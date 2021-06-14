Geof Darrow Hard Boiled Original Auctioned Artwork Makes You Go Blind

It's Geof Darrow Hard Boiled time at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Including these amazing original pencilled artwork pages for Geof Darrow's Hard Boiled written by Frank Miller, that you can spend the rest of the day pouring over. The auctions all end on Thursday, the 17th of June.

Geof Darrow Hard Boiled Trade Paperback Cover Original Art (Dark Horse, 1993). Hard Boiled is the groundbreaking, Eisner Award-winning series by comics legends Frank Miller and Geof Darrow. This striking image by Darrow was created for the trade paperback collecting issues #1-3, featuring the outlandish characters from the series. These intricate pencils are the most important part of Darrow's process, often inking on vellum over the drawing. Rendered in graphite on two pieces of Bristol board with a combined image area of 27.75" x 18", matted and glass-front framed to 32" x 22.5". Light smudging and some frame wear. In Excellent condition.

Geof Darrow Hard Boiled #3 Double Splash Pages 32 and 33 Original Art (Dark Horse, 1992). Geof Darrow's hyper-detailed line work becomes even more awe-inspiring as the eye is drawn into the tiniest details filling in this astounding double-page spread. Close examinations reveal hundreds of bodies filling all available space revealing the scale of the monster truck-sized vehicles moving through traffic. This pencil art was used to create the final inks for the final issue to Frank Miller Cyberpunk epic. Crafted in graphite with an image area of 25" x 18", glass-front framed to 29.5" x 22.5". Signed by Darrow in the image area. In Excellent condition.

Geof Darrow Hard Boiled #2 Double Page Splash 10-11 Original Art (Dark Horse, 1990). A gruesome scene becomes even more disturbing when looking at all the intricate details drawn by comic legend Geof Darrow — a rare double-page splash featured in the ground-breaking series. This is the pencil art used to create the final inks for this image from the second issue of the series written by another comic legend — Frank Miller. Graphite on paper with a matted image area of 26.25" x 17", glass-front framed to 30.5" x 21.5". Slight toning, with some smudging. Signed by Darrow in the lower left image area. Light frame wear and in Excellent condition.

Geof Darrow Hard Boiled #2 Double Page Splash 38-39 Original Art (Dark Horse, 1990). Geof Darrow has the unique ability to create intricate scenes with an incredible amount of detail. For Hard Boiled, written by fellow comic legend Frank Miller, many of those awe-inspiring images were quite disturbing, as seen in this rare double-page pencil splash used to create the final inks for this chaotic sequence from the second issue. Graphite on paper with a matted image area of 25.5" x 16", glass-front framed to 30" x 20.25". Slight toning, added pieces conjoined to the sides of the main section, with some smudging. Signed by Darrow in the lower left image area. Light frame wear and in Excellent condition.

Geof Darrow Hard Boiled #1 Splash Page 12 Original Art (Dark Horse, 1990). The brilliance of Geof Darrow's hyper-detailed linework is all of the extra visual storytelling that is revealed upon closer inspection. Amongst the fast food and baby fueled machinery, pint-sized floating mermaid women scrub down the morbidly obese antagonist Mr. Willeford, a nod to seminal crime fiction writer Charles Willeford. This is the pencil art used to create the final inks for this image from the debut issue of Frank Miller's cyberpunk epic. Crafted in graphite with an image area of 14" x 20", glass-front framed to 18.5" x 24.50". Signed by Darrow in image area. In Excellent condition.