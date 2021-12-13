Gil Kane Original Artwork Cover To Inhumans #1 Up For Auction Today

The Inhumans got their first comic book series in 10975, spinning out of their appearances in The Fantastic Four. And the original art to that first cover by Gil Kane and Frank Giacoia is up for auction from ComicConnect, going under the hammer later today. Currently, it has 18 bids of up to $60,000 and a 15% Bidders Premium will be added to the final value. And you know that at some point they are finally going to get round to making that Inhumans movie properly…

Gil Kane pencils/Frank Giacoia inks; cover; 1975; image size 10" x 15"

Making their first full appearance in Fantastic Four #45, The Inhumans have remained a fan-favorite cult sensation in Marvel lore, with Black Bolt, Medusa, and Lockjaw being some of the standouts of the pack. The team eventually earned their self-titled book in 1975 and this is the cover from the very first issue of that run, penciled by the impressive hand of Gil Kane and inked by stalwart draftsman Frank Giacoia. The action shows the team, including Triton, Karnak, and Gorgon, taking on Blastaar, the Living Bomb. Although the TV series based on the exploits of the denizens of Attilan failed to garner a following, it stands to reason that the world has not seen the last of The Inhumans, given the ever-expanding nature of the MCU. It would be a savvy investment to own the original art for the team's first-ever self-titled book, without question. In addition to being the cover to a #1 issue, this is just an extraordinary example of Bronze Age Marvel art, it's kinetic and exciting, placing you right there with the heroes in the middle of the action, beautifully executed by Kane and Giacoia. Pen and ink. Art is in very good condition, the edges were trimmed close to the border during the production process and there is some minor glue staining around the paste-ups.

Gil Kane was a Latvian-born American comics artist whose career spanned the 1940s to the 1990s and virtually every major comics company and character. Kane co-created the modern-day versions of the superheroes Green Lantern and the Atom for DC Comics, and co-created Iron Fist with Roy Thomas for Marvel Comics. He was involved in such major storylines as that of The Amazing Spider-Man #96–98, which, at the behest of the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, bucked the then-prevalent Comics Code Authority to depict drug abuse, and ultimately spurred an update of the Code. Kane additionally pioneered an early graphic novel prototype, His Name Is… Savage, in 1968, and a seminal graphic novel, Blackmark, in 1971. In 1997, he was inducted into both the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame and the Harvey Award Jack Kirby Hall of Fame.

Frank Giacoia (July 6, 1924 – February 4, 1988) was an American comics artist known primarily as an inker. He sometimes worked under the name Frank Ray, Giacoia made the rounds to almost every Golden Age publisher, notably working on Flash and Batman stories, he also worked at Timely during this period. In the Silver Age Frank worked on many Jack Kirby pages, particularly in Captain America, and he also notably inked the first appearance of the Punisher in AMS #129.