Ghost Rider #10 Preview: Johnny Blaze Goes Ash Williams

Ghost Rider #10

by Benjamin Percy & Cory Smith, cover by Bjorn Barends

In the blood-soaked tunnels beneath Chicago, and upon the horned altar of Hell's Backbone, the final fights of The Shadow Country arc will come to a startling conclusion. Blackheart, Exhaust, Zeb and his magicians, Talia Warroad, and the Ghost Rider himself will all crash together — and not everyone is making it out alive. In the aftermath of these battles, a new chapter will begin. Featuring new allies, new threats, and the return of some familiar faces…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960609979501011

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960609979501021 – GHOST RIDER 10 NOTO CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609979501031 – GHOST RIDER 10 PANOSIAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

