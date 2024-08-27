Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: green arrow

Green Arrow #15 Preview: Sky Battle Royale With Task Force X

Green Arrow #15 hits stores this week, featuring a high-stakes aerial showdown between the Arrowfam and Task Force X. Can our heroes prevent Professor Ivo from reaching Gamora?

Arrowfam members Arsenal, Connor Hawke, Red Canary, and more fight to stop Professor Ivo's plans.

This issue is an "Absolute Power" tie-in, marking a crucial moment in the war for power in the DC Universe.

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Arsenal, Connor Hawke, Red Canary, Red Arrow, Lian, and Arrowette in a battle above the skies. They can't let Waller's Task Force agents get Professor Ivo to Gamora! This is the heroes' last chance to win the war for power in the DC Universe!

GREEN ARROW #15

DC Comics

0624DC163

0624DC164 – Green Arrow #15 Taurin Clarke Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Phil Hester

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Arsenal, Connor Hawke, Red Canary, Red Arrow, Lian, and Arrowette in a battle above the skies. They can't let Waller's Task Force agents get Professor Ivo to Gamora! This is the heroes' last chance to win the war for power in the DC Universe!

In Shops: 8/28/2024

SRP: $3.99

