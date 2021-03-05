Ghost & Att-Lass- Marvel Movie Figurines Hero Collector June Solicits

Hero Collector from Eaglemoss are first off the blocks for June 2021 solicitations, with hand-painted movie figurines from Marvel. Including a clear polyresin Ghost from Ant-Man & The Wasp, representing her phasing abilities, and Att-Lass from Captain Marvel. Not available in the USA I'm afraid, unless you do some of the usual grey market trading activities. Frankly, I'd be open to swapping some of these for a large bag of Butterfingers.

MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES

The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.

Hero Collector #131 – Ghost (Clear Polyresin)

RRP: €21.99/£15.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK131, Barcode: 977205951587331

Model Height: ~125mm, Model Weight: ~96g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: Cold-blooded killer, or tragic victim? As a child, Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen) was exposed to intense quantum energies in the same scientific accident that killed her parents. She gained the ability to become intangible, passing through solid objects… and was seized as a weapon for SHIELD. This model uses clear polyresin to represent Ghost's phasing abilities.

Hero Collector #132 – Att-Lass

RRP: €21.99/£15.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK132, Barcode: 977205951587332

Model Height: ~130mm, Model Weight: ~112g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: A member of the elite Kree special ops unit Starforce, Att-Lass (Algenis Perez Soto) served his people under Commander Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) and alongside Vers – the amnesiac Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). A loyal soldier and skilled pistolier, Att-Lass sympathized with Carol even after her defection, viewing her as a friend.

Today, Eaglemoss is the world's leading partwork publisher and licensed collectible company, having produced, marketed and distributed more than 150 collections in more than 30 markets across 5 continents and in 13 different languages. The artwork market has evolved from serialised books and magazines into collectable figurines like the Hero collector line of figurines.