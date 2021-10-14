Garth Ennis & Garry Brown Launch Peacemaker From DC Comics

He was a smash hit in The Suicide Squad movie. He's getting an HBO spin-off TV series. And now he is getting his own comic book series by Garth Ennis, The Boys and Preacher co-creator, and Babyteeth co-creator Garry Brown. Well, I guess, if Marvel Comics doesn't want Garth Ennis to do any more Punisher comics for them, he'll just have to do Peacekeeper for DC Comics, beginning with Peacemaker: Disturbing The Peace #1 from DC Comics in January 2022. And we have a look at a lot of covers and a chunk of black-and-white interiors as well. The comic will see Peacemaker getting psychological treatment, revealing that as a kid he came home to find both his parents have committed suicide in the kitchen…

PEACEMAKER: DISTURBING THE PEACE #1

Written by Garth Ennis

Art by Garry Brown

Cover by Juan Ferreyra

Variant by Garry Brown

1:25 variant by Ryan Brown

1:50 variant by Amanda Conner

$6.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | Prestige

ON SALE 1/25/22 17+

The breakout character from The Suicide Squad gets his own tale of peace ahead of the upcoming HBO Max show! Readers can take a deep dive into the backstory of the World's Greatest Peace Enthusiast in this special one shot from the legendary Gath Ennis (PREACHER, THE BOYS), with art by Garry Brown (DC HORROR PRESENTS THE CONJURING: THE LOVER) . Long before joining Task Force X, Christopher Smith, code name Peacemaker, meets with a psychiatrist—a woman dangerously obsessed with his bizarre and violent past. From his tragic childhood to his military service overseas to his multiple missions with Special Forces, Smith has more than his share of skeletons in the closet. But who's actually analyzing whom? And will this trip down memory lane result in yet more fatalities?

Peacemaker is the name of a series of superheroes originally owned by Charlton Comics and later acquired by DC Comics. The original Peacemaker first appeared in Fightin' 5 #40 (November 1966) and was created by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette. The Christopher Smith incarnation of Peacemaker made his cinematic debut in the The Suicide Squad, portrayed by John Cena, who will reprise his role in an eponymous television series for HBO Max.