The New Green Lantern Writer, Geoff Thorne, Hates Hal Jordan

At the weekend, it was announced that Geoffrey Thorne – or Geoff Thorne – the solicited writer for the John Stewart Green Lantern Corps story in the Future State: Green Lantern anthology – would be writing the new ongoing Green Lantern series featuring John Stewart in March. Geoff Thorne is someone Bleeding Cool originally highlighted ahead of his then-upcoming work on DC Comics 5G. An actor through the eighties and nineties, most prominently as one of the leads in long-running In The Heat Of The Night TV remake cop show as Sgt. Wilson Sweet, in 2000, he changed careers to become a writer, initially a Star Trek novelist, he went on to write for Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Leverage and The Librarians, which he produced. He also wrote for animated series Ben 10, Super Dinosaur, Niko and the Sword of Light, Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers series. He went on to create the Avengers: Black Panther's Quest series and the character Mosaic for Marvel Comics as part of their Inhumans push.

But he also has a long history of hateposting on the main Green Lantern from the sixties on, Hal Jordan. Tweets that are still available.

Hal Jordan is and always has been a worthless cardboard cutout. John Stewart should be THE Green Lantern. https://t.co/fFor8FYz5a — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) February 27, 2019

if it's not "John Stewart is THE Green Lantern," no lessons were learned. https://t.co/5UZWamZ7gX — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) July 26, 2018

every time DC MOVIES present a GREEN LANTERN that isn't JOHN STEWART they fail. At diversity and at commerce. #moneyonthetableidiots https://t.co/a20mLOSUdc — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) January 3, 2017

oh please. Peter Parker is a supermodel dating an astronaut compared to Hal Jordan. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) January 3, 2017

worst hero: hal jordan. He's no better than a piece of cardboard with a Hal Jordan face painted on it. villain: Mr. Sinister. Because, no. https://t.co/LUQUIP0cBE — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) February 18, 2017

hal is literally the least interesting GL in the history of the title and I'm including Alan Scott. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) February 3, 2019

He was definitely of the opinion that the New 52 Justice League should have featured John Stewart rather than Hal Jordan. And that Warners missed a massive trick by not having a John Stewart movie Green Lantern as a result.

Someone please explain to me why we dumped John Stewart for cardboard Hal Jordan again? because I'm just not processing it at this moment. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) December 21, 2014

Honestly i'm dead sick of Cyborg being shoved at me because someone didn't want to leave John Stewart in place. Hal Jordan is worthless. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) April 25, 2017

John Stewart was the only green lantern most human beings had ever heard of until he was erased to put Hal back in the box. Warner's could have had ALL the Black Panther love Marvel currently owns but for that error. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) June 4, 2020

Sir. I know Superman. I've read Superman my whole life. Sir, Hal Jordan is no Superman. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) October 30, 2019

Cyborg is only in the current line-up because SOMEBODY refused to accept that it should be John instead of Hal (lots of lost revenue, kids. you could have had that sweet Black Panther $). Vic is a Titan. The end. Nothing against Arthur, but nothing for him either. Ditto Shazam. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) July 19, 2018

And replying to an Unpopular DC Opinions request:

the only interesting thing Hal Jordan did in his entire career was become Parallax. https://t.co/ZbWfo7HHY2 — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) June 17, 2019

Something he has repeated at any given opportunity.

literally the only thing HJal Jordan ever did that could be described as interesting or him having "a character" was to become Parallax. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) October 30, 2019

@thebeallman Hal Jordan was always Cardboard Joe. He'll never be cool. Being Parallax was the best thing that ever happened to him. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) October 29, 2014

Remember when Hal Jordan went bad and was Parallax and he was was actually Parallax and not some alien parasite? Good times. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) September 29, 2020

it was and remains the only thing hal jordan has ever done that was interesting or worth reading about. huge mistake to retcon it into demonic possession. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) June 8, 2020

becoming parallax was the best and only interesting thing hal jordan did in his entire career. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) September 29, 2018

the only interesting thing hal jordan has ever done was to become parallax. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) September 28, 2019

And these are opinions he is still sharing, here from a couple of weeks ago.

this remains the only interesting thing Hal Jordan has ever done or been. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) November 25, 2020

And he is happy to boycott anything with Hal Jordan in it.

if Hal Jordan is present I will not watch the show. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) October 30, 2019

i mean, I'm not a "hate watch" type of person. I give EVERY show a chance (except those that include Hal Jordan). So I'm happy i get to be happy about this. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) October 30, 2019

Of course, Hal Jordan is not the be-al-and-and-all.

well, no. Hal is just a cardboard cutout. GAMBIT is the worst. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) December 15, 2018

Although…

I joke about hating Gambit because it's fun. I actually hate Hal Jordan. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) October 30, 2019

And he also has a lot of issues with Geoff Johns, former CCO of DC, who was also behind the rebived prominence of Hal Jordan, Barry Allen as the Flash and Cyborg in the Justice League.

who geoff johns likes isn't relevant. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) August 18, 2016

@TimothyQuinzel @PatrickZircher will cyborg be the geoff johns eunuch version or something actually good this time around? — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) February 7, 2015

@107thPeoria @ComicAttack @BlackGirlNerds cyborg used to have value but since Geoff Johns castrated him he's worthless. — Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) August 29, 2014

There are some people who complain about writers from other media being headhunted by Marvel and DC to write big books, without having gone through the usual comic book career. And say that these people don't really care about the characters they are writing. Well, it is evident if nothing else, that Geoff Thorne really, really cares.

Of course, with his Future State: Green Lantern anthology, he is going to be writing a comic book with other stories featuring Hal Jordan. Is this a betrayal of his deep-seated anti-Hal Jordan principles?