Giga #1 Gets 28,000+ Orders From Vault Comics

Vault Comics is one of those smaller creator-owned comic book publishers, literally down the dial. While other similar publishers huddle in the As – you know, AfterShock, Ahoy, AWA, Ablaze, Action Lab etc – Vault strikes out, just past Valiant. But it appears they are gearing up to a launch figure for their new comic book Giga, that puts all those other publishers to shame. Giga #1, by Alex Paknadel and John Le and had the benefit of a David Mack tiered variant cover revealed for FOC, but even so they have done rather well with pre-orders hitting 28,000. Which is the kind of figure you may expect more form a Boom, IDW or Image, one of Diamond's Premier Publishers – with all sorts of Diamond Comic Distributor-provided ordering incentives.

Basically, it's a bigger launch than anyone has expected by far and is further evidence that, just as DC Comics is cancelling titles, other publishers are experiencing a bit of a boom right now. It's also worth noting that on orders like those, creators can expect to be paid more than they would on a Marvel or DC comic book selling three times that number.

Nobody knows why the skyscraper-sized mechs known as 'Giga' fought their bitter, centuries' long war. All they know is that when the fighting finally stopped, the dormant Giga became humanity's new habitat and new gods in one. When disgraced engineer Evan Calhoun finds an apparently murdered Giga, his society and the fascistic tech-centered religious order that controls it are rapidly thrown into chaos. From writer Alex Paknadel (Friendo, Turncoat, Incursion) and rising star John Le comes another Vault & White Noise partnership about what happens after the mechs stop fighting. In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $3.99