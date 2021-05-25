Good Boy Magazine #1 – Indie Comics Anthology From Silver Sprocket

August sees Silver Sprocket launch a new indie comics anthology, Good Boy Magazine, with work from the likes of Benji Nate, Michael Sweater, Alex Krokus, Ashley Robin Franklin, Sam Grinberg, Flower Alligator, Dave Mercier, Bastian Najdek, Steve Thueson and more, alongside Catboy and Montana Diaries in Silver Sprocket's August 2021 solicits and solicitations.

GOOD BOY MAGAZINE #1

SILVER SPROCKET

(W) Benji Nate, Various (A) VARIOUS (A / CA) Benji Nate

The finest, highest quality comics magazine on planet Earth! 112 brand new full color pages from indie comic heavyweights Benji Nate, Michael Sweater, Alex Krokus, Ashley Robin Franklin, Sam Grinberg, Flower Alligator, Dave Mercier, Bastian Najdek, Steve Thueson, and plenty more. A pure joy. Read comics or go to hell.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 9.99

CATBOY ULTIMATE ED GN

SILVER SPROCKET

(W) Benji Nate (A / CA) Benji Nate

Olive is a human, and Henry is her pet cat – although he's also a person, thanks to a magic shooting star. They're typical best friends who share clothes and go to parties… even if the party snacks are sometimes dead rats. This complete edition adds 20 pages of new Catboy strips.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 20

CATBOY GN (OCT171805)

SILVER SPROCKET

(W) Benji Nate (A / CA) Benji Nate

"Hi! I'm Olive. My cat Henry is my best friend. One night I saw a shooting star and wished Henry could hang out with me like a person. Maybe I should have been more careful with my wording…" Collection of Benji Nates's #1 hit webcomic Catboy from VICE.COM plus heaps of additional unreleased comics, Catboy fashion, and bonus artwork.

In Shops:

SRP: 20

MONTANA DIARY ONE SHOT (MAR218006)

SILVER SPROCKET

(W) Whit Taylor (A / CA) Whit Taylor

Ignatz award-winning cartoonist Whit Taylor (The Nib) documents her road trip across Montana in this diary mini-comic. Balancing millennial humor with resonant observations about the state's complicated history, Montana Diary tells a slice of America's story, knowing that you can't separate its wonder from its tragedy.

In Shops:

SRP: 5