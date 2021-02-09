Goodbye To All You – A Chinese-American Spirited Away Graphic Novel?

Goodbye to All of You by Alexander Lu, Tara Kurtzhals and Maarta Laiho is a middle-grade graphic novel being compared to the Voyage Of Chihiro or Spirited Away. It follows two Chinese American siblings who feel untethered by the death of their mother.

"The night of her funeral, they wake up in a place that looks like Chinatown but is actually a space between Earth and the afterlife, populated by animal spirits. Terrance and Delilah must adapt to a new world while learning to make peace with their mother's passing—and with each other."

Alexander Lu is a freelance comics editor on books like Infinite Dark and who may be well known to you as former New Media Editor and Managing Editor of the Comics Beat. He tells Bleeding Cool,

"Goodbye to All of You is a personal story about identity, of course, but it's also a story about mentorship. It's dedicated to the people who've taught me everything I know about comics, and allowed me to believe that working on them could be my life as well. They include my journalism editors such as Heidi MacDonald at the Beat, Steve Morris of Shelfdust, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou of PanelxPanel. They also include the writers and artists whose works I adore– Raina Telgemeier, Mariko Tamaki, and Gene Luen Yang to name a few. I'm excited for readers everywhere to see Goodbye to All of You, as well as what comes after…"

Tara Kurtzhals is co-creator of comic books Knight & Beard and Girls Have a Blog. A graduate of the College for Creative Studies with a BFA in Entertainment Arts: Animation. Tara works with their longtime friend and creative partner, Sarah Bollinger, under their partnership, Open Field Studio, LLC. Indeed, you can read a Comics Beat article by Lu about Kurtzhals from three years ago.

While Maarta Laiho is best known as the colourist of Lumberjanes, as well as Adventure Time, Zodia Warriors and Wings Of Fire.

Goodbye to All of You was acquired by Russ Busse at Abrams for publication in 2022. The creators' agents Charlie Olsen and Jessica Mileo at Inkwell Management did the deal for world English rights.

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents.

Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.