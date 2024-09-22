Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Ghost Machine, Rocketfellers

The First Full Ghost Machine Crossover, In December From Image Comics

The First Full Ghost Machine Crossover, in December with The Rocketfellers from Image Comics

While we have seen a little of Redcoat in Geiger, in December, Rocketfellers #2 by Peter J. Tomasi and Francis Manapul out in December, will jump across all the currently published Ghost Machine titles, whatever universe they are part of, Geiger, Rook, Redcoat, and Hyde Street. Here are all the Ghost Machine titles for December 2024, as part of Image Comics' solicitations for that month.

ROCKETFELLERS #2 CVR A MANAPUL

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240518

OCT240519 – ROCKETFELLERS #2 CVR B FRANK & ANDERSON

OCT240520 – ROCKETFELLERS #2 CVR C MANAPUL & HEPBURN

(W) Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul (A / CA) Francis Manapul

Wanted Dead or Alive: The Rocketfellers! Drone Bots scour the Ghost Machine Multiverse to track down the most dangerous fugitive family of the 25th-century! But the Rocketfellers remain hidden in Earth's distant past: the year 2024! For now, the family navigates its new environment by searching for the perfect Christmas tree in hopes of an explosion-free holiday! Improbable guest appearances by Geiger, Rook, Redcoat, and the denizens of Hyde Street!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

REDCOAT #8 CVR A ANDERSON & HITCH

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240515

OCT240516 – REDCOAT #8 CVR B WALKER & ANDERSON

OCT240517 – REDCOAT #8 CVR C PAQUETTE & ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Andrew Currie (A / CA) Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

New Story Arc. Another tale of everyone's favorite immortal British redcoat! It's 1873, and travelers are disappearing within Labette County, Kansas, without a trace. Now, Simon Pure finds himself on the trail of the latest missing person and his young daughter, leading him to one of the strangest and most violent clans of killers to have ever operated in the United States. But is this amount of evil too much for even Simon Pure to handle?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

GEIGER #9 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240471

OCT240472 – GEIGER #9 CVR B SOOK

OCT240473 – GEIGER #9 CVR C PAQUETTE & ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Paul Pelletier, Drew Hennessy (CA) Gary Frank (A / CA) Brad Anderson

Trouble brews within the last civilized town in America. The cause: Tariq Geiger, who attracts too many bounty hunters wanting the enormous sum for his corpse. But when Geiger loses control, will he ultimately become this town's protector… or its doom? Plus, the return of Junkyard Joe's creator and enemy, The Custodian. But what are his ties to Geiger? And Redcoat?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

HYDE STREET #3 CVR A REIS MIKI ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240486

OCT240487 – HYDE STREET #3 CVR B LIEBER

OCT240488 – HYDE STREET #3 CVR C PERALTA

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Brad Anderson

The Blackest Night and Aquaman team of Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis continue their epic horror series! Picture, if you will, a holiday season filled not with joy or cheer, but with shadows and secrets. Enter a man known only as Mr. X-Ray. His journey is a desperate one, seeking escape from the inescapable. Standing in his way, an innocent malevolence: Pranky, a boy scout who lives not to serve his fellow man, but to serve the dark power that presides over Hyde Street. Yet, during this strange Christmas tale, these two unlikely figures may find common ground… or not.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

