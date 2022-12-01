George Perez's Shirts Up For Sale, To Help His Widow, Carol Flynn

Earlier this year, George Perez died from pancreatic cancer, though not before the comics industry were acle to express their love for him, both in words and in deeds, with Marvel and DC collaborating to reprint his Justice League/Avengers crossover.

Spencer Beck of Artists Choice has been working with Carol Flynn, George's widow, to sell some of the "Hawaiian" shirts she made for George Perez that he was famous for wearing, and will be appearing on The Experience streaming web show to help sell them.

During his career, George could be seen often on the convention circuit wearing bright and colourful button-down shirts featuring various animated characters and other designs. One of his most notable was a pink shirt with the character of Lambchop on it. These shirts were made for him by his wife and three of her handmade shirts will be up for sale. These feature patterns that include Tweety & Sylvester, a frolicking panda and hot air balloons. Proceeds from the sale of these shirts will go to Carol.

Bob Layton has also created his own recreations of some of George's best known comic book covers, with a majority of the funds going to/being split between Tower Cancer Research Foundation based in Southern California, which funds leading local researchers, making us a launchpad for additional funding and discoveries, and Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research has funded more than $250 million in research grants and been a leading force in every major advancement in pancreatic cancer research. Offered during the show are original pieces of art ranging from Bob Layton pieces in homage to George Perez and also pages from Thanos vs Hulk by Jim Starlin, Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider and Wolverine by Ron Garney.

The Experience, streaming on Friday, the 2nd of December at 7 pm ET, 4pm PT, or 2am on midnight GMT, can be watched here.