Gabe Yocum Joins Prana As Sponsorship & Business Development Manager

Gabe Yocum joins Prana Direct Market Solutions as their new Sponsorship and Business Development Manager, as they sign up The EXP.

Yocum brings experience from Midtown Comics, Double Take, ReedPop, AWA, and more to his new role.

His focus includes growing The EXP, Zdarsky Comics News, and Comic Industry Insiders Live podcast.

The EXP, backed by comics industry veterans, aims to recreate the local comic shop experience online.

Gabe Yocum is a very old friend of Bleeding Cool. He was the Purchasing Manager for the Midtown Comics chain of comic book stores, then Sales and Marketing Manager for publisher Double Take when Bill Jemas was running it. Then there were the six years he spent at ReedPop, where he oversaw sales for events such as C2E2, New York Comic Con, and Star Wars Celebration. As well as returning to work with Bill Jemas, briefly, as Director of Sales at Murdoch backed comics publisher AWA. And now he is the Sponsorship and Business Development Manager for Prana Direct Market Solutions, as they have signed up a new client, the comics streaming sales service, The EXP.

Gabe Yocum's role will cover The EXP, Zdarsky Comics News, and all other Prana production, including the Comic Industry Insiders Live video podcast, which broadcasts on The EXP.

"Gabe's track record speaks for itself," said Atom Freeman, owner of Prana Direct Market Solutions. "He understands the business from the perspective of publishers, retailers, and event organizers, which makes him the perfect person to help The EXP grow its audience and advertising base."

Founded by Jen King (owner of comic book store Space Cadets in the Houston area), Kyle Northrop, and Nick Barrucci (publisher of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces), The EXP is a collective of comics professionals, creators, publishers, and comic shops from across the country. Broadcasting original content every day, ranging from conversations and interviews to live sales and editorial programming, The EXP works to recreate the local comic shop experience wherever fans may be.

Atom Freeman, formerly of Valiant Entertainment and Bad Idea, launched Prana: Direct Market Solutions as a vehicle for consulting and sales services for publishers and other brands looking to grow in the Direct Market comics shops.

