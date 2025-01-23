Godzilla Vs Hulk & Godzilla Vs Spider-Man From Marvel in April 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: godzilla, hulk

Gerry Duggan and Giuseppe Camuncoli's Godzilla Vs Hulk and Joe Kelly and Nick Bradshaw's Godzilla Vs Spider-Man, part of the six one-shots where Marvel heroes battle Godzilla across different eras, arrive in April.

"Last month, Marvel Comics announced an exciting evolution of their collaboration with Toho International, the Japanese studio's U.S.-based subsidiary that has brought global sensation Godzilla to life, that would see the launch of all-new comic book series pitting Godzilla against iconic Marvel heroes! Set in different Godzilla eras and taking place in different time periods of the Marvel Universe, these six groundbreaking one-shots begin in March with Ryan North and John Romita Jr.'s GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR, and continue in April with GODZILLA VS. HULK and GODZILLA VS. SPIDER-MAN! GODZILLA VS. HULK will be written by former Hulk scribe Gerry Duggan and drawn by acclaimed artist Giuseppe Camuncoli. And GODZILLA VS. SPIDER-MAN will be crafted by two iconic Spider-Man creators–Joe Kelly, who kicks off an all-new run of Amazing Spider-Man this March, and superstar artist Nick Bradshaw."

GODZILLA VS. HULK #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Versus Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Monster Homage Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

On Sale 4/16

ROUND TWO: VS. THE INCREDIBLE HULK!

General Ross has no tolerance for monsters in any form. With the Thunderbolts, his anti-kaiju taskforce, he's taken down or imprisoned the biggest and baddest monsters on the planet: Fin Fang Foom, Mothra, Kumonga, even the Hulk. Now all that's left is his biggest hunt of all…GODZILLA. But the Thunderbolts' efforts to bring their last monster to heel may just result in the most destructive battle royale to ever rock the earth. It's time to figure out who's really the strongest there is!

"I grew up loving Godzilla movies and Marvel Comics, and it's a thrill to be able to collaborate with Giuseppe Camuncoli on the absolute craziest comic I think I've ever been a part of, and I worked on over a hundred issues of Deadpool and once wrote a comic about Conan killing a zombie with a call girl's leg," – Gerry Duggan

GODZILLA VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Versus Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 4/30

ROUND THREE: VS. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

Fresh from the original Secret Wars, Peter Parker A.K.A. the Amazing Spider-Man returns to Earth with a spiffy new (alien) costume without a care in the world except for a complicated love triangle with MJ and Black Cat…and unbelievable pressure at the Daily Bugle…rent…bills…super villains…oh, and GODZILLA IS IN NEW YORK CITY with all its destructive power aimed squarely at the wall-crawler! Don't miss the two most popular characters in pop culture history absolutely going at it in this kaiju-sized slugfest for the ages! "The second I heard that there was going to be a Godzilla x Spidey crossover set in the '80s, I almost leapt across the table to claim it, This book is a chance to go nuts and have a blast with two iconic characters and channel the chaos of the time period that I was actively collecting Spider-Man." – Joe Kelly