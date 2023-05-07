GI Joe Reports For Duty in the 1950s Ziff-Davis Series, at Auction A pair of classic Ziff-Davis GI Joe comics are taking bids today at Heritage Auctions and feature some amazing painted covers you gotta see.

GI Joe, but not as you may remember. Yes, though some of you may only remember A Real American Hero, Joe has been around for quite a bit longer than that, including in the comics space. Starting in the 50's Ziff-Davis had a long running and very popular Joe anthology book on the stands, featuring painted covers and some of the most striking images from the golden age. What's wild that you may not know? GI Joe has been printed in comics form all the way back to 1941. The Ziff-Davis run was set during the Korean War, and ran for some time before cancellation. DC Comics then took a crack in the 60's as well. The title has a long-standing history with many different publishers, and deserves more attention for that. Heritage Auctions has a two-issue pairing of the Ziff-Davis run, issues #37 and 38 taking bids today, and it currently sits at $23. Check them out below.

Gi Joe Is A Fun Read From Any Age

"G. I. Joe #37 and 38 Group (Ziff-Davis, 1955). Includes issues #37 (GD/VG, water damage, foxing, chewing on the top corner) and 38 (VG-, tape residue on bottom corner of spine, extra staple holes at top and bottom of spine). Both have painted covers. Approximate Overstreet value for group = $50 Painted cover art by Clarence Doore. A Good Lesson starring Pvt. Dopey story, pencils by Vic Martin. Go, Go, Goooooo! starring G.I. Joe, art by Mike Suchorsky. The Secret Lover starring The Yardbirds, pencils by Dan DeCarlo. Adventures in Wonderland starring G.I. Joe, art by Mike Suchorsky; Joe tells some Korean kids a fairy tale. The L Bomb starring G.I. Joe, Pvt. Joe Burch, Sgt. Mulvaney, Cpl. Carpucciom, Pvt. Alvin Otis, and Pvt. Cornelius Hoolihan [Weepy], art by Mort Drucker. 36 pgs. $0.10. Cover price $0.10."

It would be quite fun to collect a lot of these different runs of GI Joe from over the years, not too many properties can say they spent so much time at so many different publishers in so many different eras. Start your collection today by going here and placing a bid. While there, check out the other books taking bids today as well.

