, Yuna Yang, face a battle for the bands as their body-swapping ordeal continues! With Carol and Yuna continuing to slip through his grasp, Genis-Vell goes after his half brother, Hulkling – and the altered Nega-Bands in his and Wiccan's wedding rings! Plus: The thread of the Omen's mystery begins to unravel, only to get tangled in Yuna's personal life! But the Undone is losing patience with her herald's failure to get the job done – and while Captain Marvel may be a cosmic heavy hitter, she has never faced an entity like this! Even when Carol's connection with Yuna is shattered, the Undone will keep on coming – and as the status quo is shattered, Captain Marvel has reached a point of no return! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2023) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95706-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE: SPIDER-SOCIETY TPB

Written by JACKSON LANZING, COLLIN KELLY, NILAH MAGRUDER, ALEX SEGURA, KAARE ANDREWS,

RICH DOUEK, STEVE FOXE & JUSTINA IRELAND

Penciled by TRAVEL FOREMAN, ERIC GAPSTUR, SALVADOR LARROCA, BOB QUINN, PETE WOODS,

MARCUS WILLIAMS & MORE

Cover by CHAD HARDIN

Wall-crawlers and web-slingers old and new steal the spotlight as we explore the fourth EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!

The now-perennial Spider-Hit is back – building up to the biggest Spider-Verse story yet! We all know who Weapon X is, but who is Weapon VIII?! Spider-Byte and Web-Weaver make their triumphant returns – and so does Cyborg Spider-Man! The Jessica Drew Spider-Woman from SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE makes her comic-book debut! And the sensational Star-Spider calls the whole galaxy her friendly neighborhood, slinging through space in her Silk ship helping those in need! But who is the mysterious and deadly Spooky-Man?! Plus: At last, Madame Web tasks Miguel O'Hara, Spider-Man 2099, with recruiting a veritable Spider-Society for a vital mission! Who will answer the call? Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2024) #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95750-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI VOL. 2: TRYING TO COME HOME TPB

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Penciled by JESÚS SAIZ & CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

J. Michael Straczynski continues to redefine Captain America's heroic legacy!

In a hidden corner of New York City lurks the Front Door Cabaret, a fantastical show protected by a mysterious woman named Lyra – and now, also, Captain America! As Steve learns of the powerful forces vying for control of this haven for misfits, he finds a cause worth fighting for. But is it a cause worth dying for? And even if Steve puts everything on the line for his newfound wards, will it be enough to protect them from the tsunami of evil coming their way? Tasked with assembling six "change agents" before they can be found by those who want them eradicated, Steve must start fast. His first recruit is already in danger, and Cap's only lead seems to be…a misplaced penguin? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2023) #7-12.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95568-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 3: SOUL CAGES TPB

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by NIC KLEIN, ANDREA BROCCARDO & DANNY EARLS

Cover by NIC KLEIN

Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein continue their truly monstrous vision of the Hulk!

The Hulk pays a visit to Strange Academy, seeking the help of Brother Voodoo in saving young Charlie's immortal soul! But when the task calls for a one-way descent into an exorcist's ancient prison in search of the immortal Sumungaru the Flesh-Weaver, is the price too high to pay? As Banner struggles to escape the terrifying mindscape in which Hulk keeps him prisoner, Charlie's soul is trapped inside a nightmare of her own…and she'll need both Hulk and Banner if she has any hope of escape! Plus, things really head off the rails when the Hulk faces a giant-size new threat! And as the Marvel Universe is overrun by vampires, Hulk and Banner face a spine-chilling encounter in the Old West town of Old Tucson, population of one… Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #12-14, GIANT-SIZE HULK (2024) #1 and HULK: BLOOD HUNT.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95463-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY RYAN NORTH VOL. 4: FORTUNE FAVORS THE FANTASTIC TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by CARLOS GÓMEZ & IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Ryan North continues his ever-surprising FANTASTIC FOUR run!

Franklin Richards has been an immortal, a god, an Omega-level mutant and more. He's created life and entire universes – and been worshipped for it. He's ended life and been cussed out with just as much sincerity. But there's something else about Franklin Richards nobody else in the universe knows about – until now! Then, things take a noirish turn, and the only one who can solve the mystery…is hard-boiled private detective Alicia Masters! Plus: Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm get part-time jobs to raise some cash! Surely these old friends can work together, side by side? But when the skies turn black with Darkforce energy and vampires swarm the Earth, the Fantastic Four join the Blood Hunt! Can the brilliant Reed Richards find a cure for vampirism before it's too late? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #18-22.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95599-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: WEB OF LIFE, WEB OF DEATH TPB

Volume #28 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by TERRY KAVANAGH, TODD DEZAGO, HOWARD MACKIE, J.M. DEMATTEIS, TOM DEFALCO, TOM LYLE, TOM BREVOORT & MIKE KANTEROVICH

Penciled by STEVEN BUTLER, PHIL GOSIER, TOM LYLE, MIKE MANLEY, MARK BAGLEY, SAL BUSCEMA, RON LIM, STEWART JOHNSON & TOD SMITH

Cover by STEVEN BUTLER

The Clone Saga continues in a tumultuous era for Spider-Man!

Is the friendly neighborhood big enough for two web-slingers? Find out as the most infamous Spidey saga of them all kicks into high gear! With Peter Parker poisoned, his best hope of salvation lies in the tentacled arms of Doctor Octopus! But Otto may pay a high price for this act of mercy! Meanwhile, Aunt May fights for her life, and Mary Jane drops a bombshell! As for Ben Reilly, being back in action is great – but it comes with a cost! Not only is he being stalked by the Grim Hunter, but lurking in the shadows is the mysterious Kaine! Both Spider-Man and the Scarlet Spider will have their worlds rocked by the Jackal's return – and yet more head-spinning revelations! Collecting WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #120-123, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #54-56, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #397-399, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #220-222, SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #8, SPIDER-MAN: FUNERAL FOR AN OCTOPUS #1-3 and SPIDER-MAN: THE CLONE JOURNAL.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96008-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER EPIC COLLECTION: THE SALVATION RUN TPB

Volume #2 in the Ghost Rider Epic Collections

Written by TONY ISABELLA & JIM SHOOTER with STEVE GERBER, BILL MANTLO, MARV WOLFMAN, GERRY CONWAY, DON GLUT, CHRIS CLAREMONT & ROGER McKENZIE

Penciled by FRANK ROBBINS & DON HECK with SAL BUSCEMA, GEORGE TUSKA, BOB BROWN, JOHN BYRNE, GIL KANE, DON PERLIN & TOM SUTTON

Cover by GIL KANE

Marvel's hell-on-wheels super hero is back!

Ghost Rider faces a myriad of adversaries – from the awesome Orb and the Gladiator to the Eel and the Enforcer! The Rider travels across the America's backroads and the supernatural worlds beyond. They will bring him into the realm of the mystical Doctor Druid and into a team-up with Hawkeye and Two-Gun Kid against the fearsome Manticore! And with Karen Page in Ghost Rider's cast, Daredevil enters the fray in a crossover classic drawn by John Byrne! Also featuring the fearsome joining of Ghost Rider, Man-Thing, Morbius and Werewolf by Night as the Legion of Monsters! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1973) #12-28, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #18, DAREDEVIL (1964) #138, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #58, MARVEL PREMIERE #28 and material from MARVEL TALES (1966) #255.

408 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95549-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE NEW REPUBLIC VOL. 8 TPB

Written by TOM TAYLOR, DAVE LAND & MORE

Penciled by COLIN WILSON, LUCAS MARANGON & MORE

Cover by JO CHEN

The end of the New Republic era!

Twenty-five years after the events of A New Hope, Luke Skywalker and the galaxy must face the greatest threat since the Sith were defeated: the Yuuzhan Vong! Swarming across scores of worlds, these hostile invaders from another galaxy spread the New Republic's forces thin and challenge even Luke's New Jedi Order – which now includes Han Solo's and Leia Organa Solo's children! In the face of this massive and horrifying threat, battle lines are drawn, and alliances new and old are forged – but remnants of the Empire still lurk in the shadows with plans of their own. Can the New Republic survive? Collecting STAR WARS: INVASION #0-5, STAR WARS: INVASION – RESCUES #1-6, STAR WARS: INVASION – REVELATIONS #1-5, STAR WARS HANDBOOK #2: CRIMSON EMPIRE and material from STAR WARS TALES #18-19 and #21.

520 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95645-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: OUT TPB

Volume #3 in the Daredevil Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by ALEX MALEEV, MANUEL GUTIERREZ, TERRY DODSON & MORE

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

One of the most shocking Daredevil stories ever told!

The world learns Matt Murdock's biggest secret: that Daredevil's mask hides a pair of blind eyes! As his double identity is publicly exposed, Matt may be forced to know true fear for the first time – and must reckon with the consequences for those close to him and the legal ramifications that result. But there isn't much time for Daredevil to dwell on his problems as a new love appears on the horizon and two of his deadliest foes vie for control of New York's underworld! Daredevil makes a dangerous decision, and his place in the Marvel Universe is forever changed! Plus: Typhoid Mary ruins date night! DD teams up with Spider-Man to take down Mister Hyde! Matt must defend White Tiger on a murder charge! And Bullseye sets his sights on another of Daredevil's girlfriends! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #32-50.

448 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95637-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: DEATH OF THE DREAM TPB

Volume #2 in the Captain America Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by ED BRUBAKER & JEPH LOEB

Penciled by STEVE EPTING, MIKE PERKINS, LEE WEEKS, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, ED MCGUINNESS, JOHN ROMITA JR., DAVID FINCH & JOHN CASSADAY

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

In the wake of CIVIL WAR comes the death of Captain America!

A battle to save London from the Red Skull reunites Steve Rogers with one old friend, the Winter Soldier – but the Superhuman Registration Act tears him apart from another, Iron Man! As Steve's allies find their loyalties divided, Captain America's life is shattered – and when the Civil War is over, it is taken from him! With Steve shot down in cold blood, the Falcon seeks revenge, Sharon Carter spirals out of control and Bucky Barnes must reconcile his own sordid past with the need to seek justice! And as the world reels from this tragedy, the Skull and his minions – including Sin, Crossbones and a new Serpent Squad – put their deadliest plan into motion! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #18-30 and #25 DIRECTOR'S CUT, WINTER SOLDIER: WINTER KILLS and FALLEN SON: THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-5.

520 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95645-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: STREETS OF POISON TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #16 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by MARK GRUENWALD, ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS, RANDALL FRENZ, FABIAN NICIEZA & D.G. CHICHESTER

Penciled by RON LIM, MARK BAGLEY, CHRIS MARRINAN,

RON FRENZ, RON WILSON, JIM VALENTINO,

DONALD HUDSON, MIKE MANLEY, LARRY ALEXANDER & MORE

Cover by RON LIM

Captain America joins the war on drugs as Mark Gruenwald's epic run continues!

When Cap targets the gang that's selling the new designer narcotic Ice, he receives an accidental overdose that combines with the Super-Soldier Serum in his blood. Left permanently enraged, a volatile shield-slinger finds himself in the middle of a street war between the Red Skull and the Kingpin. With deadly villains Crossbones and Bullseye on each side, Cap will need to rely on his friends. But the Ice-induced rage is alienating him from allies like Daredevil and the Black Widow – and even his girlfriend, Diamondback. Steve must get free of the powerful drug, but it will come at a cost. Will he be fit to celebrate his 50th anniversary – or to face the Serpent Society, the Watchdogs and…Iron Man?! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #372-386 and ANNUAL (1971) #9-10.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96045-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: FUTURE IMPERFECT TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #20 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by PETER DAVID & MORE

Penciled by GARY FRANK, PAUL PELLETIER, ROGER CRUZ,

SALVADOR LARROCA, STUART IMMONEN, GEORGE PÉREZ & MORE

Cover by GARY FRANK

Peter David's character-defining run continues with the introduction of the malevolent Maestro!

Witness the Incredible Hulk's terrifying future! Could our hero truly be destined to rule a ravaged world with a gamma fist as the despotic Maestro?! Or can a time-torn Bruce Banner change his own nightmarish fate? One of the greatest Hulk tales ever told fully earns its Epic status! Plus: More adventures with Bruce, Rick Jones and the Pantheon! A monster at Loch Ness – but not the one Hulk went looking for! A showdown with Nick Fury! A royal rumble with Madman! Hulk and She-Hulk double-team the Bi-Beast! Silver Surfer and the Starjammers join the intergalactic Troyjan War! And Rick is getting married – if he can survive his bachelor party! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #407-419 and ANNUAL (1968) #20, HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT #1-2, INCREDIBLE HULK ASHCAN EDITION and material from MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) #3.

504 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96044-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL AGE TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by MARK WAID, RYAN STEGMAN, RAINBOW ROWELL, DAN SLOTT, ARMANDO IANNUCCI,

STEVE MCNIVEN, JASON AARON, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, MICHAEL CHO, ANTHONY FALCONE,

HO CHE ANDERSON, KURT BUSIEK, JONATHAN HICKMAN, NEIL GAIMAN & MIKE PASCIULLO

Penciled by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, RYAN STEGMAN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, MICHAEL ALLRED,

ADAM KUBERT, STEVE MCNIVEN, PEPE LARRAZ, KAARE ANDREWS, MICHAEL CHO, JIM CHEUNG,

RYAN STEGMAN, OLIVIER COIPEL, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, TERRY DODSON, MARCO CHECCHETTO & TODD NAUCK

Cover by GARY FRANK

A host of stars align to Make Theirs Marvel and celebrate the rich history of the House of Ideas!

Some of the most storied creators in Marvel history – and a sprinkling of new faces – explore the classic days of the MARVEL AGE! J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Jamie McKelvie explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! Plus: In special commemoration of Spider-Man, all-star creators including Jonathan Hickman, Kurt Busiek, Neil Gaiman, Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel and Terry Dodson join the fun with new tales of AMAZING FANTASY! Collecting MARVEL AGE (2023) #1000 and AMAZING FANTASY (2022) #1000.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95909-8

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5 – TO BECOME AN AVENGER GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & JOHN ROMITA SR.

You just hit the jackpot, tiger! John Romita Sr. makes his AMAZING SPIDER-MAN debut – and, oh, what a debut it is! With his identity uncovered by the Green Goblin, Spider-Man finds himself fighting for his life – only to discover the Goblin is none other than Norman Osborn. It's a story that reset the stakes for super heroes, and the historic moments don't stop there. This Mighty Marvel Masterworks volume also features the first appearance of Mary Jane Watson, Spidey's attempt to join the Avengers and the debuts of the Rhino and the Shocker! Peter Parker's personal life also gets an upgrade when he moves out of Aunt May's house and gets his first apartment, not to mention his first pair of wheels! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #39-46 and ANNUAL (1964) #3.

200 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95433-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5 – TO BECOME AN AVENGER GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

200 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95434-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

SEPTEMBER 2024 POSTERS – ON-SALE 09/04/24!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 07/22/24!

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900910721

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900910821

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900910921

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900911021

MARVEL CHECKLIST

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 09/02/24, ON-SALE 11/06/24

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: NOVEMBER 2024 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: NOVEMBER 2024 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 08/16/24, ON-SALE 10/02/24

MARVEL UNIVERSE OCTOBER 2024 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE OCTOBER 2024 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE OCTOBER 2024 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE OCTOBER 2024 POSTER D

FOC 08/05/24, ON-SALE 10/02/24

HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ TITLES

FANTASIC FOUR: THE DINOSAUR FANTASTIC FOUR #1 [BUNDLES OF 20]

SPIDER-BOY: THE WEB-LESS WONDER #1 [BUNDLES OF 20]

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 [BUNDLES OF 20]

STAR WARS: KYLO REN – AGE OF RESISTANCE #1 [BUNDLES OF 20]

VENOM: BEDLAM #1 [BUNDLES OF 20]

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW COMIC TITLES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE AUGUST PREVIEWS CATALOG, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED FOR FOIL VARIANTS.

FOC 07/22/24, ON-SALE 09/04/24

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #9 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 07/29/24, ON-SALE 09/11/24

WOLVERINE #1

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 08/05/24, ON-SALE 09/04/24

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2

DAREDEVIL #13

FANTASTIC FOUR #25

GET FURY #5

IMMORTAL THOR #15

KID VENOM #2

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1

SCARLET WITCH #4

SPIDER-BOY #11

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #1 [BUNDLES OF 5]

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE – KELNACCA #1

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #7

ULTIMATES #4

UNCANNY X-MEN #274 FACSIMILE EDITION

VENOM WAR #2

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #2

FOC 08/05/24, ON-SALE 09/18/24

DAZZLER #1

FOC 08/12/24, ON-SALE 09/11/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1

BLOOD HUNTERS #2

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #5

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #2

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN 2 #3

STAR WARS #50

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #3

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #8

UNCANNY X-MEN #2

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #9

VENOM #37

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #2

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #1

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #5

VENOMVERSE REBORN #4

FOC 08/12/24, ON-SALE 09/18/24

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #2 [POLYBAGGED]

FOC 08/19/24, ON-SALE 09/18/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #260 FACSIMILE EDITION

AVENGERS #18

DEADPOOL #6

DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

INCREDIBLE HULK #17

SPIDER-BOY ANNUAL #1

SPIDER-SOCIETY #2

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50

ULTIMATE X-MEN #7

ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS #2

VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL #1

VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS #1

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #2

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #3

X-FACTOR #2

X-MEN #4

FOC 08/19/24, ON-SALE 09/25/24

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #2

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND #2 [POLYBAGGED]

FOC 08/19/24, ON-SALE 09/25/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE #2

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #2

NAMOR #3

NYX #3

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2

PHOENIX #3

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #2

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #3

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #9

UNCANNY X-MEN #3

VENOM WAR: DAREDEVIL #1

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #2

X-FORCE #3

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 08/19/24, ON-SALE 10/02/24

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

STORM #1

FOC 08/26/24, ON-SALE 10/09/24

BLADE: RED BAND #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 08/05/24

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

OUT TPB (ON SALE 10/16/24)

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE: SPIDER-SOCIETY TPB

(ON SALE 10/16/24)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY RYAN NORTH VOL. 4:

FORTUNE FAVORS THE FANTASTIC TPB

(ON SALE 10/16/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: KA-ZAR VOL. 4 HC

(ON SALE 01/15/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: KA-ZAR VOL. 4 HC VARIANT

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 01/15/25)

PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT TPB (ON SALE 10/16/24)

SPIDER-MAN BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC

KEN LASHLEY COVER (ON SALE 01/15/25)

SPIDER-MAN BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC

PHIL JIMENEZ COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 01/15/25)

WHAT IF…? VENOM TPB (ON SALE 10/16/24)

FOC 08/12/24

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

(ON SALE 01/22/25)

BLOOD HUNT TPB (ON SALE 10/23/24)

CAPTAIN AMERICA MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

DEATH OF THE DREAM TPB (ON SALE 10/23/24)

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY ALYSSA WONG VOL. 2:

THE UNDONE TPB (ON SALE 10/23/24)

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

ALEX MALEEV COVER [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 01/22/25

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

JOE QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 01/22/25)

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION:

FUTURE IMPERFECT TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 10/23/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE

VOL. 11 HC (ON SALE 01/22/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 11 HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 01/22/25)

FOC 08/19/24

GHOST RIDER EPIC COLLECTION:

THE SALVATION RUN TPB (ON SALE 10/30/24)

INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 3: SOUL CAGES TPB

(ON SALE 10/30/24)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR

VOL. 4 – RETRIBUTION TPB (ON SALE 10/30/24)

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JIM CHEUNG COVER (ON SALE 01/29/25)

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

HUMBERTO RAMOS COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 01/29/25)

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION:

THE NEW REPUBLIC VOL. 8 TPB (ON SALE 10/30/24)

VENOMVERSE REBORN TPB (ON SALE 10/30/24)

FOC 08/26/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: WEB OF LIFE,

WEB OF DEATH TPB (ON SALE 11/06/24)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT TPB

(ON SALE 11/06/24)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

VOL. 2: TRYING TO COME HOME TPB (ON SALE 11/06/24)

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION:

STREETS OF POISON TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 11/06/24)

DARK WEB OMNIBUS HC ROMITA JR. COVER

(ON SALE 02/05/25)

DARK WEB OMNIBUS HC STEGMAN COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 02/05/25)

MARVEL AGE TREASURY EDITION TPB

(ON SALE 02/05/25)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING

SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5 – TO BECOME AN AVENGER GN-TPB

ROMERO COVER (ON SALE 11/06/24)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING

SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5 – TO BECOME AN AVENGER GN-TPB

ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/06/24)

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT VOL. 2 TPB

(ON SALE 11/06/24)

ULTIMATE X-MEN VOL. 1: FEARS AND HATES TPB

(ON SALE 11/06/24)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!