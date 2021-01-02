Gene Colan Wonder Woman Original Art Going For A Song At Auction

Gene Colan was a comic creator best known for his work on Daredevil, Howard The Duck and The Tomb Of Dracula for Marvel Comics. He also co-created The Falcon, Carol Danvers, and Blade. Gene Colan died ten years ago, but left a legacy of work in the medium. And right now some of his original artwork for his run on Wonder Woman from 1982 and 1983 is up for auction at, frankly, ridiculously low prices. The period around Christmas and New Year, especially in these pandemic times, can be an opportunity to pick up a bargain and these pages listed by Heritage Auctions as part of their Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122101 are definitely those.

Gene Colan and Frank McLaughlin Wonder Woman #301 Splash Page 1 Original Art (DC, 1983). Great opening page to the issue that introduced Diana's rival, Artemis. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Clipped corners, adhesive residue from detached indicia box, which is included. In Very Good condition. Currently at $525.

Gene Colan and Romeo Tanghal Wonder Woman #289 Story Page Original Art (DC, 1982). Diana saves a Russian fishing vessel from a giant octopus. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Colan at the bottom edge. Clipped corners. In Excellent condition. Currently at $310.

Gene Colan and Frank McLaughlin Wonder Woman #293 Story Page 18 Original Art (DC, 1982). Three great, large panels of Diana in combat against the Adjudicator, from the Teen Titans crossover tale "Countdown to Chaos!". Ink over graphite on DC Comics Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Clipped corners, mild toning. In Excellent condition.

Currently at a ridiculously low $155. That is an iconic Wonder Woman explosion panel, seriously, if you don't snap this up, I will.