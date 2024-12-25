Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Marvel In 2025, Timeslide

Futures Of Marvel Revealed In Timeslide For Christmas Day (Spoilers)

Ghosts of Christmas Futures revealed for the Marvel Universe in Timeslide #1 by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli published today (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Timeslide #1 by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli from Marvel Comics, the thematic sequel to the Timeless comics, that allow glimpses of the upcoming future of Marvel Comics for the year ahead.

And with Cable and Bishop taking a look ahead at all manner of things to come, courtesy of a future version of Tempus. This was one page that was teased with Classified notes…

And now we get to see what is behind those windows.

So that's the Thing being turned back into Ben Grimm by Doctor Doom as part of the upcoming One World Under Doom, Sabretooth in his Age Of Apocalypse X-Men look, and Revelation, the heir to Apocalypse.

That's him, from the X-Men: Heir To Apocalypse mini-series.

And who is teased elsewhere in the comic for an upcoming Age Of Revelation event, and we see some of that world to come as well.

As well as defining this world as one created by Apocalypse's heir, Revelation, with a little help of what was left of Warlock after the end of the Krakoan Age.

With Bronze, currently running around Exceptional X-Men (also part of this future), as a part of this future.

She seems to have stepped up, but she has not since today's theatrical recital.

Looks like she will be. And on the bottom of that teaser image?

A tease for what may be the Lost Egg of Krakoa, a hooded Deadpool, and Baby Venom. But that's only some of the looks ahead…

That's Ultimate Wolverine on the left. It seems to be confirmation that we will bet on getting some crossover between the Ultimate and the 616, possibly the Ultimate Incursion. And is that a new version of Eric The Red on the far right?

And with looks at past, present and future, with all manner of attempts to mix them up. Revelation there, smiling towards the bottom, and Mister Hyde also prominent. More from him to some. Also Madcap…

So even as the past gets confused, with Kamala Khan popping up in stories she was never a part of…

So we get a future for Avengers #25 in April with the return of the Grant Morrison and JG Jones-created dominatrix from Marvel Boy, Oubliette Midas, the Exterminatrix, surrounded by a new version of Mister Hyde, Madcap and… is that Dreadknight?

More, much more Marvel In 2025 to come…

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99 EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240689

(W) Eve Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

LO, THE ICEMAN COMETH!

But Kitty Pryde suspects that her old comrade Bobby Drake isn't being entirely honest with her. And our all-new hero BRONZE faces her first big solo battle and also has to interact with a person she has a crush on! Which is worse?!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: $3.99

