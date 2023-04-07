Gotham Knights Show Sees Gotham Academy: Maps Of Mystery Reprint DC Comics has realised that, with the launch of the Gotham Knights TV series, they have some Gotham Academy comics not in print.

PrintWatch: Two printwatches in one day? What is going on here. Well, this is a little different. DC Comics has just realised that, with the launch of the Gotham Knights TV series, they have some relevant comic books that haven't been republished with the rest of the Gotham Academy line that feeds into the show, that is currently storming up the charts. And so DC Comics is rush-soliciting a new comic, Gotham Academy: Maps of Mystery, that reprints the back-up stories from Batman #119-#121, written by Karl Kerschl and more besides.

"Return the beloved world of Gotham Academy with this one-shot, collecting acclaimed Gotham Academy back-up stories from Batman #119-#121, as breakout character Mia "Maps" Mizoguchi teaming teams Batman to search for a missing classmate! Plus, Gotham Academy: Maps of Mystery includes the Gotham Academy story from 2022 anthology DC's Saved by the Belle Reve, by the original Gotham Academy series creative team, along with Karl Kerschl's story from Batman Black and White #4! It's all things Gotham Academy from the past two years in one issue, and exactly what fans of the series have been hoping for."

The Gotham Academy: Maps of Mystery one-shot is solicited outside the traditional catalogue cycle, and has a Final Order Cutoff for the 16th of April, with an on-sale date of the 9th of May.

Gotham Knights the TV show was developed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux for The CW. It centres on members of the Batman family and other DC Comics supporting characters and premiered on the 14th of March. Gotham Academy the comic book follows Olive Silverlock, a teenage girl, and her friends as they encounter the mysteries and threats of Gotham's most prestigious prep school, Gotham Academy, just across the road from Arkham Asylum. Aspects of the series were used in the Gotham Knights TV show.