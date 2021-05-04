Geoff Thorne Rewrites The DC Universe In Green Lantern #2 (Spoilers)

As was very apparent last year, Geoff Thorne is a massive Green Lantern fan and has been thinking about the characters for a very long time. And Green Lantern #2 gives him the chance to rewrite everything and lean into his Future State. Firstly redefining what the Guardians are…

…not primates, not mammals, not even physical…

That's change number one. With a little Omniverse reference to boot.

Lunchtime doubly so. But then we have the Green Lantern HQ planet Oa joining the United Planets, as set up by Brian Bendis over in the Superman books. Doing the opposite of Brexit. Oaentrance?

This means a big change for every Green Lantern, their responsibility, their sector, and the entire hierarchy.

A classless solution and a rejection of all the complexities that Lantern structure has built up in recent decades. A back-to-basics approach for the Lanterns.

And at the heart of this, as well as different new responsibilities, the status of Earth in the DC Universe gets another rewrite.

Lining up the Earth and its importance in the DC Universe now, and in days of future yet to come.

He does indeed, as does Geoff. And redefines the Earth in relation to Jack Kirby's Fourth World of New Gods, as the Fifth World of the DC Universe – or Omniverse. And if that's not enough, answers one of the biggest questions that has nagged on Green Lantern fans – and clearly Geoff Thorne too. Why so many Earth Lanterns?

Every universe in the DC Omniverse has seven crux worlds. And that's the way things are now. The DC Universe has (or had) Earth, Oa, Mogo, Krypton, Xanshi – and given Death Metal and Infinite Frontier revelations, presumably The Elseworld and Darkseid's Earth Omega. The most important planets to protect or monitor. And other aspects threatening reality too…

Hypertime, The Bleed, Unerspace, it's all going on. But remember. Future State: Green Lanterns series saw a universe where the Green Lantern Battery had been destroyed, leading to powerless Green Lanterns the galaxy over, but still doing their best to be Lanterns in the harshest of conditions. But what were they doing all over there anyway? Now we have a clue…