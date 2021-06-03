Anime Godzilla Rampages Through the City With S.H MonsterArts

Godzilla is back on top as Tamashii Nations reveals their newest S.H. MonsterArts figure based on his new Netflix anime series. Godzilla: Singular Point gives fans a new monstrous depiction of the King of the Monster, and Tamashii Nations brings it to life. Standing 6.5" tall, this mutated monster is in his Ultimate form with a massive elongated tail, extending jaw, and massive legs. He is loaded with remarkable detail and articulation, making him a very deadly addition to any fan's growing collection. Godzilla will also come with two miniature Jet Jaguar figures from the series showing off a prototype and fully upgraded version of the character. Godzilla: Singular Point's King is an intern beast, and now collectors can add it to their collection for roughly $100. He is set to rampage through the city in November 2021, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, collectors will be able to find him located here when he finally becomes available.

"From the completely new TV anime series "Godzilla: Singular Point," "Godzilla Ultima" appears in S.H.MonsterArts. Under the supervision of Eiji Yamamori, who was in charge of monster design in "Godzilla: Singular Point," Kenji Ando, the top creator of the modeling world, is three-dimensional. The pale coloring applied to key points such as the dorsal fin, chest, and arms is also reproduced according to the image in the play. The impressive huge tail boasts a total length of about 440 mm, and moving it creates overwhelming power. A replacement head that reproduces the opening when heat rays are emitted, and an unpainted minifigure of "Jet Jaguar Prototype" and "Jet Jaguar β" compared to Godzilla Ultima size in the play are also included."

Set Contents

Main body

Replacement head

"Jet Jaguar Prototype" achromatic minifigure set

"Jet Jaguar β" achromatic minifigure set

Product Specifications