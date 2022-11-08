Garbage Pail Kids Origins #2 Preview: Garbage Pail Kids Go to War

The Garbage Pail kids ready for battle in this preview of Garbage Pail Kids Origins #2, in stores tomorrow from Dynamite.

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2

DYNAMITE

SEP220710

SEP220711 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR B ZAPATA – $3.99

SEP220712 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR C SHARP – $3.99

SEP220713 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR D TRADING CARD – $4.99

AUG228485 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR J FOC BONUS HAESER ORIGINAL – $3.99

AUG228486 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR K 7 COPY FOC HAESER B&W INC – $3.99

AUG228487 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR L 7 COPY FOC ZAPATA B&W INC – $3.99

AUG228488 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR M 10 COPY FOC HAESER VIRGIN – $3.99

AUG228489 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #2 CVR N 10 COPY FOC TRADING CARD – $4.99

(W) Hans Rodionoff, Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Zapata (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Tom Bunk

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and Jeff Zapata have joined forces to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before. Dynamite Entertainment and this incredible trio of creators proudly presents give you…Garbage Pail Kids: Origins!This all-new GPK comic book event is a bad-ass, sprawling, superhero epic; we not only learn how our GPK heroes came to be…but we also reveal to the world that Adam Bomb and his gang of good guys were instrumental in the outcome of World War II and the fate of humanity! In issue #2, it's a battle of brother vs. brother – Garbage Pail Kids style! No worries though, there's only the fate of the world at stake! What could go wrong….?! Only everything!Featuring four incredible covers by Bekki Sharp, Jeff Zapata, Tom Bunk and a classic GPK Trading Card image, presented on cardstock!

In Shops: 11/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

