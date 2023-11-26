Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Gabbie Benda, graphic novel, Serendipity

A Look Ahead At Gabbie Benda's Serendipity Graphic Novel For 2026

Serendipity is the debut middle-grade graphic novel by comic book creator and illustrator Gabbie Benda coming from Holiday House.

Gabbie Benda is a Northern Ohio illustrator with a focus on children's stories.

World rights for Serendipity acquired by Della Farrell at Holiday House.

Children's graphic novels boom, becoming the new twenty-first century newsstand.

Serendipity is the debut middle-grade graphic novel by comic book creator and illustrator Gabbie Benda. In the story, when a carnival machine gives an overconfident middle schooler an ominous fortune, she decides that bad luck is to blame for her problems rather than her own choices, and makes humorous attempts to reverse her luck.

Gabbie Benda, an illustrator living in Northern Ohio, earned a degree in Communication Arts from VCUarts in 2020, with a focus on children's illustration and comics. After over a decade as a camp counsellor and art teacher, Gabbie says that she loves to bring funny, upbeat stories to life with her quirky yet approachable illustrations and is well-versed in the art of making kids of all ages smile.

Della Farrell at Holiday House has bought the world rights to Serendipity, and publication of the graphic novel is planned for the spring of 2026. Her agent Tori Sharp, at the Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency, negotiated the deal for world rights. Here's a preview of what's coming…

Holiday House was the first American publishing house founded with the purpose of publishing only children's books, in 1935. Holiday House launched its first eponymous imprints, Margaret Ferguson Books and Neal Porter Books, in 2018. The iconic logo of the Holiday House little boy is by Ernest H. Shepard, the illustrator of The Wind in the Willows and the Winnie the Pooh books, from their original edition of The Reluctant Dragon by Kenneth Grahame.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

