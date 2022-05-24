Gods At The Urinal – Sparks Of Chaos #1 in CEX August 2022 Solicits

Sparks Of Chaos #1 launches from CEX Publishing in September 2022, by Temur Schelm, Alexander Malyshev and Gleb Melnikov, a steampunk tales of ancient gods returning to the world to fight. And it seems, use the facilities, whatever their gender or deity. Here's a preview of the first issue followed by the solicitations for the launch issue and everything else from CEX Publishing in August 2022 solicits and solicitations.

SPARKS OF CHAOS #1 (OF 3) CVR A MAKAROV

CEX PUBLISHING

JUN221438 – SPARKS OF CHAOS #1 (OF 3) CVR B MALYSHEV – 7.99

JUN221439 – SPARKS OF CHAOS #1 (OF 3) CVR C MALYSHEV – 7.99

(W) Temur Schelm (A) Alexander Malyshev, Gleb Melnikov (CA) Alex Makarov

An epic journey begins here! A century ago, the ancient demigods were hunted down and forgotten by humanity. Now, they're fighting back, in a steampunk twist on ancient myths! Featuring interconnected A Covers in the style of a Greek vase, each oversized issue contains 48 pages of Gods and Monsters battling for the fate of our world!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 7.99

EDGAR ALLEN POE CONQUEROR WORM ONE SHOT LTD MONSTAR VAR

CEX PUBLISHING

(W) Edgar Allan Poe (A / CA) Clara Meath

CEX is proud to present the Monstrous variant cover by Clara Meath in the ultimate presentation of Edgar Allan Poe's The Conqueror Worm! A terrifyingly gorgeous cover, worthy of this extraordinary adaptation. Limited to only 100 copies!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 19.99

PAST LAST MOUNTAIN #4 (OF 4) CVR E ORC GIRL VAR

CEX PUBLISHING

(W) Paul Allor (A) Louie Joyce, Gannon Beck (CA) Thomas Boatwright

The complete Orc Girl prequel to Paul Allor, Louie Joyce, and Gannon Beck's hit series Past the Last Mountain is collected in this final issue of the series! And this time with a special Orc Girl cover by fan-favorite artist Thomas Boatwright! This limited edition is limited to 100 copies.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 5.99