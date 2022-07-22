Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 Preview: Together Again

Rick Jones and Genis-Vell are alive again in this preview Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1

by Peter David & Juanan Ramirez, cover by Mike McKone

PETER DAVID RETURNS TO GENIS-VELL, SON OF THE ORIGINAL CAPTAIN MARVEL! Both now back in the land of the living, Genis-Vell and Rick Jones are about to come crashing back into each other! Witness Genis-Vell, Captain Marvel return to the pages of his very own series written by legendary scribe Peter David, drawn by artist Juanan Ramírez! Can Rick Jones save Genis – and himself – before they both fade out of existence? Is Rick's ex-wife, Marlo, the key? Find out when Peter David returns to take Genis-Vell to all-new heights!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jul 27, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620337600111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620337600121 – GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 1 CABAL STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620337600131 – GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 1 CLARKE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620337600141 – GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 1 JURGENS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620337600151 – GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 1 BA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620337600161 – GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

